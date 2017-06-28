Fairchild's Mango Festival Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary With a Wild-to-Table Theme

EXPAND Courtesy of Fairchild Garden

Mango season has arrived, and Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden is celebrating the fruit at its 25th-annual International Mango Festival this weekend.

This year's theme is "From Wild to Table" and will offer several educational events on mango varieties and the fruit's impact on the culinary world. Noris Ledesma, Fairchild's curator of tropical fruit, is the driving force behind the event.

"The concept was to celebrate the mango and its diversity, versatility and international appeal. This event has been held each July for the last 25 years, during the height of the mango season in South Florida and has evolved into a highly recognized annual event. We have over 1,000 mango trees, and more than ten unique mango cultivars are offered for sale. The curator’s choice program features cultivars found nowhere else in the world," Ledesma explains.

The Mango Brunch, Sunday, July 2, at 11 a.m., will offer mango-centric dishes from various South Florida chefs. Mark Mitello, one of the four original members of the Mango Gang, will prepare "mangomisu," a mango vanilla bean tiramisu made with mascarpone cream, coconut- and dark-rum-soaked ladyfingers, and caramelized mango. The brunch is $100 per person for Fairchild members, $125 per person for nonmembers.

EXPAND Courtesy of Fairchild Garden

The Mangoes of the World display, billed as the world's largest mango collection, teaches guests about the many varieties, colors, shapes and aromas of the fruit and how these vary by region. These rare specimens will be available for purchase at the auction held at the end of the festival.

Ledesma notes that mangoes are grown in many parts of the world including Africa, the Arabian Peninsula, Indochina, Indonesia, the Pacific, the Indian subcontinent, and the Americas. "We also showcase exciting new cultivars that hold promise for revolutionizing the mango export industry."

If it's an education you seek, be one of the first to acquire a mango masters. To receive this coveted degree, you'll take part in a special tasting led Ledesma that pairs mango, wine, and cheese.

Other highlights include a mango taste test ($2 per person), where guests will vote on the fan favorite and the premiere of Mango Gose, a German-style wheat ale, specially created for the festival.

Guests can also visit Mangoville, a mango-centric haven with lectures, cooking demos, and gardening tips on mangoes. "We have featured mangoes from the far reaches of the world; each location with its own unique genetic mix, particular look, flavor and texture. We celebrate not only the fruit, but the culture, " Ledesma says.

International Mango Festival 2017

9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1, and Sunday, July 2, at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables; 305-667-1651; fairchildgarden.org. Admission is $25 for adults, $18 for seniors 65 and up, $12 for children 6-17, and free for Fairchild members and children 5 and under. For more information and a schedule of events, visit fairchildgarden.org/mango

