menu

Cilantro 27 Food Truck Serves Mofongo and Peruvian Fusion

Tex-Mex Chain Chuy's to Open First Miami Location in Doral


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Cilantro 27 Food Truck Serves Mofongo and Peruvian Fusion

Friday, June 30, 2017 at 10:10 a.m.
By Alona Abbady Martinez
Chef Nilton CastilloEXPAND
Chef Nilton Castillo
Courtesy of Cilantro 27
A A

The first thing chef Nilton Castillo hands guests visiting his food truck is a can of bug spray.

"Zancudos," he says with an apologetic smile as mosquitoes buzz around in the muggy Miami air.

Castillo, who has worked under Daniel Boulud, José Andrés, and Gastón Acurio, switched gears and opened his Latin-fusion food truck, Cilantro 27, six months ago.

Related Stories

"I wanted to do something simple," he says. "My bio is all haute cuisine, and I got bored of haute cuisine. I wanted something delicious and not too expensive, so I went to this."

On a modest corner lot, Castillo has strung lights in shade trees and placed wooden bistro tables, each decorated with a pot of plastic pink marigolds, to add ambiance. Those who know about Cilantro 27 overlook the street noise and fake flowers in favor of the food.

Mofongo con lomo saltadoEXPAND
Mofongo con lomo saltado
Courtesy of Cilantro 27

Castillo, who was born in Lima and moved to Miami when he was 12, prepares traditional Peruvian dishes with Asian and other Latin American influences. His best seller is a marriage of Puerto Rico and Peru: Mofongo con lomo saltado is a heaping plate of mashed green plantains framed by marinated grilled meat and vegetables ($13 for beef, $10 for chicken, and $12 for shrimp). Other offerings include cebiche ($12) and empanadas generously filled with Peruvian stews such as seco de res and ají de gallina ($5).

For dessert, Castillo offers passionfruit mousse ($4) and a deconstructed arroz con leche ice cream with crunchy cinnamon-toasted rice sprinkled on top ($4).

"I created the menu with Miami taste," Castillo says. "I like to live in Miami. I didn't want to go to New York or Chicago, so I created a kitchen where I identify myself in Miami. It's not simply Peruvian, which is my origin, but Latin, which is Miami."

Cilantro 27 has created a steady clientele through word of mouth and social media, and Castillo has teamed up with J. Wakefield Brewing for pop-ups in Wynwood. The truck also fulfills orders through apps such as UberEats, Postmates, and Bite Squad.

Cilantro 27
1898 SW 27th Ave., Miami; 786-366-7235; facebook.com/cilantro27. Tuesday through Thursday 6 p.m. to 1 a.m., Friday and Saturday 6 p.m. to 4 a.m., Sunday 6 to 10 p.m.

Alona Abbady Martinez
Alona Abbady Martinez lives in Plantation. She writes about food and family on her blog, Culinary Compulsion, and is working on her book, My Culinary Compulsion, a global food memoir with recipes.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >