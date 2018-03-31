Miami Easter and Passover Survival Guide

This weekend, millions will celebrate the holiest holidays of both the Jewish and Christian religions.

With Passover and Easter festivities quickly approaching, you might need help. From shopping for a Passover meal to enjoying a Peeps-inspired martini, here are handy ways to make your holidays more enjoyable.

Miami Easter 2018 Brunch Guide. The most egg-citing time of year is almost here. In Miami, an Easter celebration wouldn't be complete without a themed brunch overlooking Biscayne Bay or inside a swanky South Beach hotel. Hop over to one of the many Miami restaurants offering specials this Sunday.

Whole Foods Partners With Author Joan Nathan for Passover Meals. Passover, the Jewish holiday commemorating Israelites' liberation from slavery in ancient Egypt, is traditionally celebrated with a feast. Beginning the evening of March 30 and ending April 7, Passover kicks off with a Seder, or ceremonial dinner, held the first night (and the second night for Jews living outside Israel).

Miami's Five Best Easter Treats. Easter would not be complete without pastel confections and creamy chocolate eggs. Find your springtime favorites or start a new tradition with one of these Easter-themed sweets. From cookie-dough morsels stuffed with Cadbury eggs to bunny cake pops, these treats are egg-cellent additions to your holiday.

Miami's Best Easter Cocktails. Maybe chocolate bunnies and jelly beans aren't your thing, and Easter requires a little more kick. Enjoy Sunday sipping one of these spring-ready concoctions. Whether they be pastel libations with lavender bitters or watermelon vodka garnished with Peeps, these Easter-themed cocktails will keep you well lubricated throughout the holiday weekend.

Serendipity Makes Kosher Ice Cream for Passover. Passover, one of Judaism's holiest holidays, kicked off, marking a weeklong fest in which Jews, despite cravings, abstain from chametz, which is any leavened food made from wheat, rye, spelt, barley, or oats. That means no ice cream unless you swing by Serendipity, a tiny artisanal ice-cream shop with locations in Wynwood and Surfside.

