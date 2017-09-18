Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Doughnut Donations, Rosh Hashanah, and Pour for a Cause

This week, get involved with the Salty Donut's hurricane-relief fund, celebrate Rosh Hashanah at Farmer's Table or Drinkhouse Fire & Ice, enjoy half-off oysters and champagne by the glass at the Dutch, and attend the Rusty Pelican's hurricane-relief event, Pour for a Cause.

Doughnut Donations With the Salty Donut. This week, donate $2.50 to the Salty Donut to be a part of the shop's Hurricane Irma relief effort. With each contribution, the Salty Donut will deliver a "happiness pack" — which includes a traditional glazed doughnut and a water bottle — to a local shelter. Every $2.50 equals one pack. Those interested can donate as many packs as they wish. If the shop receives more donations than it can produce, 100 percent of excess proceeds will be donated to a reputable charity that benefits those affected by Hurricane Irma. The Salty Donut also welcomes volunteers to hand out doughnuts and water at shelters and/or help in the shop's kitchen by decorating doughnuts. Those interested should email volunteer@saltydonut.com (must be 18 years or older to volunteer). To donate, visit the Salty Donut's donation page on Gettie or download the Gettie app.

EXPAND Photo via Farmer's Table Facebook