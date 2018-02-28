Miami's Culinary Community Remembers Michael Clements

Many Miami foodies might not know the name Michael Clements, but to the chefs and restaurateurs who present plates to a hungry public, Clements was one of the most important people on the city's culinary scene.

Clements was the owner of American Food Equipment, a company that provides kitchen equipment to some of the best restaurants in South Florida. In addition, he helped design kitchen build-outs for clients such as Blue Collar, Blackbrick, Hank & Harry's, Area 31, Prime 112, Mignonette, and many others. If you've eaten at a restaurant in Miami, chances are he had a hand in it.