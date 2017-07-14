menu

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Game of Thrones-Inspired Menu, Pups & Pints, and Drag Brunch

Five New Summer Brunches in Miami to Try This Weekend


Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Game of Thrones-Inspired Menu, Pups & Pints, and Drag Brunch

Friday, July 14, 2017 at 8:13 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
At Beaker & Gray, celebrate the return of Game of Thrones.
Courtesy of Beaker & Gray
At Beaker & Gray, celebrate the return of Game of Thrones.
Courtesy of Beaker & Gray
Happy weekend, Miami. Enjoy what's new in town, including R House's Sunday drag brunch, Pups & Pints at Concrete Beach Brewery, the Naughty Fork's brunch at Phuc Yea, and the return of Beaker & Gray's Game of Thrones-inspired menu to celebrate the show's seventh season premiere this Sunday.

Game of Thrones-Inspired Menu at Beaker & Gray
Available through Sunday, July 16; $11 to $13
HBO's Game of Thrones returns for its seventh season this Sunday. Get in the spirit with an inspired menu, which is available through Sunday's premiere. Eats include the Greyjoy Sausage ($13), served with peas and onions, along with dragon roasted potatoes topped with rosemary and Winterfell Ale; and the Dragon's Blood panna cotta ($11), made with raspberry, key lime, and white chocolate. Drinks include the North of the Wall ($11), with Zubrówka bison grass vodka, berry-pine nut cordial, and milk of the poppy; and the Castle Black ($11), made with Kraken spiced rum, black orgeat, allspice dram, and sombrero chocolate stout.

Courtesy of Republica
Courtesy of Republica

Meet Miami at the Tank Brewing Co.
9 p.m. Friday, July 14; free admission
The Magic City is bewitching outside its sandy ocean rim. That's why the folks at the event company Beyond South Beach are luring you to Doral with a gathering of local vendors, food, music, and art. Twisted Fork Kitchen will bring the grub, Atomik will provide the live art, and Emkay and Magic City Hippies will perform live. So if you've been living like a tourist lately, head to Meet Miami at a brewery based right here at home.

Courtesy of Sushi Samba
Courtesy of Sushi Samba

Rainy Day Half-Off Beverage Campaign at Sushi Samba
Whenever it rains, through August 31
Cure those rainy-day blues with half-off all cocktails, wines by the glass, and beers at Sushi Samba Lincoln Road. Through August 31, guests can take advantage of the restaurant's new special exclusively during any precipitation, from torrential downpours to sprinkles and sun showers. Guests are asked to “pay as they go," which means when the rain stops, the deal stops. Promotional drink prices range from $6 to $7 for cocktails, $4 for nonalcoholic drinks, $5.50 to $9 for wines and bubbly, and $4 to $12.50 for beer. The special is available only at the restaurant's bar.

Courtesy of the Surfcomber
Courtesy of the Surfcomber

Backyard Beach Bash at the Surfcomber
5 p.m. Saturday, July 15; free admission
Hang out on the sand this Saturday during the Surfcomber's sundown beachside music fiesta. Expect live performances by Afro-funk band Palo!, plus discounted tiki drinks and small bites by the Social Club's executive chef, Blair Wilson. Admission is free, but RSVP is required via eventbrite.com.

Courtesy of SLS South Beach
Courtesy of SLS South Beach

Fifth-Anniversary Menus at SLS South Beach
Through the end of July; $75 to $110
To celebrate the SLS South Beach's anniversary, head to either of the hotel's two restaurants — Katsuya and the Bazaar by José Andrés — to indulge in multicourse tasting menus, available through the end of the month. At Katsuya, a seven-course menu, priced at $110 per couple, includes crab hand rolls, tuna carpaccio, corn robata, and enough sake to last the evening. The Bazaar offers a nine-course menu priced at $75 per person, offering chicken croquettes, pork belly buns, a classic Cuban sandwich, and key lime pie.

Courtesy of R House
Courtesy of R House

Sunday Drag Brunch at R House
Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 16; $40 to $60
This Sunday, the Wynwood restaurant/gallery R House will host another edition of its drag brunch. Priced at $40 per person, brunch offers all the necessary fixings: unlimited small plates, a choice of a hearty entrée, a cool atmosphere to escape Miami's unpredictable weather, and live performances every 15 minutes. Add bottomless mimosas or sangria for an extra $20 per person. As you sip and watch, nosh on five unlimited appetizers: black truffle and porcini mushroom mac 'n' cheese; homestyle scalloped potatoes; grilled Italian mini pork sausages; tomato, feta, and cucumber salad; and a cheddar scrambled egg bowl.

Courtesy of Concrete Beach Brewery
Courtesy of Concrete Beach Brewery

Pups & Pints at Concrete Beach Brewery
Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 16; free admission
Concrete Beach will host a human and canine brunch to support Paws 4 You Rescue. Expect food, music, and lots of beer. Dishes for Dogs will be onsite to provide food for canines, while Magic Box will dish out eats for humans.

Phuc Yea's brekky nachos
Phuc Yea's brekky nachos
Photo by Phuc Yeah

The Naughty Fork Brunch at Phuc Yea
Seatings are noon to 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday July 16; $30 to $65
Local food blogger the Naughty Fork will host an all-day brunch party this Sunday. Phuc Yea will close its doors to the public for a two-seating brunch special, followed by an outdoor party in the restaurant's Lantern Garden. Phuc Yea will roll out a selection of new brunch dishes, including Vietnamese pastelitos, sweet-and-sour chicken nuggets and waffles, and country fried French toast. Tickets range from $30 to $65. Visit phucyea.com/store/naughty-brunch.

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
