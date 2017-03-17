Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: St. Paddy's Day and a Green Beer Tutorial

Get out this weekend! Photo by Jason Koerner

Happy St. Patrick's Day, Miami. Hope you're wearing green, because everyone is Irish today (at least that's what a large sign at the Guinness factory in Dublin proclaims).

Shake those shamrocks at a number of places. Then head to Magic City Casino Saturday to celebrate six years of good food-truck eating with Miami's own Burger Beast.

Finally, enjoy an easy Sunday at the Miami Flea, or make your own green beer.

Weekend starts now!

Courtesy of Swarm

St. Pat's Wynwood

Forget your past few St. Patrick's Days — if you can remember them to begin with — and corrupt yourself with throngs of kelly-green-clad college kids at St. Pat's Wynwood. Last year's party at the end of the rainbow attracted more than 20,000 revelers for green beer and leprechauns, and this year stands to attract an even larger crowd via arts and crafts, food trucks, DJs, and Jameson Irish whiskey. You'll invoke the true luck of the Irish when you black out yet somehow wake up somewhere other than a street corner.

4 p.m. Friday, March 17, at Mana Wynwood, 2240 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-461-2700; stpatswynwood.com. Admission is free.

Courtesy of Drinkhouse Fire & Ice

St. Paddy's Day Cocktail Class at Drinkhouse Fire & Ice

This special St. Patrick's cocktail class includes cocktail shaking, making, and tasting. After sipping a cocktail upon arrival, you’ll be given step-by-step instructions on how to make your own custom boozy concoction. Following the class, you're invited to don a faux fur coat, hat, and gloves and step inside the ice bar filled with 100,000 pounds of ice. Talk about a cool way to spend your Friday.

7:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 17, at Drinkhouse Fire & Ice, 1672 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-2423; sobefireice.com. Tickets cost $45 via eventbrite.com.

Seth Browarnik / WorldRedEye.com

Clarke's Pop-Up at Sweet Liberty

Clarke’s Irish Pub closed in 2013 after a successful seven-and-half-year run. And though it's gone, it will not soon be forgotten. The beloved neighborhood joint makes its second St. Patrick’s Day pop-up appearance at Sweet Liberty with Clarke’s former owner Laura Cullen and her crew. On the menu: Clarke’s "infamous" fish 'n' chips and Irish spring rolls (corned beef, cabbage, and mashed potatoes rolled up, deep-fried, and served with horseradish mustard). Wash it down with a pint of “liquid bread” engraved with your name by the Guinness folks, who’ll be onsite, or enjoy fancier libations such as Irish coffee or Sweet Liberty’s frothy and decadent Irish Flip (Guinness, Jameson, a whole egg, chocolate bitters, and freshly grated nutmeg). Traditional Irish dancers, bagpipers, and local legend Brendan O’Hara will complete the shindig.

3 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday, March 17, at Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company, 237-B 20th St., Miami Beach; 305-763-8217; mysweetliberty.com. Admission is free.

Courtesy of John Martin's

Saint Patrick's Day at John Martin’s Irish Pub & Restaurant

John Martin’s continues to be the most authentic way to celebrate the holiday in Coral Gables. This year’s St. Paddy’s celebration will be no exception. Festivities begin at noon for a day of live Irish music featuring Bob Ritchie the Bagpiper, Paddy Kelleghan & Band, and others performing well into the wee hours. The kitchen will serve traditional fare such as shepherd’s pie and Irish potato soup, and the Guinness and Jameson will be abundant.

Noon to 2 a.m. Friday, March 17, at John Martin's Irish Pub & Restaurant, 253 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 305-445-3777; johnmartins.com. Admission is free.

Make Green Beer

Seriously. If you're on a budget and can't go out (or you've got the flu or an aversion to crowds), grab a six-pack and some food coloring and watch this one-second tutorial on how to make green beer.

Courtesy of Burger Beast

Burger Beast's Wheelin' Dealin' Food Truck Festival at Magic City Casino Turns Six

It's hard to believe, but Burger Beast's collaborative food truck roundup with Magic City Casino turns six this Saturday. In that span, the casino has hosted many events and even set a food truck world record in 2013. To celebrate this momentous occasion, nearly two dozen food trucks will offer delicious fare. There will also be beer for sale, curated vendors, and music. Food trucks include Aja, Bahama Buck's, Bruno's, Cantina Grill, Che Grill, Chinaman's World Famous EggRoll Truck, Churrisimo USA, Don Mofongo, Gallos Pintos, HipPOPs, King of Racks BBQ, Main Stop Grill, Miami Roasted Corn, Mr. Good Stuff, Ms. Cheezious, Needa' Pita, Sweet Blendz, Taco Fresh, Top Fries, Velvet Creme Doughnuts, Virgo Bomb, and the Wholesome Rollers.

5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami; 305-649-3000; magiccitycasino.com. Admission is free.

Best Flea Market: The Miami Flea Photo by Masson Liang / DKC News

The Miami Flea

This Sunday, head to the Miami Flea for some local shopping from cool vintage and craft vendors. Get your face painted, learn a new skill at a workshop, and even adopt a puppy. After you've shopped (or found a new four-legged friend), head to the Grub Garden to nosh on food from Miami's best eateries and have a cool beverage at the Booze Bazaar by Acme Lounge.

2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at 1445 N. Miami Ave., Miami. Admission is free.

