Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Taste of the Yard, Wynwood Bar Crawl, and Miami Mojito March

Happy Friday, Miami. This weekend, sample bites from the Wynwood Yard's resident food trucks, try a "Flydration" juice at Icebox Café, or go on a bar or mojito crawl.

Taste of the Yard at the Wynwood Yard. With a $25 ticket, sample dozens of small bites from the Yard's food trucks. Highlights include a four-ounce portion of a Della bowl, Kuenko’s chicken donburi, Mr. Bing's bubble tea, World Famous House of Mac's mini mac 'n' cheese, Food Dude's loaded jerk chicken tostones, and Morgan's Pizza Truck's Nutella red velvet or chocolate chip walnut cookies. 5 p.m. Friday, August 11, at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-351-0366; thewynwoodyard.com. Tickets cost $25 via eventbrite.com.

Sushi With a Twist at Kiji Cuzco. Join chef Christian Altamirano for an interactive sushi class with bottomless sake and mimosas on Saturday afternoon. The Japanese-Peruvian restaurant in Wynwood will teach guests how to roll three types of rolls at 2 and 4 p.m. Back to back classes are each priced at $55 for one, $100 per couple, and $175 for a group of four. Classes take place the second Saturday of each month. 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday, August 12, at Kiji Cuzco, 2451 NW Fifth Ave., Miami; 305-299-5004; wynwood5thave.com/kiji-cuzco. Tickets cost $55 to $175 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Photo by Monica McGivern

Wynwood Bar Crawl at Shots Miami. Through a partnership with Miami Bar Crawls and Where Locals Go, head to Shots on Saturday night for a drink tour through Wynwood. Event-goers receive five drinks tickets and access to special promotions at a selection of local spots including Shots, Garden Food & Bar, Wynwood 5th Ave., the Butcher Shop, Barrio, J. Wakefield, and Boxelder. 6 p.m. Saturday, August 12, at Shots Miami, 311 NW 23rd St., Miami; wherelocalsgo.net. Tickets cost $15 to $25 via eventbrite.com.

Courtesy of Mojito March

Miami Mojito March at Batch Gastropub. Cool mint, tart lime, sweet syrup, and rum make the mojito a perfect Caribbean cocktail: refreshing, light, and boozy. If you're looking to get a good day-buzz going, the Miami Mojito March is using the green-flecked drink as an excuse to take a bar crawl through Brickell. Spots on the way include American Social, Candela Bar, and La Mexicana Cantina, but the party starts at Batch Gastropub. You're guaranteed up to eight mojitos, making this march a decent deal on top of a good time. Noon. Saturday, August 12, at Batch Gastropub, 30 SW 12th St., Miami. Tickets cost $55 via miamimojitomarch.com.

Courtesy of the Surfcomber

Backyard Beach Bash at the Surfcomber. Hang out on the sand this Saturday during the Surfcomber's sundown beachside music fiesta. Expect live performances by Afro-funk band Palo!, plus discounted tiki drinks and small bites by the Social Club's executive chef, Blair Wilson. Admission is free, but RSVP is required via eventbrite.com. 4 p.m. Saturday, August 12, at the Surfcomber, 1717 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-532-7715; thesurfcomber.com. Free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Icebox Café

Flydration Juice and Discount at Icebox Café. Sunset Harbour's Icebox Café teamed up with next-door neighbor Flywheel to create Flydration, a kale, ginger, lemon, and green apple juice ($12). Customers who order the Flydration at breakfast or lunch will receive 15 percent off a future dinner at Icebox along with a free first ride pass to FlyWheel Miami Beach. 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through August 31, at Icebox Café, 1855 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; 305-538-8448; iceboxcafe.com.

Courtesy of Eating House

Ol’ Spice Summer Menu at Eating House. In lieu of Miami Spice, a seven-course prix-fixe menu is available daily through September 30 at Eating House. For $35 per person, the menu features a selection of the restaurant's best sellers over the last six years. Highlights include fried cauliflower, chicken and waffles, pasta carbonara, and mini Cap'n Crunch pancakes. A minimum of two customers per table is required to partake in Ol’ Spice. Through September 30, at Eating House, 804 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; 305-448-6524; eatinghousemiami.com.

