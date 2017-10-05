Cielito Artisan Pops Offers Cool Treats for You and Your Pup

Cielito Artisan Pops is now open in Wynwood, where it serves customized treats on a stick.

Cofounder Sindy Posso, an architect by trade, says she always wanted to have her hand in the kitchen. The concept of artisan pops was inspired at home. "In my family, we have a background of ice cream and cakes. My grandmother baked, and I had all her recipes. The idea is a play on her idea, and we wanted to keep it just like my grandmother would do it. We source locally and back-to-basics, using hormone-free dairy and seasonal fruit."

Indeed, the operation is a multigenerational family affair. Her mother, husband, sister, and mother-in-law also help Posso run the shop.