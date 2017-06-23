Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Beer Yoga, American Social Block Party, and the Miami Flea

EXPAND Head to El Tucán for dinner and a show tonight, June 23. Courtesy of El Tucán

Happy Friday, Miami. Enjoy what's new in town, from the Kimpton Surfcomber's dive-in movie series stocked with complimentary mocktails and popcorn, to beer yoga at LauderAle Brewery, American Social Las Olas' summer block party to celebrate its fifth anniversary, and the Miami Flea.

Courtesy of Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel

Dive-In Movie at the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel

8 p.m. Friday, June 23. Admission is free.

Every Friday at 8 p.m., enjoy a free movie by the pool as well as complimentary mocktails and popcorn at the Surfcomber. The list of family-friendly movies, which will air every Friday through the end of the month, include Sing, Finding Dory, Moana, Inside Out, and Trolls. This week, Inside Out is slated to screen. During the movie, the hotel's bar will be available for additional drinks. For more information, visit surfcomber.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of El Tucán

Dinner and a Show at El Tucán

8 p.m. Friday, June 23. Tickets cost $50.

El Tucán, Miami's Latin-inspired cabaret space, will host Cuban band Projecto Guanajay tonight, June 23. Enjoy food and a $50 all-inclusive open bar package available at the restaurant's bar area.

Photo by Gabriel Rodriguez

Ales & Asanas at LauderAle Brewery

10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 24. Tickets cost $16 to $20.

On the last Saturday of each month, enjoy a boozy all-levels yoga class in the taproom at LauderAle Brewery. During the last portion of every session, test your balance by holding a signature brew while performing classic poses. Stick around post-class for discounts on pints, along with live music, brewery tours, and food trucks. Class proceeds are donated to charity. For tickets, visit eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of American Social Las Olas

Summer Block Party at American Social Las Olas

12 p.m. Saturday, June 24.

American Social Las Olas is celebrating its fifth anniversary on Saturday with a summer block party. The restaurant will takeover SE Eighth Avenue to host a beach party that will transition into a neon party in the evening. From noon to midnight, expect live DJ's, a full-service outdoor bar, an endless brunch buffet from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and $10 Effen Vodka buckets.

EXPAND Photo by Peter Rentschler/Miami Marlins

Beerfest at the Clevelander at Marlins Park

2 p.m. Saturday, June 24. Tickets cost $45 to $65.

Whether you're a baseball fan or not, no one will argue if you say beer and a ball game go well together. Some say a few brews are needed to endure the boring sport. Others say suds are the perfect complement to America's favorite pastime. Whatever your opinion, Beerfest at the Clevelander in Marlins Park is a good idea. Get there before the game, sample international and domestic beers, and then sit back and enjoy a buzz with your ball game. This weekend, the Marlins will play the Cubs, but the winner probably won't matter as much as the little sampler cup you'll get to take home.

EXPAND Courtesy of Matador Room

Drink Miami at the Freehand

1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 24. Tickets cost $40 to $60.

Drink Miami Hostel returns to the Freehand on Saturday, June 24, from 1 to 5 p.m. to transform the Freehand's rooms into mini cocktail experiences where guests were entertained and educated by some of the industry's best bartenders and brand managers.Drink Miami Hostel will offer a beer garden, a build-your-own old-fashioned bar, snacks, and water to stay hydrated.Of course, the main draw is getting your drink passport stamped in as many of the 30-plus rooms as possible while discovering a different drink and vibe in each one. The passport also includes cocktail recipes so you can re-create your favorites at home. Tickets to the 21-and-over event cost $40 to $60 and are available at mixstir.com.

Courtesy of Miami Flea

The Miami Flea at Canvas Miami

4 p.m. Sunday, June 25. Admission is free.

The Miami Flea returns this Sunday, June 25, to Canvas Miami (1445 N. Miami Ave., Miami) for an afternoon filled with handcrafted jewelry and vintage items to buy. Snag a free read at the Bookleggers pop-up library, and adopt a new best friend through Jamie's Dog Rescue. But the best part is the alfresco Grub Garden, where you can nosh on bites from local restaurants and drink craft beer until the sun sets. The Flea runs from 2 to 6 p.m., and admission is free.

Courtesy of Dragonfly Izakaya and Fish Market

Shochu Tasting at Dragonfly Izakaya and Fish Market

4 p.m. Sunday, June 25. Tickets cost $55.

Shochu, a traditional Japanese distilled spirit, is stronger than wine and sake, but not quite as sharp as whiskey. Made from grains and vegetables, taste six different varieties at Dragonfly on Sunday during an exclusive tasting. From 4 to 6 p.m., learn about their brewing process and experience their flavor profiles. Each one will be paired with a small plate. To buy tickets, visit eventbrite.com.

