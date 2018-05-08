Miami's Best Mother's Day Brunches 2018

When it comes to mom, we only want the best. While mothers come in many shapes and sizes, we can all agree that a good brunch brimming with red velvet dainties and seemingly endless champagne makes for the perfect Mother's Day celebration. Say thank you to the woman (or women) that raised you by treating them to one of Miami's top brunches. Reservations are strongly suggested, and gratuities are not included.

The Bazaar By José Andrés. Make your way through a labyrinth of food stations at the SLS. Start with raw oysters and fresh ceviche from the Bazaar's raw bar. Follow on your decadent journey to a display of cochinillo suckling pig accompanied with Ibérico mash. Continue your expedition at the breakfast station for farm fresh

egg scrambles and omelets. End your meal at the nitrogen ice cream bar, with a multitude of toppings to fulfill your every desire. Brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and costs $85, with endless bubbles. 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-455-2999; sbe.com.

Big Easy Wine Bar & Grill. If you seek comfort food, Big Easy Winebar is pairing southern favorites alongside South African fare. For a hearty meal, order the steak and eggs ($26), an eight-ounce churrasco paired with a green chutney aioli, two fried eggs, and mixed green salad. Continue your meal with some rib-sticking chicken and waffles ($20), where South African peri-peri chicken thighs sit on top of buttermilk waffles slathered in maple syrup. Brunch is served 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Brickell City Centre, 701 S. Miami Ave., 786-814-5955; bigeasy.miami.