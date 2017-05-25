The Five Best Sake Programs in Miami

EXPAND Makoto

Sake has come a long way and that’s not only in literal terms. In Miami, it’s becoming more and more common to spot at least one bottle of the Japanese beverage that some people refer to as "rice wine". From chefs developing their own labels to DJ's curating sake collections, sake is becoming as popular as beer in the magic city.

True sake lovers, by the way, drink it cold since its flavor profiles are destroyed when heated. Here are the spots pouring the best sakes in town.

1. Komodo

Nightlife impresario David Grutman's Komodo is the only Miami restaurant that offers international sensation DJ Richie Hawtin’s Enter sake ($68-75 for 720 ml.). For those looking for something extra special, Collin Bleess, Komodo's Sommelier recommends Junmai Daigingo by Kirinzan, SOTO, Tedorigawa and/or Dassai. He said, “All the offerings are super clean, light, crisp and add a hint of a tropical sweetness They're a perfect match for the hot Miami weather especially when paired with our spicy Pan-Asian cuisine.”

2. Nobu

The only sakes you will find here are from Hokusetsu brewery, established in 1827. The General Manager, Bryan Shinohara says it’s arguably the best sake in the world because the water surrounding the island is regarded as one of the best to make the fermented beverage with. It’s aged for three years and made in very limited quantities making it extremely rare. It will cost you though: A 60 oz. bottle is $3,500. On the more affordable side is a Junmai Gingo 71 ($130 for a 24 oz. bottle) which Shinohara says pairs the best with sushi.

3. Blue Ribbon Sushi

Manager, Johnny Nitikoontanon is well versed on sake selections that are divided by junmai, junmai ginjo and junmai daiginjol. For beginners, those groups are categorized by how much polishing of the rice grain is done. Nitikoontanon thinks the most special sake is from the junmai ginjo class which he believes is the most-well balanced. The most popular though is the Blue Ribbon sake and there is one type in every category.

4. Naoe

When Ferran Adrià says a Japanese restaurant is one of the very best in the world outside of Japan, it's a good one. The sake menu here is short and simple which might be one of the reasons why Travel and Leisure named it as one of the best sushi restaurants in the U.S. Chef Kevin Cory only uses sake from his family’s brewery, Nakamura Shuzou, located in Kanazawa, Ishikawa, Japan. Naoe currently serves certified organic Akira, Nichiei Junmai Daiginjyo, Nichiei Junmai Ginjyo, Kaga Setsubai and Kaga no Yukizake ranging from $17-$140. Cory admits, “Depending on when, my favorite Nakamura Shuzou sake is the slightly rich Akira, the first sake to be certified organic around the world, made with certified organic Mitsuhikari rice milled to 70% or the harmony of umami, sharpness, and acidity.”

5. Makoto

Makoto's sake menu features the most diverse pours including a sparkling sake, plum sake, and one served in a can. There's also a wide range of price points varying from $45-$600 per bottle. The Makoto sake ($13/glass, $92/bottle) took more than two years to develop and is produced in a family owned brewery in Akita that over 15- years old. Another interesting sake is the Kikusui Funaguchi ($22/200 ml.) that is can aged and exclusive to Makoto. He said, "It's presented in a can rather than a bottle because light cannot get in so it's essentially the same taste as if it was a sample from the brewery."

