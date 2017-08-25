Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Croquetapalooza, Mayweather vs. McGregor, and Nightlife Brewing

Happy Friday, Miami. This weekend, Croquetapalooza will return to Magic City Casino, NightLife Brewing Co. will soft-open at Marlins Park, the Surfcomber will host a free beachside party, and Obra Kitchen Table will pop up at La Mar.

Croquetapalooza at Magic City Casino. Pittsburgh has pierogis, New York City has pizza, Chicago has hot dogs, and Miami has croquetas. If you were raised in the 305, you should be a connoisseur of those little fried logs of meat dough. To fulfill the duty of such a noble calling, head to Croquetapalooza to judge the croqueta competition. There's also a frita showdown, booze from local breweries, and cafecito to fuel your mission of discerning the best croqueta in the Magic City. With 15 restaurants competing, it will be no easy task, but we believe in you, Miami. 7 p.m. Friday, August 25, at Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami; 305-649-3000; magiccitycasino.com. Tickets costs $40 in advance and $50 at the door via croquetapalooza.com.

NightLife Brewing Co. Soft-Opens Friday. The Marlins Park brewery, located in a 9,728-square-foot space on the first floor at Home Plate Garage, otherwise known as P1, will soft-open today. NightLife will pour beer from other local breweries as part of its guest tap series while its signature formulas continue to ferment. Beginning today the taproom will be open on select weekdays from 4 to 11 p.m. The schedule for each week can be found on the NightLife Facebook page. 4 p.m. Friday, August 25, at NightLife Brewing Co., 1588 NW Seventh St., Miami; facebook.com/NightLifeBrewing.

EXPAND Courtesy of Cantina La Veinte

Fight Night at Cantina La Veinte. Watch the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight at the Brickell restaurant Cantina La Veinte, which will screen the event on two large projection TVs on the second floor. The screening is reservation-only, and bottle service is required. For tables of four, a minimum purchase of one spirit bottle is required; for tables of six or more, a minimum purchase of two spirit bottles is required. General restaurant reservations will also be accepted but will be directed downstairs. 9 p.m. Saturday, August 26, at Cantina La Veinte, 465 Brickell Ave., Miami; 786-623-6135; cantinala20.com. Minimum purchase is $220.

Courtesy of the Surfcomber

Backyard Beach Bash at the Surfcomber. Hang out on the sand this Saturday during the Surfcomber's sundown, beachside music fiesta. Expect a live performance by Afro-funk band Palo! plus discounted tiki drinks and small bites by the Social Club's executive chef, Blair Wilson. Admission is free, but RSVP is required. 4 p.m. Saturday, August 26, at the Surfcomber, 1717 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-532-7715; thesurfcomber.com. Free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Courtesy Obra Kitchen

Obra Kitchen Table Pop-Up at La Mar by Gastón Acurio. Venezuelan chef Carlos Garcia announced he will open a much-anticipated outpost in Miami this fall. Garcia, whose elegant restaurant in Caracas, Alto, has held a coveted spot on Latin America's World’s 50 Best Restaurants list since 2013, says his Brickell place, Obra Kitchen Table, will offer simpler, humbler fare. For those too eager to wait until fall, La Mar at the Mandarin Oriental will host a sneak peek of Obra’s menu today and Saturday, August 26, when guests can sample the king prawn crudo ($29) and ají dulce crème brûlée ($19) appetizers, as well as entrées such as tuna charcoal ($29), bucatini octopus carbonara ($23), and veal osso buco ($55). Lar Mar executive chef Diego Oka's regular menu will also be served. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Voices for Children via Mandarin Oriental Miami’s annual Fantastic Match program. 6 p.m. Friday, August 25, and Saturday, August 26, at La Mar by Gastón Acurio, 500 Brickell Key Dr., Miami; 305-913-8358; mandarinoriental.com.

Courtesy Box Coffee

Tasty Ways to Cool Off This Weekend at Various Locations. We survived the wrath of July, the hottest single month in Miami history, slightly dehydrated and sunburnt but for the most part unscathed. The bad news is the temperature won't drop anytime soon. Instead of letting this continual heat wave dampen plans, kick your creativity into overdrive — just like your sweat glands — and cool off the tastiest way: with the best food, drinks, and fun in town.

