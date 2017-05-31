Dessert Wars Announces October Festival on National Dessert Day

Dessert Wars returns October 14. David Almeida

Good news, dessert junkies: You have plans for National Dessert Day this fall. Miami's largest sweets fest — Dessert Wars — will return a second time this year, October 14, with more than 30 vendors and 20,000 sweets.

The annual event, which usually takes place in the winter, saw increased demand during its January 2017 installment, which was the third in the fest's history. About 1,000 attendees gathered inside the 5,000-seat FIU Arena. All participants, including Nanndi, Chill'N, Circus Eats, and Chocolate Divas, curated individual sampling stations for ticketholders to taste a few sweets from each.

The upcoming October event, which falls on National Dessert Day, will be organized in a similar fashion. Think of it as a pop-up version of Willy Wonka's chocolate factory, offering Sweet Melody ice cream, Happylicious cookie dough, and Nummies baked goods. Expect cupcakes, cookies, brownies, doughnuts, and other confections during the two-hour fest, which will run from 6 to 8 p.m.

But don't forget, it's war after all. As with previous events, guests will receive a ballot to rank every vendor on a scale of one to three. The vendor with the highest score will win.

Instead of using the FIU Arena, the October festival will be held during an FIU football game. According to managing director Brad Matthews, the event will be hosted on the Panther Party Deck overlooking the gridiron.

Tickets will be priced at $20, which includes 30 vouchers that can be traded for dessert samplings. Additional vouchers will be available for purchase at the event. Each ticket also includes a personal to-go box, allowing guests to snag a few treats for the road.

Matthews is already planning the fifth edition of the festival for January or February 2018 inside the FIU Arena.

Tickets go on sale July 1. Visit dessertwarsmiami.com.

