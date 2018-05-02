Miami's Five Best Cinco de Mayo Cocktails

Cinco de Mayo (AKA Cinco de Drinko) is only days away, and Miami bars are ready to party. This year, skip the predictable margarita and opt for something more creative.
From spiked horchata to a serrano mezcalita with a crushed grasshopper rim, here are five of Miami's best Cinco de Mayo cocktails. So grab your sombrero and acute sense of Mexican history and make your way to the bar.
1. Tacology's La Catrina. A boozy interpretation of the classic horchata, La Catrina ($13) is a concoction of rum, coconut purée, and horchata delivered inside a hand-painted sugar skull garnished with cinnamon sticks. Don't miss the restaurant's early Cinco de Mayo happy hour from 1 to 2 p.m. for complimentary beer, margaritas, and mezcal shots. 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-347-5368; tacology.us
2. Cantina La Veinte's golden margarita. Spend the holiday slurping some golden margaritas ($20) on a lush patio with views of Biscayne Bay. This not-so-average margarita is an elaborate blend of Allaire tequila, Cointreau, fresh lime, and gold dust. It's the perfect accessory for a celebration. Pair your luxurious cocktail with a cantina-style appetizer for a delicious Mexican combo. 495 Brickell Ave., Miami; 786-623-6135; cantinala20.com.
3. The Confidante's pineapple pops and margaritas. The posh Miami Beach hotel and Wynwood's Cielito Artisan Pops have joined forces to offer a boozy, refreshing pairing. Juicy pineapple pops ($5.50), speckled with jalapeños and Tajín, transforms the basic cocktail into a complex creation. Spicy and sweet meet head-on in this Instagram-worthy riff on a pineapple margarita. While plunging popsicles, nosh away on rich blue cheese guacamole from Bird & Bone's backyard menu ($9). 4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-424-1234; theconfidantemiamibeach.com.
4. 222 Taco's Tart. Nestled in the heart of North Bay Village, 222 devotes its menu to Cali-style Mexican food and specialty drinks. Chill out with the refreshing Tart. A flavorful trio of freshly squeezed juices is shaken with Maestro Dobel Diamonte tequila ($12). The mandarin-and-lime-rich libation, rimmed with black salt, is a refined mélange of sour flavors with hints of sweet agave. 1624 79th St. Cswy., North Bay Village; 833-222-8226; 222ta.co.
5. Melinda's Serrano Mexcalita. The cavernous haunt serves thoughtful mezcal libations alongside gourmet nachos. Smoky notes from El Tinieblo's joven mezcal blend smoothly with serrano pepper and lime, making the Serrano Mexcalita ($5) a mature alternative to the beloved margarita. Staying true to Mexican tradition, the feverish mezcal-based drink is rimmed with grasshopper salt. Nothing soothes serrano heat like cheesy munchies. Finish off the late night with house-made nachos — homemade tortillas layered with beer-infused queso and served with all the usual fixings for $5. 2826 N. Miami Ave; 305-456-5918; electricpicklemiami.com.
