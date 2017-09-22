Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Wynwood Clean-Up, Blocktoberfest, and Miami Spice

This weekend, clean up Wynwood with the folks at the Yard, get free pizza at the Design District's post-Irma relief event, attend Blocktoberfest at Concrete Beach Brewery, and visit a Miami Spice restaurant as the special has been extended through October.

Clean, Sip, and Savor for a Cause at the Wynwood Yard. Clean up trash from the neighborhood with the Yard on Friday. You'll receive a reusable cup, trash bags, gloves, pickers, and directions. While you're at it, come with a canned good (or a few) to trade in for a vodka cocktail at the bar. Proceeds raised from tickets will benefit Debris Free Oceans and Miami Waterkeeper while canned goods will go towards Hurricane Irma relief efforts. 6 p.m. Friday, September 22, at 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-351-0366; thewynwoodyard.com. Tickets cost $15 to $20 via eventbrite.com.

We Will #atMDD Post Irma Relief Event at Miami Design District. Jungle Plaza in the Design District will host a free community event with food, drinks, Wi-Fi, and entertainment, including pizza provided by Harry’s Pizzeria and a sunset yoga session taught by Ahana Yoga’s Dawn Feinberg. Suggested donations of $20 will be welcomed to benefit Hurricane Irma relief efforts. 6 p.m. Friday, September 22, 3801 NE First Ave., Miami; miamidesigndistrict.net. Free admission with RSVP at eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Atlantikos

Miami Spice Extended Through October. Although Hurricane Irma didn't do as much damage to Miami as it could have, many establishments are still without power. A two-week break from business for a small mom-and-pop restaurant could become its own Cat 5 disaster. To help local restaurants, the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) has extended Miami Spice through October. The dining program, which traditionally runs August 1 through September 30, is designed to give a financial boost to local eateries during Miami's slowest months for tourism.

Courtesy of Concrete Beach Brewery

Blocktoberfest at Concrete Beach Brewery. German culture isn't the most celebrated in Miami, but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy a good beer festival in the tradition of our European counterparts. At Blocktoberfest, Concrete Beach will re-release its Floridafest Coconut Marzen for a street-engulfing block party offering German food, live music, and samplings from Wynwood breweries. As far as fall celebrations go, it beats the hell out of a pumpkin spice latte. 1 p.m. Saturday, at 325 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-796-2727; concretebeachbrewery.com. Admission is free.



Facebook

Half Baked Cannabis Bar Crawl at Shots Miami. Where Locals Go is hosting the Half Baked Cannabis Bar Crawl, a new version of its tried-and-true bar crawl that's just a little, um, higher. Happy Times, Midtown Smoke Shop, and Vape N Smoke, along with the Marijuana Doctor, will be at Shots to disseminate information about their products and how to obtain your own medical card, all while classic stoner films such as Friday and Pineapple Express play in the background. If you’re planning to pregame with something other than alcohol, just be sure to pace yourself through those five free drinks. 6 p.m. Saturday, at 311 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-571-0439; wherelocalsgo.net. Tickets cost $15 to $20 via eventbrite.com.

Courtesy of Soul Tavern

Dinner and a Flow at Soul Tavern. On Sunday, Soul Tavern, and representatives from Green Monkey, will host a 75-minute yoga class, followed by a prix-fixe dinner inside the restaurant. A portion of Soul Tavern’s dinner proceeds will benefit the Kristi House Child Advocacy Center. 4:30 p.m. Sunday, September 24, at 1801 West Ave., Miami; 305-925-0799; soultavern.com. Tickets cost $30 for yoga and $45 for dinner. RVSP by phone or emailing reservations@soultavern.com.

EXPAND Facebook

Claws for a Cause at Oceans 234. This Sunday, Oceans 234 in Deerfield Beach has teamed up with B The Difference to host Claws for a Cause, a fundraiser for neurofibromatosis. There will be a beachside lobster bake with live entertainment and a selection of cocktails. A portion of ticket proceeds will go to assisting individuals who are battling neurofibromatosis. 6 p.m. Sunday, September 24, at 234 N. Ocean Blvd., Deerfield Beach; 954-428-2539; oceans234.com. Tickets cost $75 via tickets.bthedifference.org.

Lure Fishbar 's Key Lime Pie Photo by David Salazar / Courtesy of Lure Fishbar

Discount at Lure Fishbar. Post-Irma, Lure Fishbar is offering Florida residents 20 percent off their check (excluding Miami Spice and happy hour) through October 31. To redeem the discount, customers must show a valid Florida driver’s license.1601 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-695-4550; lurefishbar.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of KYU

Cocktails for the Keys at KYU. In the wake of Hurricane Irma’s destruction in the Florida Keys, KYU launched Cocktails for the Keys. Customers can bring a case of water or five non-perishable food items to receive a complimentary cocktail of the day. The restaurant will donate collected items to Feeding South Florida and other local nonprofit aide organizations. 251 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-577-0150; kyumiami.com.

