Five New Miami Eateries to Try This Weekend

Courtesy of Level One

Miami's food scene is ever-changing. Each month brings a veritable treasure trove of delights to try.

March was especially fruitful, with eateries and bars opening that ranged from authentic Neapolitan pizza to a celebrity-studded import from Spain to a new take on the humble paleta.

Here are five new Miami spots to try this weekend.

EXPAND Pear and Gorgonzola ravioli Courtesy of Level One

Level One Opens in Brickell With Globally Influenced Fare and Curated Cocktails

One area that hasn't stopped growing over the past decade is Brickell. In just the past year, Miami's financial district has welcomed luxury hotels such as SLS Brickell, East Miami, and the lavish shopping project Brickell City Centre, which is seeing more high-end stores open every day. Now the neighborhood has a new restaurant and lounge, Level One.

The famous tortilla trufada at Tatel Miami. Photo courtesy of Tatel Miami

Enrique Iglesias, Rafael Nadal, and Pau Gasol Open Tatel Miami at the Ritz-Carlton South Beach

Tatel Miami finally opened March 20, and the kickoff party was epic. Enrique Iglesias and one of Spain's most notable athletes — professional tennis player Rafael Nadal — were at the grand opening of the Miami Beach location to induct the iconic Spanish restaurant into the heart of Miami Beach's Art Deco District.

Dashi opens at River Yacht Club. Courtesy of Dashi

Japanese Restaurant Dashi Opens at River Yacht Club

Shuji Hiyakawa, former executive sushi chef of Kuro at the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, is behind Miami's newest fine-dining Japanese concept, Dashi. Housed inside the River Yacht Club, the restaurant, which blends art and style with aesthetically designed plates, opened March 24.

'O Munaciello's black pizza Photo by Laine Doss

'O Munaciello Brings Neapolitan Black Pizza to Miami's MiMo District

In Naples, Italy, visitors and locals alike flock to Via San Gregorio Armeno for its Old-World craftsmen. The street, better known as Christmas Alley or Nativity Alley, is filled with small shops and stalls, each offering meticulous hand-made nativity and restaurant scenes. The same care goes into 'O Munaciello's pizzas. The restaurant, which recently opened at 6425 Biscayne Blvd. in Miami's MiMo District, is the second of its kind. The original, however, requires an overnight flight to reach.

The hand-crafted ice pops contain whole pieces of fruit and even entire cookies. Morelia Gourmet Paletas

Morelia Gourmet Paletas in Coral Gables Offers Nutella-Filled and S'mores Paletas

Paletas have gotten much attention in Miami over the years. The once-humble Mexican ice pop has been boozed up, given the gourmet treatment, and even mixed into margaritas. Gilbert Arismendi, however, thought the paleta hadn't reached its full potential. The former software project manager and his partners kicked it up a notch when they created their own versions of the treat and opened Morelia Gourmet Paletas in Coral Gables.

