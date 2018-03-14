 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
Brad KilgoreEXPAND
Brad Kilgore
Photo by Stian Roenning

Brad Kilgore Is a James Beard Finalist

Laine Doss | March 14, 2018 | 11:20am
AA

Today the James Beard Foundation announced its 2018 finalists, and — finally — a Miami chef made the cut.

Brad Kilgore has been named a finalist in the Best Chef: South category, which includes toques from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Puerto Rico. Coincidentally, former Miami chef Nina Compton is also a finalist in this category for her New Orleans restaurant, Compère Lapin.

Related Stories

Prior to his being named a Beard finalist for 2018, Kilgore was a semifinalist in the Rising Star Chef category two years in a row. That distinction is presented to a chef aged 30 or younger "who displays an impressive talent and who is likely to make a significant impact on the industry in years to come."

Last year, Kilgore, known for his work at the Wynwood restaurant Alter, discussed his nomination with New Times: "It's been a goal of mine for my whole career. My team and I at Alter just keep our heads down and keep cooking. If we make it to the finals, that's a victory in itself."

This is the first time since 2013 that a Miami-based chef advanced to the finals. That year, Hedy Goldsmith and Jeff McInnis were finalists, and South Beach's Juvia won a Beard for Outstanding Restaurant Design.

The Miami Herald's Carlos Frias was also named a finalist in the Local Impact: Journalism category.

Winners will be announced May 7 at the James Beard Foundation's annual awards gala at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

Popular Stories

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >