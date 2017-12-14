Miami's Five Best Coquito-Inspired Dishes

Coquito season is here, and Miamians can't get enough of the Puerto Rican eggnog. Many vendors are capitalizing on the obsession by adding menu items such as coquito beer, doughnuts, and milkshakes. Discover new and fun expressions of the traditional drink at some of your favorite hangouts.

Wynwood Brewing. The brewery, which recently celebrated it fourth anniversary, has received an overwhelming response to its latest special edition, Coqui-To. The beer is a barrel-aged imperial milk stout with hints of clove, cinnamon, and coconut. Although the brewery's Instagram says all of the Coqui-To is sold out, the rumor mill is buzzing that there will be more. 565 NW 24th St., Miami; wynwoodbrewing.com.

Courtesy of Velvet Creme Doughnuts