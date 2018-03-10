Miami's Best Sandwich Guide

Sandwiches are the perfect food. They're portable and delicious and come in so many shapes and forms there's one for everyone.

Whether you like a Cuban pressed thin or a mile-high pastrami, here's your guide to the most decadent Miami sandwiches.

Hank & Harry's Opens at Aventura Mall. Miami Beach's Hank & Harry's Deli, a New York-style delicatessen founded by local restaurateurs Buzzy Sklar and Richard Booth, will bring corned beef and pastrami to Aventura Mall this week.