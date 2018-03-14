Brad Kilgore Is a James Beard Finalist

Today the James Beard Foundation announced its 2018 finalists, and — finally — a Miami chef made the cut.
Brad Kilgore has been named a finalist in the Best Chef: South category, which includes toques from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Puerto Rico. Coincidentally, former Miami chef Nina Compton is also a finalist in this category for her New Orleans restaurant, Compère Lapin.
Prior to his being named a Beard finalist for 2018, Kilgore was a semifinalist in the Rising Star Chef category two years in a row. That distinction is presented to a chef aged 30 or younger "who displays an impressive talent and who is likely to make a significant impact on the industry in years to come."
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Last year, Kilgore, known for his work at the Wynwood restaurant Alter, discussed his nomination with New Times: "It's been a goal of mine for my whole career. My team and I at Alter just keep our heads down and keep cooking. If we make it to the finals, that's a victory in itself."
This is the first time since 2013 that a Miami-based chef advanced to the finals. That year, Hedy Goldsmith and Jeff McInnis were finalists, and South Beach's Juvia won a Beard for Outstanding Restaurant Design.
The Miami Herald's Carlos Frias was also named a finalist in the Local Impact: Journalism category.
Winners will be announced May 7 at the James Beard Foundation's annual awards gala at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!