Miami's Five Best Places to Eat Pie on National Pie Day

EXPAND Salted lime pie at the Dutch. Photo by Noah Fecks

If you need an excuse to eat, check Google's national food holiday calendar. Every new day brings something tasty to celebrate. This week, favorites like French toast, lemon cream, mousse, and fritters were given a day of observance. Today, however, is National Pie Day.

There's a second National Pie Day listed on January 23 too, which is why the holiday might sound familiar. It may be an oversight, or it could simply mean someone wanted another reason to down a few more slices of dessert. Whatever it might be, take the excuse, snag a pie, and celebrate. Don't worry though, there's only two more months until the next one.

1. Fireman Derek's Bake Shop & Cafe

Fireman Derek's rainbow-colored pie shop needs no introduction. For National Pie Day, visit the hole-in-the-wall Wynwood store for a thick slice of chocolate cream pie ($6). Hugged in a crispy Oreo crust, each slice is topped with about an inch of whipped, Nutella-flavored cream. More chocolate is drizzled on top, with shavings of a light, vanilla and chocolate cookie crumble. Individual slices are more than filling and can easily be shared between two or three eaters.

EXPAND Coconut cream pie Courtesy of the Dutch

2. The Dutch

With pastry chef Joshua Gripper on staff at the Dutch, the new-American eatery is one of Miami's leading destinations for pie. For the holiday, Gripper is whipping up four different pie varieties including his famed salted lime pie topped with house-made coconut ice cream, passionfruit sauce, and whipped cream; as well as sweet potato pie with brown butter ice cream; banana cream pie with caramelized banana and caramel-chocolate sorbet; and warm apple pie with salted caramel and vanilla ice cream. All pies are priced at $12 per slice.

