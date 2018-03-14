Brad Kilgore Is a James Beard Finalist

Today the James Beard Foundation announced its 2018 finalists, and — finally — a Miami chef made the cut.

Brad Kilgore has been named a finalist in the Best Chef: South category, which includes toques from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Puerto Rico. Coincidentally, former Miami chef Nina Compton is also a finalist in this category for her New Orleans restaurant, Compère Lapin.

Prior to his being named a Beard finalist for 2018, Kilgore was a semifinalist in the Rising Star Chef category two years in a row. That distinction is presented to a chef aged 30 or younger "who displays an impressive talent and who is likely to make a significant impact on the industry in years to come."