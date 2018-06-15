Miami's Five Best New Summer Brunches

As Miami enters a season of scorching heat and unpredictable rain showers, take refuge inside a cozy restaurant and sample a new brunch.
From Miami Beach to Edgewater, restaurants such as Fi'lia, Stubborn Seed, and Planta have rolled out summer brunch menus offering drink specials, updated menu items, and entertainment. This weekend, try one for yourself.
1. Amara at Paraiso. Michael Schwartz's latest restaurant is behind a new waterfront Sunday brunch in Miami's Edgewater neighborhood. The toothsome affair, hosted every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., offers a large selection of Latin American-influenced items washed down with a slate of tropical cocktails. Consider the white corn arepas topped with sun gold tomatoes, queso fresco, and a poached egg ($16) or a juicy
2. Bodega. South Beach's Bodega recently debuted weekend brunch, slinging churro French toast and cocktails made with grapefruit, tequila, and prosecco. The six-item brunch menu ($4 to $12), though small, packs a punch. Expect
3.
4. Planta. The buzzy new vegan restaurant located in South Beach offers a brunch menu brimming with fruit-, vegetable-, and nut-based items that burst with color and flavor. Highlights include coconut ceviche made with raw coconut meat scooped from the shell to re-create the texture of fish ($15.25); cauliflower tots, fried to a golden brown and finished with a dollop of almond-based Parmesan spiked with truffle ($11.25); and a veggie burger made of black beans, mashed lentils, and beetroot, along with lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, and a gooey cheese made of carrot and potato ($19.95). Keep an eye out for the banana nut pancakes and warm cinnamon buns too. 850 Commerce St., Miami Beach; 305-397-8513; plantarestaurants.com. Brunch is served Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
5. Stubborn Seed. At Jeremy Ford's Stubborn Seed, the Top Chef winner offers a menu featuring unique interpretations on many traditional brunch favorites. Though there are quite a few savory dishes, brunch is pastry chef Dallas Wynne's time to shine with creations that include cracked pepper biscuits ($7), a cinnamon bun baked in its own copper pot, and waffles topped with whipped espresso foam ($12). Savory items include a bright salad of local greens and aged parmesan ($13), smoked Tennessee pork belly with crispy farm egg ($16), and roasted cauliflower with sunny side eggs ($15). 101 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-322-5211; stubbornseed.com. Brunch is served Sundays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
