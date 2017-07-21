Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Coyo Food Truck, Stop Light Bar Crawl, and Shark Week

EXPAND Courtesy of 50 Ocean

Happy weekend, Miami. Enjoy what's new in town, including a bourbon pairing dinner at StripSteak, a meatball cooking demo and tasting at Jack's Miami, Coyo Taco's food truck for the Paris Saint-Germain vs. Juventus soccer match, a beer crawl in Brickell, and a Shark Week viewing party.

Ernest Hemingway’s Birthday at 50 Ocean

Beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, July 21; $5

Celebrate Hemingway’s 118th birthday with a Papa Doble at 50 Ocean, a rum drink that the author famously enjoyed at El Floridita bar in Havana. 50 Ocean’s Papa Doble is a blend of Bacardi Carta light rum layered with freshly-squeezed pink grapefruit and lime juices, maraschino cherry juice, and a splash of simple syrup. Enjoy the cocktail on Friday night inside 50 Ocean's Hemingway Lounge. The Papa Doble will be 50 percent off on Friday, priced at $5 each.

Photo by Moris Moreno / Courtesy of Stripsteak

Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon Pairing Dinner at StripSteak by Michael Mina

8 p.m. Friday, July 21; $350 per person

For July’s Cellar 1954 wine series dinner, StripSteak by Michael Mina will host a Pappy Van Winkle collaboration dinner on Friday. The flagship brand of bourbon whiskey owned by the Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery, guests will enjoy a four-course dinner paired with 10, 12, and 13-year-old Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon. Menu highlights include smoked mussels, braised short rib, and heirloom tomato bruschetta. Dinner will be followed by a nightcap of 15, 20, and 23-year-old Pappy and a cigar pairing in the restaurant’s lower deck. Dinner is priced at $350 per person. Seating is limited. For more information, visit fontainebleau.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Coyo Taco

Coyo Taco Food Truck for Paris Saint-Germain vs. Juventus Soccer Match

Various locations across Miami; $9+

The Wynwood-based Mexican taquiera partnered with the French soccer league to create a limited-edition food truck stocked with Parisian-inspired tacos. The royal-blue-colored truck,wrapped with Paris Saint-Germain's logo, is Coyo Taco's first-ever branded vehicle. Menu highlights include La Parisienne, stuffed with duck confit and orange kumquat marmalade; and the Paris Sud, a blend of seared shrimp, ratatouille, basil pipian, and Provençal pico de gallo. Both tacos are $9 each and are served two per order. While you’re there, ask for an off-the-menu French cocktail by saying the words “Viva la France.” Confirmed stops include Saturday, July 22 at Boxelder from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Coyo Taco Wynwood from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sidebar at 9 p.m. Otherwise, follow @coyotaco on social media to find out where the truck is currently parked.

Courtesy of Jack's Miami

Cooking Demo and Tasting at Jack's Miami

Noon Saturday, July 22; $39 to $75

Learn how to make Jack’s three-generation meatball recipe during a cooking demo and tasting on Saturday. Priced at $39 person or $75 per couple, make a batch of meatballs followed by an Italian-style lunch. For reservations, email reservations@jacksmiami.com or call 305-640-5507.

EXPAND Courtesy of American Social Las Olas

Stop Light Bar Crawl at American Social

6 p.m. Saturday, July 22; $15 to $25

Like a bison on the wide open plains, you can graze at your leisure at the Stop Light Crawl, a “free roam” bar crawl in Brickell. Hosted by Where Locals Go and geared toward matching up singles, the event includes five free drinks and drink specials at each stop in order to lube you up for some potential romance. Each guest will receive a wristband with a color: green for single, yellow for “it's complicated” (avoid those people), and red for “attached but I just want a few free drinks.” The crawl begins at American Social and proceeds to Fado Irish Pub, Taverna Opa, Barú, Red Bar, and Batch Gastropub. Proceeds will help support not only the satisfaction of your ego and/or libido but also an even better cause: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Photo by Christina Mendenhall

Got the Brunchies? at Funky Buddha Brewery

11:30 a.m. Sunday, July 23; $35

This Sunday, the Wynwood Brewery will host a hangover brunch between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. For $35, enjoy a breakfast and lunch spread crafted by the brewery's chef Jeff. Menu highlights include mango Floridian beermosas, fried rice, shrimp and grits, bacon-wrapped sausages, pineapple casseroles, watermelon gazpacho shooters, riddled poundcake with peach marmalade and whipped cream, huevos rancheros Benedicts with chorizo and chili hollandaise, and more. Tickets can be purchased at funkybuddhabrewery.com. Event reservations are nonrefundable.

Courtesy of R House Wynwood

EXPAND Courtesy of Republica

Shark Week Watch Party at the Tank Brewing Co.

4 p.m. Sunday, July 23; Admission is free

Kick off Discovery's Shark Week with a boozy viewing party at the Tank Brewing Co. Enjoy a selection of craft brews and small bites as you get a sneak peak of Devil Sharks, which features FIU's Dean Mike Heithaus, PhD, as well as clips from Sharks vs. Dolphins Face Off. RSVP your attendance to rsvp@republica.net by Friday, July 21.

