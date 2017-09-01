Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Concrete Beach's Floridafest, $6 Breakfast, and the Babka Doughnut

Happy Friday, Miami. This weekend, Concrete Beach will relaunch the Floridafest brew; Bakehouse Brasserie will whip up $6 eggs, toast, and coffee breakfast; Cafe Curuba will host a fundraiser for disaster relief in Texas; Sweet Liberty will offer new food and drink items; and the Salty Donut will feature a limited-edition babka doughnut.

Concrete Beach Brewery Relaunches Floridafest Brew. Concrete Beach Brewery’s Floridafest brew returns on September 1. This German-inspired lager features subtle undertones of toasted coconut, with notes of toffee and vanilla. The beer will be available on draft in select South Florida locations starting September 1, and will also be available for purchase at the brewery starting on September 23. To find Floridafest near you, use Concrete Beach's beer finder.

Tostadas For Tejas at Cafe Curuba. Help support disaster relief efforts in Texas with the folks at Cafe Curuba. On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., enjoy a tostada and a cafe con leche in exchange for $10 cash, which will be donated to Global Giving. 10 a.m. Saturday, September 2 at 2626 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; 786-703-9183.

Courtesy of Bakehouse Brasserie

National Breakfast Month at Bakehouse Brasserie. Through September, enjoy Bakehouse's $6 "bonjour breakfast" special, which includes two eggs any style, house potatoes, toast, and a cup of coffee. Offer is available on the restaurant's breakfast menu Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. 808 First St., Miami Beach; bakehousesouthbeach.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Sweet Liberty

New Menu at Sweet Liberty. After bringing home an award for “Best American High-Volume Cocktail Bar” at Tales of the Cocktail 2017, Sweet Liberty rolled out a selection of new food and drink items. Cocktail highlights include the Iggy’s Pop ($12), made with Amaro Montenegro, Campari, and Coca-Cola; and Katie’s Flower Shop ($15), blended with St Germain, orange blossoms, and lavender. New small bites include smoked buffalo wings confit served with homemade buttermilk ranch and blue cheese; and shrimp ‘n’ grits barbecue-style shrimp, topped with lemon and black pepper. 237-B 20th St., Miami Beach; 305-763-8217; mysweetliberty.com.

Courtesy of the Salty Donut

Limited-Edition Babka Doughnut at the Salty Donut. The Wynwood-based shop recently introduced one of its most labor-intensive creations yet: the Babka Squared ($6). Think of it as a doughnut within a doughnut. The treat is a mini babka doughnut wrapped in a layer of 24-hour brioche dough topped with a chocolate-and-nut streusel. Dozens of miniature babka doughnuts are baked in-house and soaked in simple syrup. Then babka-flavored brioche dough is carefully wrapped around each doughnut, allowing the hole to remain. (The hole is ultimately covered by the chocolate-and-nut streusel.) Available through September 17. 50 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-925-8126; saltydonut.com. Tuesday through Friday 7:30 a.m. till the doughnuts are sold out, Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. until sold out.

Courtesy of Dunkin' Donuts

Sip, Peel, and Win at Dunkin Donuts. Now through September 30 (or while supplies last), specially marked large and extra large hot cups will be stickered with a game piece, giving customers a chance to win a year's worth of free coffee and other great prizes, such as gift cards and free menu items. Non-winning game pieces have valuable coupons for Dunkin’ products or discounts at Fanatics.com. Available at various Dunkin locations; dunkindonuts.com.