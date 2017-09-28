Miami's Eight Best Football Watch Party Deals

Football season has officially descended upon Miami, with fans cheering on their team while chomping on wings and downing buckets of beer. Between planning your fan wardrobe, checking game schedules, and finalizing fantasy teams, you’ll be glad to learn that getting a deal on food and drinks comes easy in the Magic City. Here are just some of the bars and restaurants kicking off the season with specials to help get you through every touchdown.

1. Jack’s Miami. This Italian comfort-food eatery offers a nontraditional game-day special that will definitely get you off your couch. Grab all-you-can-eat spaghetti and meatballs and all-you-can-drink draft beer for $19.99 during “Monday Madness.” 2426 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-640-5507; jacksmiami.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Purdy Lounge

2. Purdy Lounge. Catch the game at Miami Beach’s low-key, eclectic lounge with a 75-inch screen and a slew of drink specials. Take $7 tequila shots and share a Build-Your-Own Beer Bucket, with five beers of your choice for $20. Even cocktails are getting a makeover. Purdy’s Top Cat — a mix of amaro lucano, strawberry, and lemon topped with Red Bull Orange Edition — is served in a game-day-ready red Solo cup. 1811 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-4622; purdylounge.com.

Courtesy of Lost Weekend

3. Lost Weekend. This sports bar is a classic game-day hole-in-the-wall, with a pool table, low-cost beer, and TVs from every view. But even if cheap food and drinks doesn’t speak to you, order a dozen wings during the first half of any weekend NFL game and get a free pitcher of Miller or Coors Light. 218 Española Way, Miami Beach; 305-672-1707; subculture.org/lostweekend.

Courtesy of the Clevelander

4. Jack’s Sports Bar at the Clevelander. This football season at the Clevelander, watch the games on a 20-foot LED screen and enjoy specials for locals and tourists alike during every NFL and NCAA game. Miamians are in luck with locals-only deals like 20 wings with a 64-ounce pitcher ($30), a Cleve burger with 16-ounce draft beer ($20), and three chicken tacos with a margarita ($15). Splurge and get a bottle of Tito’s vodka and a Bud Light bucket for $225. Other specials include $6 beer bottles, $18 beer pitchers, $25 beer buckets, and $5 shots of Jack Daniel's. 1020 Ocean Dr., #1, Miami Beach; 305-532-4006; clevelander.com.

Courtesy of Ted's Hideaway

5. Ted’s Hideaway. This local favorite is crawling with football fans, who go for the great drink specials and free hot dogs during Monday-night games. Patrons enjoy $10.75 Bud Light pitchers; $5 José Cuervo, Fireball, and Jäger shots; and four Coronas or Heinekens for $19. 124 Second St., Miami Beach; 305-532-9869; facebook.com/tedshideaway.

Courtesy of American Social

6. American Social Brickell. American Social isn’t just the designated college football spot for FSU fans. The Brickell hot spot on the river caters to Dolfans too. Toast the season with $40 champagne bottles and half off Crown Royal and Don Julio during Miami Dolphins games. 690 SW First Ct., Miami; 305-223-7004; americansocialbar.com/brickell.

Courtesy of Mike's at Venetia

7. Mike's at Venetia. This unassuming Irish Pub is a great venue for game day. The bar, located on the ninth floor of the Venetia condo, recently added nearly 20 taps to its lineup, and with 20 TVs throughout the joint, patrons won’t miss a minute of their favorite teams. Indulge in game-day specials such as $10.95 pitchers and $14.95 beer buckets. Hamburgers, hot dogs, and pizzas average about $7.95 each. 555 NE 15th St., 9th Floor, Miami; 305-374-5731; mikesvenetia.com.

Courtesy of Little Hoolies

8. Little Hoolie’s Sports Bar & Grill. Get more than just a few deals at one of South Miami-Dade’s favorite sports bars. The specials — such as $5 margaritas, Long Island iced teas, and Jäger bombs — speak for themselves. Grab fish dip and flatbread pizzas for $5 to $6 and even a smorgasbord for $21.95 at this neighborhood dive bar. 13135 SW 89th Pl., Miami; 305-252-9155; littlehoolies.com.

