Miami's Best Mother's Day Brunches 2018

When it comes to mom, we only want the best. While mothers come in many shapes and sizes, we can all agree that a good brunch brimming with red velvet dainties and seemingly endless champagne makes for the perfect Mother's Day celebration. Say thank you to the woman (or women) that raised you by treating them to one of Miami's top brunches. Reservations are strongly suggested, and gratuities are not included.
The Bazaar By José Andrés. Make your way through a labyrinth of food stations at the SLS. Start with raw oysters and fresh ceviche from the Bazaar's raw bar. Follow on your decadent journey to a display of cochinillo suckling pig accompanied with Ibérico mash. Continue your expedition at the breakfast station for farm fresh
egg scrambles and omelets. End your meal at the nitrogen ice cream bar, with a multitude of toppings to fulfill your every desire. Brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and costs $85, with endless bubbles. 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-455-2999; sbe.com.
Big Easy Wine Bar & Grill. If you seek comfort food, Big Easy Winebar is pairing southern favorites alongside South African fare. For a hearty meal, order the steak and eggs ($26), an eight-ounce churrasco paired with a green chutney aioli, two fried eggs, and mixed green salad. Continue your meal with some rib-sticking chicken and waffles ($20), where South African peri-peri chicken thighs sit on top of buttermilk waffles slathered in maple syrup. Brunch is served 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Brickell City Centre, 701 S. Miami Ave., 786-814-5955; bigeasy.miami.
Dragonfly Izakaya and Fish Market. Enjoy an unlimited Izakaya brunch in Doral with mom. The Asian bistro will be serving endless items such as chicken and waffles, pork fried rice, and build your own poke bowls. Sit back and enjoy bottomless mimosas ($15), as you take in the scenic aesthetic that transports you directly to Japan. Brunch runs from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and costs $39. 5241 NW 87th Ave, Doral; 305-222-7447; dragonflyrestaurants.com.
Lulu in the Grove. People watch in Coconut Grove alongside thick-cut waffles. Choose from a selection of breakfast sweets such as red velvet waffles, Oreo waffles, and house-made sticky buns for around $12. Add huevos rancheros ($13) or a classic Benedict ($13) for the perfect brunch equation. Signature cocktails include the After Sunrise, a mixture of blood orange juice and champagne ($12) and Mellow Melon with cantaloupe and Aperol garnished with rosemary ($12). Brunch is available 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. 3105 Commodore Plaza, Miami; 305- 447-5858; luluinthegrove.com.
Mina's Mediterraneo. Spend time with mom on Mina's lush patio, adorned with eclectic wall pieces and garden vibes. Choose from items like the Egyptian brunch ($16), scrambled eggs with dry-aged beef and Merguez sausage paired with tahini molasses and pita or share a breakfast pizza, topped with sunny side up eggs, fontina cheese and caramelized onions ($13). Pair it with bottomless mimosas or sangrias for $22. Brunch is served from 11 a.m.to 3 p.m. 749 NE 79th St.; 786-391-0300; minasmiami.com.
Miranda Cuisine & Bar. An array of breakfast classics will be available for $55 in at this special brunch. Like any good buffet, there will be made-to-order eggs and scrumptious crepes with all the usual mix-ins. You can also expect a hearty carving station brimming with prime rib and thyme-roasted salmon. Petite fours and Miranda's famous bread pudding line the dessert station, while truffles and cakes fill in the rest of the table for easy made grabbing. Brunch is served noon to 3 p.m. 4299 NW 36th St., Miami Springs; 786-409-6490; mirandamiami.com.
NaiYaRa. A Thai-inspired brunch melds classics with Asian favorites. For starters, opt for the fried duck and biscuits ($12) paired with sweet chili sauce or share the son-in-law eggs ($9), crispy hard-boiled eggs with ground chicken, crispy shallots, and tamarind sauce. Satisfy your sweet tooth with matcha waffles ($12), layered with fresh berries and red bean, smothered in chili maple syrup. Wash it all down with bottomless bloody marys, mimosas, or bellinis for $30 per person. Brunch is served 11 a.m.to 4 p.m.1854 Bay Rd., Miami Beach; 786-275-6005; naiyara.com.
Nikki Beach. The $49.95 brunch buffet offers an array of items including made to order delights at the omelet station and waffle bar with warm Nutella and dulce de leche toppings. Make a trip to the do-it-yourself mimosa bar filled with fresh berries, swizzle rock candy sticks, and an assortment of juices for $7 per mimosa. Brunch is served 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for $49.95. 1 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach; 305-538-1111; nikkibeach.com.
Rusty Pelican. The iconic Key Biscayne restaurant returns with its famous Mother's Day grand brunch buffet. Treat mom to an endless selection of made-to-order eggs, truffled mac 'n' cheese, and an extensive raw bar featuring Alaskan king crab and Gulf shrimp. Make it surf and turf by pairing it with a juicy slab of prime rib from the carving station. Brunch is served from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and costs $89. 3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne; 305-361-3818; therustypelican.com.
Scarpetta. Impress mom with an elaborate Italian-inspired buffet at Scarpetta. Patrons can enjoy a sophisticated spread of Italian meats and cheeses, alongside a frittata station with fillings like creamy polenta and truffled mushrooms. The feast continues with entrees like seared branzino paired with eggplant puree and roasted chicken with a mushroom jus. Champagne foam caramel budino and espresso panna cotta can be found at the dessert table paired with a hodgepodge of cookies and biscotti. Brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and costs $85 per person. 4441 Collins Ave, Miami Beach; 305-674-4660; scarpettarestaurants.com/miami.
The Strand Bar & Grill. Sip mimosas while enjoying live music at the Strand, located inside Carillon Wellness Resort. The newly launched Sunday brunch will boast Mother's Day items like fluffy buttermilk pancakes, eggs Benedict, and dry-aged sirloin from the carving station. Enjoy bottomless rosé ($25) and a heavenly slice of coconut cake. Brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and costs $89. 6801 Collins Ave., Mami Beach; 305-514-7474; thestrandmiami.com.
Stiltsville Fish Bar. Chefs Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth have crafted a nine-course, prix-fixe menu ($69) to celebrate Miami's moms. Highlights include favorites like their green eggs & ham, a Seussian take on deviled eggs, paired with dill pickles and crispy country ham. Eggs Benedict are a brunch must-have at Stiltsville with their boggy bayou hollandaise, poached eggs, and choice of crab cake, pork belly bacon, or butter-poached lobster. Brunch is served 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 1787 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; 786-353-0477; stiltsvillefishbar.com.
Three. Chef Norman Van Aken has selected some signature brunch dishes to enjoy alongside bottomless mimosas ($15). Choose from unique plates like beef tournedos with wild morels, caramelized onions, smoked tomatoes, wine essence, and béarnaise ($46) or frozen guava parfait — layers of buttermilk sherbet enveloped between guava espuma and meringue crisps ($12). Brunch is served 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 50 NW 24 St., Miami; 305-748-4540; threewynwood.com.
