Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Federal Donuts Opening, Fairchild's Mango Fest, Nikki Beach's Burger Bash

Photo by Amadeus McCaskill

Happy Fourth of July weekend, Miami. Make this year's Independence Day count with a visit to Federal Donuts, Fairchild's annual mango fest, a grilling masterclass with Los Fuegos' Francis Mallmann, and Nikki Beach's Fourth of July burger bash.

Photo by Michael Perisco

Federal Donuts Is Now Open in Wynwood

250 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-573-9393; federaldonuts.com.

Federal Donuts, the highly anticipated Miami outpost of Michael Solomonov and Steve Cook's Philadelphia doughnut-and-fried-chicken palace, is finally open. The shop serves "hot fresh" doughnuts ($1.75 each, $7.50 for a half-dozen, or $13 for a dozen) turned out from a robot fryer and then tossed in house-blended sugar. Flavors include strawberry lavender, cinnamon brown sugar, and cookies 'n' cream. "Fancy" cake doughnuts, also made fresh daily, come covered in specialty glazes and in flavors such as guava poppy, strawberry shortcake, lemon meringue, black and white, chocolate eclair, and blueberry mascarpone ($2.76 each, $13 for a half-dozen, or $24 for a dozen). The shop's fried chicken is offered with a choice of seasonings and glazes, such as coconut curry, chili garlic, honey ginger, za'atar, and sweet soy garlic. All orders are served with a honey doughnut.

EXPAND Courtesy of Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

International Mango Festival at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1, and Sunday, July 2; $25

Few things are worth braving Miami's July heat. But even sweat-matted hair shouldn't stop you from sampling the seemingly endless array of tropical goodness at the International Mango Festival. Whether you're there to buy a mango tree, sample mango beer, earn your mango master's degree, or just gorge on the sweet and juicy summer fruit, this two-day celebration of everything mango will open your eyes to a brave new world of cooking, pairing, and drinking with this nectar of the gods.

Courtesy of Poke + Go

Try Poke at Poke + Go in North Miami-Dade

Poke + Go, located next to an Aroma Espresso Bar near Aventura, specializes in Hawaiian-style seafood bowls, where diced raw fish is typically marinated in a thin soy-based sauce, with vegetables, seasonings, and creamy sauces. The fast-casual concept uses an ordering system similar to Chipotle's. Customers select either a bowl ($12) or a burrito ($9) and then make their way along a counter to select proteins and toppings. After selecting a meal type, the customer chooses a base, such as white or brown rice, zucchini noodles, or baby kale, and a protein, including tuna, salmon, tofu, or beef or chicken teriyaki. Poke + Go offers a plethora of toppings, such as tomatoes, scallions, spreads, cucumber, edamame, and avocado (for $1 extra), and sauces like spicy mayo and white garlic.

Grilling Master Class With Francis Mallmann at the Faena Hotel

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 1; $400

This Saturday, the Faena Hotel will host an intimate cooking class with Los Fuegos' Francis Mallmann. The grill session will begin inside the kitchen at Los Fuegos, where the chef will teach a three-hour lesson on his signature live-fire cooking techniques. Then guests will enjoy a family-style lunch offering eats made during the master class and will include curated wine pairings. Before you leave, snag an autographed copy of Mallmann's cookbook, Seven Fires.

Courtesy of Nikki Beach

Fourth of July Bash at Nikki Beach

Noon to 11 p.m. Sunday, July 4; $20

Celebrate the Fourth at a beachside barbecue party at Nikki Beach. Spend the day on the sand and enjoy a fireworks display, a live DJ, and a selection of indulgent burgers. Nikki Beach's burger lineup ($10 to $15) includes a glazed-doughnut burger stuffed with beef, bacon, and cheese; a Tex-Mex version, filled with avocado and pepper jack cheese; and the Breakfast of Champions, topped with fried mac 'n' cheese, bacon, and a fried egg. For more information, call 305-538-1111.

