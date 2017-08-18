Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Pub Crawl Pick-Up, Sidebar Cookout, and Crudo With Paul Qui

Happy Friday, Miami. This weekend, help clean up Wynwood as you sip and snack on Boxelder brews and Coyo tacos, head to Sidebar for a boozy cookout, and join James Beard award-winning chef Paul Qui for a crudo-making class.

Pub Crawl Pick-Up at Wynwood Brewing Company. You know what the real problem is with environmentalism? It doesn't look cool enough. To save planet Earth, the folks at Wynwood Yard and Debris Free Oceans are putting a hipster face on trash collection with the Pub Crawl Pick Up. Meet in the center of Wynwood to tidy up the streets while fueling your heroic deeds with beer from Boxelder and tacos from Coyo. Along with feeling personally responsible for giving the face of the climate change fight a face-lift, you get to take home a reusable canteen cup. 6 p.m. Friday, August 18 at Wynwood Brewing Company, 565 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-351-0366; wynwoodbrewing.com. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com.

Stop Light Bar Crawl at American Social. Like a bison on the wide-open plains, you can graze at your leisure at the Stop Light Crawl, a free-roam bar crawl in Brickell. Hosted by Where Locals Go and geared toward matching up singles, the event includes five free drinks and specials at each stop in order to lube you up for some potential romance. Each guest will receive a wristband with a color: green for single, yellow for “it's complicated” (avoid those people), and red for “attached but I just want a few free drinks.” The crawl begins at American Social and proceeds to Fado Irish Pub, Taverna Opa, Barú, Red Bar, and Batch Gastropub. Proceeds will help support not only the satisfaction of your ego and/or libido but also an even better cause: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. 6 p.m. Saturday, August 19 at American Social, 690 SW First Ct., Miami; 305-223-7004; americansocialbar.com. Tickets cost $15 to $20 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Mignonette

Ten New Miami Spice 2017 Restaurants to Try. Miami Spice is back with nearly 250 of the area's best restaurants participating in three-course dining deals for less than $40 a person. The program, which runs through September 30, offers lunch or brunch for $23 and dinner for $39, plus tax and tip. Though standard-bearers such as Scarpetta and Edge Steak & Bar continue to offer exceptional values, Miami Spice is the best time of year to try all the new restaurants you've been eyeing. A good number of these eateries feature beautiful ambiance, top-tier chefs, and extras. Some establishments list whole fish or oysters on their Spice menus, while others offer extras such as a welcoming glass of bubbly or a bonus dish. Various locations through September 30; miamiandbeaches.com.

New Times file photo

The Cookout at Sidebar. Eating delicious food at a bar is among the more satisfying of life’s experiences. So head to Sidebar Miami's Cookout to sate your appetite. The western Brickell bar knows about community and is gathering its hip, hatted forces to eat and drink well this Sunday. Hosted by J Neely and chef Sco, the latter will be feeding you alongside chef Reno. DJs Zion and 106 & Park's Lyve will take the bar’s sound waves to the next level. 4 p.m. Sunday, August 20 at Sidebar, 337 SW Eighth St., Miami; sidebarmiami.com. Admission is free until 6 p.m.

EXPAND Courtesy of Pao

Art of Crudo at Pao by Paul Qui. With a cocktail in hand, spend Sunday afternoon with James Beard award-winning chef Paul Qui. He will teach guests how to prepare crudo, which is a raw fish dish typically drizzled with oil, citrus juice, and seasonings. He will share a variety of tips and techniques on how to properly slice, marinate, and cure different seafood, while explaining how to make various styles of crudo, such as ceviche, sashimi, and carpaccio. Class is followed by lunch, where guests will eat what they made. 1 p.m. Sunday, August 20 at Pao by Paul Qui, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-655-5600; faena.com. Tickets cost $150 via paofaenamiami.tocktix.com.

