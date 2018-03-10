Miami's Best Sandwich Guide

Sandwiches are the perfect food. They're portable and delicious and come in so many shapes and forms there's one for everyone.
Whether you like a Cuban pressed thin or a mile-high pastrami, here's your guide to the most decadent Miami sandwiches.
Hank & Harry's Opens at Aventura Mall. Miami Beach's Hank & Harry's Deli, a New York-style delicatessen founded by local restaurateurs Buzzy Sklar and Richard Booth, will bring corned beef and pastrami to Aventura Mall this week.
Proper Sausages' Grab-and-Go Menu Takes Burgers and Sandwiches Up a Notch. Freddy and Danielle Kaufmann's quaint Miami Shores butcher shop, Proper Sausages, has been the go-to spot for artisanal sausages and responsibly sourced meat since it opened in 2013. The shop also offers an exceptional grab-and-go sandwich menu made with the antibiotic- and hormone-free, grass-fed, organic meats and poultry it sells.
Henry's Sandwich Station in Fort Lauderdale Finds Inspiration Across the Country. Fort Lauderdale's FAT Village will welcome a restaurant with the grand opening of Henry's Sandwich Station. The eatery, formerly known as Proper Sandwich Shop, is being launched by JEY Hospitality founder Marc Falsetto, the name behind TacoCraft, PizzaCraft, and Rok:Brgr.
Pepitería 13 Offers Venezuelan Street Sandwiches From a Pro Motorcycle Racer. Pepitería 13 is alive with people munching on pepitos, the sandwich served on nearly every street corner in Venezuela. There's a national debate over what goes into a pepito. Some insist it be layered with condiments, veggies, fries, and a fried egg. Food truck owner Nicolas Cardona takes a minimalist approach to the meal, serving it in much the same way it's prepared in his hometown of Barquisimeto.
The Ten Best Sandwich Shops in Miami. At its core, a sandwich consists of two slices of bread and filling in between. It’s a go-to meal that transcends cultures, from Cuba’s medianoche to Vietnam’s bánh mì. But taking the world’s favorite handheld snack from good to great involves the perfect balance of flavors and textures and the right bread to make the ingredients shine.
