Rising to the top is never a bad thing, and in this case, think rooftops. Naturally, the best way to enjoy skyline views is with a cocktail. In case anyone needed a reason to grab a drink, here's a list of Miami's five best rooftop happy hours.

1. Whisper Cocktail Lounge at W Miami. The W's rooftop terrace on the 50th floor, previously known as Club Fifty, has been re-branded as Whisper Cocktail Lounge. A $5 happy hour featuring on-trend frose is offered Wednesday through Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. The lounge's weekly event line-up is what really makes this rooftop rise above the rest. Ladies night is every Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m., where drinks for are complimentary for women. Thursdays are dedicated to the 80's an 90's for a "Bounce Back Thursday." The themed happy hour features local DJ's spinning the best throwback classic hits while guests can relive their youth with childhood games and free passed bites. 485 Brickell Ave, Miami; 305-503-4400; wmiamihotel.com.

EXPAND Juvia rooftop terrace Photo by Michael Stavaridis

2. Juvia. This Lincoln Road destination has been recognized by USA Today and the New York Times for having some of the best views in Miami Beach. Gaze from the polished and chic outdoor terrace during its sunset hours from 6 to 8 p.m. daily. High-end cocktails are discounted at $11 each including a Juvia Mockingbird made with Don Julio blanco, watermelon, aji amarillo, agave, basil and lime and Juvia Punch prepared with Kettle One, passionfruit, pineapple, lime and grenadine wild cherry liqueur. For the ultimate experience, pair a glass of Heidsieck Monopole Brut ($18) with bar bites ($9-$11) by Nobu alumni, chef Sunny Oh. 1111 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach; 305-763-8272; juviamiami.com.

EXPAND Panoramic views of Brickell and Downtown Miami Courtesy Area 31

3. Area 31. This rooftop bar at the Kimpton Epic hosts one of the strongest happy hour deals in the area. Monday through Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m., bubbles, select beer and wine, and premium well-drinks are $7 each while bar bites by chef Wolfgang Birk cost $8 like truffle fries and pork belly steamed buns. On Friday, Area 31 offers a "Chase the Clock Social Hour." Beginning at 5 p.m., house cocktails start at $5, and go up $1 every hour until 11 p.m. The party really starts around 6 p.m. when Area 31’s resident DJ Kristian Caro starts spinning. 270 Biscayne Boulevard Way, Miami; 305-424-5234; area31restaurant.com.

Giggle Water Juan Fernando Ayora

4. Pawn Broker. Inspired by the prohibition era, this bar is appropriately hidden in Downtown Miami at the Langford Hotel. Beverage Director William Rivas who is also responsible for the cocktail program at Macchialina,sticks to the classics. Enjoy drinks like a traditional old fashioned, daiquiri or paloma for $7 Monday through Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.. Wines by the glass are available for $6 and craft beers are $5. For those with an appetite, chef Jose Mendin created a bar-friendly menu with savory snacks like crispy short rib mac-n-cheese, Wagyu beef tartar slider, and yellowtail taquitos ($6-12). 121 SE 1st St.; (305) 420-2200; pawnbrokermiami.com.

EXPAND Grab a table by the fire pit. Edge Steak & Bar

5. Edge Steak & Bar. Not only is this one of this one of the best steakhouses in Miami but, easily one of the best happy hours in town. The outdoor terrace, located at the Four Seasons hotel in Brickell, is ideal for big groups and the post-work crowd. The space features communal tables, a lounging area and retractable awning. Happy hour is daily from 4 to 7 p.m., and showcases a selection of $1 oysters, half-priced draft beer, discounted specialty cocktails, and a selection of wines. Save room for two-for-one bites by chef Aaron Brooks and delight in decadent bar snacks like beef tartare with a fried egg and truffles, house-cut fries with truffle aoli, or a foie gras tartine. 1435 Brickell Ave., Miami; 305-381-3190; edgerestaurantmiami.com