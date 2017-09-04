Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Texas Lemonade, Hurricane Harvey Benefit Concert, and Free Pizza

This week, order a Texas Lemonade, where 50 percent of the drink's proceeds will be donated to the Red Cross; the Wynwood Yard will host a Hurricane Harvey Benefit Concert; Spris Pizza will open in South Miami with free pizza; and Common Threads will host a five-course chef takeover dinner at the Mondrian.

Miami's Best Labor Day Deals. Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, and though Miami's mercury might dip only from scorching to sizzling, here's where it's at in beachside, poolside, and restaurant specials for the long holiday weekend.

Photo by Fujifilmgirl

Doughnuts for Hurricane Harvey at Federal Donuts. Stop into Federal Donuts and pick up a peanut caramel apple doughnut. The special doughnut, created in partnership with Maker's Mark to celebrate National Bourbon Heritage Month, is a cake doughnut with a fresh apple glaze, caramel drizzle, and toasted crushed peanuts. The doughnut costs $2.75 ($13 for a half dozen, $24 for a dozen) and 100 percent of the proceeds through Labor Day will be donated to the Houston Food Bank. In addition, Maker's Mark bourbon will match Federal Donut's donation dollar for dollar. If you're in Philadelphia, the offer is also good at all five locations in the city of brotherly love. Monday, September 4, at 250 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-573-9393; federaldonuts.com.

You're on a boat! Courtesy of Airbnb and Boatsetter

Try Boatsetter on Labor Day. Boatsetter is a new program that allows you to rent a boat and captain for the day. Reserved through Airbnb, Boatsetter offers several "experiences," ranging from a fishing expedition to a day of watersports to learning about Miami's diverse ecosystem. The experiences range from $110 to $150 per person and last about a half-day each. All equipment is provided, as are refreshments — as in beer! Pro tip: Uber to the marina and spend a day on the water drinking in the sights and the suds with Captain Mark during his "Good Life" experience ($135 per person). Various pickup locations. $110 to $150, including drinks, snacks, sports and/or fishing equipment, and life jackets. Visit airbnb.com/experiences.

EXPAND Courtesy of Menin Hospitality

Texas Lemonade For Hurricane Harvey Victims. To help those affected by Hurricane Harvey, Menin Hospitality created the Texas Lemonade, a specialty drink available on Monday, September 4 at all of their hotel and restaurant bars. Each cocktail is made with Titos vodka, lemon juice, simple syrup, and crushed ice. Priced at $12, 50 percent of all proceeds will go towards the Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Relief for Houston. The drink is offered at the Mondrian, the Shelborne, Sarsaparilla Club, the Drawing Room at Shelborne, Radio Bar, Bodega, Bakehouse, and Ricky's. The Mondrian and Shelborne will also donate a portion of its hotel stays during your Labor Day weekend stay to the Red Cross. Various locations. $12 each. Available all day, Monday, September 4.

Masson Liang

Hurricane Harvey Benefit Concert at the Wynwood Yard. On Monday, head to the Yard for a Hurricane Harvey benefit concert, featuring local acts including Ryan Rachal, Robbie Elias and the Revenge, Nathalie Nesh, Dama Vicke, EONS, Cortadito and Brothers of Others. Twenty percent of all purchases at the Bar at the Yard will go directly to a Miami Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund sponsored by the Miami Foundation, and every Simple Vodka cocktail purchase will equate to a meal donated to Feeding Texas. Hygiene products, diapers, and toiletries will also be accepted at an on-site disaster relief donation booth, as well as contributions of $10, $25, and $100, with all proceeds to be donated to the relief fund. While admission is free (with RSVP), guests are encouraged to purchase donation tickets to support Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. RSVP and purchase donation tickets here. 4 p.m. Monday, September 4, at 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-447-8678; thewynwoodyard.com.

Spris Pizza opens in South Miami on Thursday with free pizza. Courtesy of Spris

Free Pizza at Spris in South Miami. Taking over the former Buns & Buns space, Spris Pizza has opened its fourth South Florida location, in South Miami. To celebrate, munch on free pizza this Thursday during the restaurant's grand opening. 6 p.m. Thursday, September 7, at 5748 Sunset Drive, Miami; sprispizza.com. Event is free and open to the public.

Chef Takeover with Common Threads at Mondrian South Beach. Celebrate the beauty of food with some of Miami's best-known chefs during a five-course meal sponsored by Common Threads, a nonprofit that provides children with cooking skills and nutrition education. Each dish during the one-night event will be inspired by the chefs' favorite artists and works of art. The evening will begin with cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, followed by unique dinner courses created by Michelle Bernstein, Shirley Chung, Richard Ingraham, Dustin Atoigue, and Soraya Kilgore. Each course will be paired with a select wine. 7 p.m. Thursday, September 7, at 1100 W. Ave., Miami Beach; 305-514-1500; commonthreads.org/cheftakeover. Tickets cost $175.

