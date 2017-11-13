Miami's Favorite Pumpkin Spice Items, According to Yelp

Without color-changing leaves and cool temperatures, Miami marks its transition into autumn with a sweet batch of pumpkin spice desserts and drinks.

When Starbucks debuted its coveted pumpkin spice latte in 2003, the coffee giant spurred dozens of local restaurants to create their own fall-inspired items. From cookies and coffee to fritters and rum Bundt cakes, pumpkin spice treats share a similar blend of seasonings, including cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and cloves.

According to a recent study by Yelp, Miami has a clear list of favorites when it comes to pumpkin spice-flavored items.