Miami's Five Best New Summer Brunches

As Miami enters a season of scorching heat and unpredictable rain showers, take refuge inside a cozy restaurant and sample a new brunch.

From Miami Beach to Edgewater, restaurants such as Fi'lia, Stubborn Seed, and Planta have rolled out summer brunch menus offering drink specials, updated menu items, and entertainment. This weekend, try one for yourself.

The Amara breakfast complete with meaty red beans, crispy eggs, chorizo, avocado, and an empanada. Courtesy of Amara at Paraiso

1. Amara at Paraiso. Michael Schwartz's latest restaurant is behind a new waterfront Sunday brunch in Miami's Edgewater neighborhood. The toothsome affair, hosted every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., offers a large selection of Latin American-influenced items washed down with a slate of tropical cocktails. Consider the white corn arepas topped with sun gold tomatoes, queso fresco, and a poached egg ($16) or a juicy choripan sandwich filled with sweet potato, kale, and smoked paprika aioli. There's also the Amara breakfast, a sampling of some of the restaurant's best items: meaty red beans, crispy eggs, chorizo, avocado, and an empanada ($18). 3101 NE Seventh Ave., Miami; 305-702-5528; amaraatparaiso.com. Brunch is served Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

EXPAND Churro French toast with spicy truffle maple syrup. Courtesy of Bodega

2. Bodega. South Beach's Bodega recently debuted weekend brunch, slinging churro French toast and cocktails made with grapefruit, tequila, and prosecco. The six-item brunch menu ($4 to $12), though small, packs a punch. Expect migas nachos, smothered in bacon, scrambled eggs, queso, tomato, cilantro, and guacamole, and the Primo's burrito, stuffed with short rib, scrambled eggs, Oaxaca cheese, hash browns, and truffle-infused maple syrup. For something sweet, go for the churro French toast. A stack of sugar-dusted fried dough is finished with strawberries, spicy truffle-infused maple syrup, and more sugar. 1220 16th St., Miami Beach; 305-704-2145; bodegasouthbeach.com. Brunch is served Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

EXPAND The crispy chickpea topped with a fried egg. Courtesy of Fi'lia

3. Fi'lia . More than a year and a half after Fi’lia opened at the SLS Brickell, the restaurant has dived into Miami's brunch scene with Italian-inspired small plates, bottomless cocktails, and a South Beach-style DJ in the restaurant's courtyard. Some of the restaurant's best sellers are the crispy chickpea, a fried egg with spiced parsley aioli served atop a crunchy, falafel-like patty ($9); creamy avocado toast with a poached egg on multigrain ($10); lemon ricotta pancakes with blueberry compote ($8); and smoked wild salmon crostini finished with citrus, basil, ricotta, radish, and capers ($15). A scoop of chilled overnight oats, served in a tall glass, bursts with fruity, nutty, and maple flavors ($9). SLS Brickell, 1300 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-912-1729; sbe.com. Brunch is served Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Vegan banana nut pancakes. Courtesy of Planta

4. Planta. The buzzy new vegan restaurant located in South Beach offers a brunch menu brimming with fruit-, vegetable-, and nut-based items that burst with color and flavor. Highlights include coconut ceviche made with raw coconut meat scooped from the shell to re-create the texture of fish ($15.25); cauliflower tots, fried to a golden brown and finished with a dollop of almond-based Parmesan spiked with truffle ($11.25); and a veggie burger made of black beans, mashed lentils, and beetroot, along with lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, and a gooey cheese made of carrot and potato ($19.95). Keep an eye out for the banana nut pancakes and warm cinnamon buns too. 850 Commerce St., Miami Beach; 305-397-8513; plantarestaurants.com. Brunch is served Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Local lettuce salad. Courtesy of Stubborn Seed

5. Stubborn Seed. At Jeremy Ford's Stubborn Seed, the Top Chef winner offers a menu featuring unique interpretations on many traditional brunch favorites. Though there are quite a few savory dishes, brunch is pastry chef Dallas Wynne's time to shine with creations that include cracked pepper biscuits ($7), a cinnamon bun baked in its own copper pot, and waffles topped with whipped espresso foam ($12). Savory items include a bright salad of local greens and aged parmesan ($13), smoked Tennessee pork belly with crispy farm egg ($16), and roasted cauliflower with sunny side eggs ($15). 101 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-322-5211; stubbornseed.com. Brunch is served Sundays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.