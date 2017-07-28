Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Salty Donut, Lasagna Day, and Wawa

Courtesy of the Salty Donut

Happy Friday, Miami. This weekend, try the Salty Donut's mango doughnut/croissant, filled with homemade mango jam and topped with mango curd and mango pearls. Swing by Jack's Miami this Saturday for a $21 lasagna, cannoli, and wine deal; then head to the Surfcomber for a backyard beach bash offering small bites curated by executive chef Blair Wilson. On Sunday, AKA National Cheesecake Day, all Cheesecake Factory locations will offer half-priced slices of cake.

Mango Doughnut Croissant at the Salty Donut

Through Sunday, August 6; $4.75 each

This week, the Salty Donut launched Miami's first doughnut/croissant hybrid, which co-owner Amanda Pizarro calls a "croughnut" (not to be confused with the trademarked Cronut). It's made with a 24-hour brioche dough similar to that used in the Salty's other doughnuts and is filled with homemade mango jam and topped with mango curd and mango pearls. All ingredients in the mango croughnut are homemade. Instead of using prepackaged dough, which helps cut prep time, the Salty team makes each layer of dough from scratch using an original recipe. Every mango the shop received through its "Save the Mango" campaign is used to make the fillings and toppings in-house.

Peruvian Day Specials at Pisco y Nazca

Dinner service Friday, July 28; $10 to $19

In honor of Peruvian Independence Day, Pisco y Nazca has curated a selection of special dishes available one night only. Menu highlights include carapulcra, a pork belly stew; ají de gallina, made with pulled chicken, cheese sauce, and a soft-boiled egg; papitas rellenas, fried potatoes stuff with meat; and rice pudding. Dishes cost $10 to $19, and cocktails are $10. Specials are available at Pisco y Nazca's Kendall and Doral locations.

Courtesy of Jack's Miami

National Lasagna Day at Jack's Miami

11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 29; $21

Celebrate National Lasagna Day with a $21 meal special at Jack's Miami. Enjoy a hearty plate of meat and cheese lasagna with a glass of wine and a cannoli anytime between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. For more information, call 305-640-5507.

Courtesy of Dunkin' Donuts

Dunkin' Donuts Now Available for Delivery

This weekend, swap your morning coffee run for a Dunkin' Donuts delivery instead. For the first time ever, the food service app DoorDash now delivers Dunkin' products across Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. Users can download DoorDash to order an array of Dunkin’ products. Delivery is available from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and will be made within 45 minutes. Available eats and drinks include doughnuts such as Boston cream, chocolate frosted, and blueberry cake; bacon, egg, and cheese bagels; hash browns; tropical mango smoothies; cold-brew coffee; and iced lattes. To get started with Dunkin' delivery, visit doordash.com/dunkin or download the DoorDash app for Android or iOS. For more information about Dunkin' Donuts, visit dunkindonuts.com.

Courtesy of the Surfcomber

Backyard Beach Bash at the Surfcomber

4 p.m. Saturday, July 29; free admission

Hang out on the sand this Saturday during the Surfcomber's sundown beachside music fiesta. Expect live performances by Afro-funk band Palo!, plus discounted tiki drinks and small bites by the Social Club's executive chef, Blair Wilson. Admission is free, but RSVP is required via eventbrite.com.

Photo via the Cheesecake Factory

Half-Priced Cheesecake at Cheesecake Factory

Sunday, July 30, and Monday, July 31; $4

Celebrate National Cheesecake Day with half-priced slices of cheesecake at the Cheesecake Factory. Choose from more than 30 flavors, including the restaurant's new Celebration Cheesecake: layers of vanilla, strawberry, and chocolate mousse topped with cream-cheese frosting and colored confetti. Guests are limited to one slice of cheesecake each.

Courtesy of Wawa

Wawa Is Now Open in Broward

4290 Davie Rd., Davie, and 3601 N. Federal Hwy., Pompano Beach

The Philadelphia-based convenience store chain has officially launched the company's 119th and 120th Florida stores in Davie and Pompano Beach. Each 5,000-square-foot Wawa store offers the same items found at other state locations, including food-ordering kiosks for customizable hoagies and other items, a coffee station, and Wawa-brand snacks and beverages. In July 2012, the chain opened its first store in Florida, and in 2016, the company celebrated its historic 100th store opening in the state. To date, Wawa has more than 118 stores in the Sunshine State and plans to open 11 locations in Broward and Palm Beach Counties. Moving forward, Wawa will continue to open 30 new Florida stores this year alone. Within the next five years, Wawa plans to make South Florida home to 50 new Wawa stores, including the recent announcement to expand into Miami-Dade.

