Revolutionary War-Themed Bar Nancy Serves Sophisticated Cocktails in Little Havana


Enriqueta's Is Serving Dinner for the First Time in More Than 50 Years

Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 10 a.m.
By Zachary Fagenson
More hours, more croquetas.
Photo by Zachary Fagenson
A A

Late last month Enriqueta's Sandwich Shop owner José Plá quietly pushed the closing time of his humble, NE Second Ave. operation to from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Though this may not mean much to the place's huge breakfast and lunch crowd it's some of the most interesting news to come to Edgewater since its denizens learned just how much of the area was controlled by one Russian billionaire. It also means that the ballooning populations in Midtown and Edgewater can now grab an early dinner at Enriqueta's.

"The neighborhood has changed, the clients have changed, I have to give the customers what they want," Plá said.

The 68-year-old who bough the place in 2000 (it first opened in 1964) and runs it with his two daughters is short, with tight, stiff grey hair and thick rectangular glasses. You can most often find him at Enriqueta's register directing traffic and chatting with regulars.

"I come here all the way from Homestead whenever I can," said Michael Galan, a 40-year-old private security guard.

Since the first day he owned Enriqueta's, Plá works 12 hours a day, five days week. Sunday is a bit lighter, when he's only there from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nevertheless he said he's excited to stay open later, and about how Edgewater has changed over the past two decades. "It's all for the better," he said.

Luckily, Plá also owns the land where Enriqueta's sits, and he said it isn't going anywhere despite all of the construction and property flipping going on nearby. After all, it was Plá who shepherded the place out of disaster after an electrical fire forced it closed for nearly six months in 2013.

Lesser known is that Plá was almost shut down shortly after buying the place when one of his employees was caught selling beer to a minor. The incident resulted in the loss of Enriqueta's liquor license, but Plá said he's not interested in getting it back.

"It brings the wrong kind of people," he explained. "Also we get so many business people, lawyers, judges, politicians, and I don't want all those people coming in, drinking, and going back to work."

Zachary Fagenson
Zachary Fagenson entered the professional food world at 5:30 a.m. some time in the mid-1990s. He was 12. The place was called Bagel Boys. It was your archetypal suburban New York spot where he would help boil the day’s bagels (something like 2,000) before several hours of slicing and shmearing. Jobs in restaurants waiting tables, running food, and working kitchen prep filled the following dozen years. Zach attended the George Washington University before graduating from the University of South Florida in 2008. He became the New Times Broward-Palm Beach restaurant critic in 2012 before taking up the post for Miami in 2014. He has a penchant for Asian cuisine and its marriage of savory, sweet, sour, and spicy flavors. That blessed union can be found in Central American cuisine. When he’s not stiffening his arteries for South Florida’s greater good — and rest assured, food can be a powerful force in a city’s development — he works as a correspondent for Reuters, Politico, and Agence France-Presse.
Enriqueta's Sandwich Shop
186 NE 29th St.
Miami, FL 33137

305-573-4681

