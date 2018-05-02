Miami's Five Best Cinco de Mayo Cocktails

Cinco de Mayo (AKA Cinco de Drinko) is only days away, and Miami bars are ready to party. This year, skip the predictable margarita and opt for something more creative.

From spiked horchata to a serrano mezcalita with a crushed grasshopper rim, here are five of Miami's best Cinco de Mayo cocktails. So grab your sombrero and acute sense of Mexican history and make your way to the bar.

1. Tacology's La Catrina. A boozy interpretation of the classic horchata, La Catrina ($13) is a concoction of rum, coconut purée, and horchata delivered inside a hand-painted sugar skull garnished with cinnamon sticks. Don't miss the restaurant's early Cinco de Mayo happy hour from 1 to 2 p.m. for complimentary beer, margaritas, and mezcal shots. 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-347-5368; tacology.us