Miami's Five Best Coquito-Inspired Dishes

Coquito season is here, and Miamians can't get enough of the Puerto Rican eggnog. Many vendors are capitalizing on the obsession by adding menu items such as coquito beer, doughnuts, and milkshakes. Discover new and fun expressions of the traditional drink at some of your favorite hangouts.
Wynwood Brewing. The brewery, which recently celebrated it fourth anniversary, has received an overwhelming response to its latest special edition, Coqui-To. The beer is a barrel-aged imperial milk stout with hints of clove, cinnamon, and coconut. Although the brewery's Instagram says all of the Coqui-To is sold out, the rumor mill is buzzing that there will be more. 565 NW 24th St., Miami; wynwoodbrewing.com.
Velvet Creme. The Calle Ocho landmark is finally back in business and killing it in the best way. The shop, which opened in August, is delivering Christmas cheer with coquito doughnuts. They're topped with a vanilla-and-coquito glaze. Grab yours for $2 each. 1555 SW Eighth St., Miami; velvetcremedoughnuts.com.
Sweetness Bakeshop. The family-owned bakery serves coquito milkshakes that look as delicious as they sound. Thickly spun cups of frozen coquito crowned with whipped cream and toasted coconut flakes go for $6. The shop also offers coquito cupcakes, coquito cheesecake, and coquito by the bottle. 9549 SW 72nd St., Miami; sweetnessbakeshop.net.
Sweet Melody Ice Cream. The artisanal ice-cream pop-up is getting Miami ice-cream-wasted with its coconut and rum frozen custard. The coquito-flavored ice cream is the first of Sweet Melody's December flavors, so expect many other festive scoops. A pint costs $10. To get yours, call 786-376-2814 or email info@sweetmelodyicecream.com.
Repour Bar. The South Beach hangout has created the seasonal cocktail Loquito Coquito. The new take on the old classic contains aged rum, four-spice syrup, heavy cream, whole egg, and cinnamon. Get your fix for $12. 1650 James Ave., Miami Beach; repourbar.com.
