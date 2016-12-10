Miami's Five Best New Places to Feed Your Sweet Tooth

The holiday season is here, and you're likely up to your eyeballs in shopping lists, potluck invites, and boozy parties.

Christmas is also the time when visions of sugarplums dance in your head. Though Miami doesn't have many sugarplum shops, we do have plenty of places that peddle other confections.

From doughnuts to chocolate to a perfect loaf of bread, here are five sweet stories to treat yourself to.

Photo by Maureen Aimee Mariano

1. The Salty Donut Opens Permanent Wynwood Store

The time has finally come. The Salty Donut, Miami's first artisanal doughnut shop, opened the doors to its long-awaited permanent location December 3. The storefront, located at 50 NW 24th St. inside the Wynwood Arcade, comes after nearly a year of weekend pop-ups — both inside an abandoned courtyard across from the new brick-and-mortar and a beachside setup at the Confidante in South Beach. Coinciding with Art Basel, the brand launched its concept at last year's Miami Art Week.



Zak the Baker's new facility Photo by Zachary Fagenson

2. Zak the Baker's 7,000-Square-Foot Temple of Bread Opens in Wynwood

About five years ago, Zak Stern took to Kickstarter in hopes of cobbling together the final bit of money he needed to open his Wynwood bakery, Zak the Baker. Soon after, seating in the place around lunchtime was hard to find. On Thanksgiving morning, Stern opened his art-gallery-turned-bakery (297 NW 26th St., Miami) down the street from his original spot. Hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except Saturday.

Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken's elaborate creations. Courtesy of Mojo Donuts

3. Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken Officially Opens in Westchester

If you work or live in Westchester, chances are you've seen the vinyl off the windows at Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken. You'll have to wait a few more days for a chance to finally sample the shop's unique doughnuts. The 1,600-square-foot restaurant and shop, located at 8870 Bird Rd., is still in the finalization stages, according to partner Jimmy Piedrahita. "We're still training staff and getting our coffeemaker and ice-maker in." He says yesterday was the first time the fryers were fired up at the new location.

Courtesy Bakehouse

4. Team Behind Bodega Opens Bakehouse Brasserie

The team behind Bodega Taqueria y Tequilla, Radio Bar, and Pizza Bar have been busy. After successful openings of Ricky's and Halves & Wholes, Menin Hospitality debuted Bakehouse Brasserie (808 First St., Miami Beach), marking the group's third restaurant launch this year. Located in Miami Beach's South of Fifth neighborhood, the French marketplace/café is open for breakfast, all-day brunch, and dinner. The bistro, located next door to Radio Bar, is meant to emulate a Parisian bistro, serving a fusion of traditional French with Miami style.

Carolina Quijano Courtesy Exquisito Fine Chocolates

5. From Finance to Fine Chocolate: Approved by the Salty Donut

During her first year in business, Carolina Quijano attended virtually every food-related event in Miami to promote her company, Exquisito Fine Chocolates. The 31-year-old entrepreneur refers to herself as "pleasantly persistent" and says she had to hustle to get noticed. Her persistence has paid off, and now local favorites such as the Salty Donut, Azucar Ice Cream Company, Threefold Cafe, and Pasion del Cielo use Exquisito chocolates in their desserts.

