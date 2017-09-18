Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Doughnut Donations, Rosh Hashanah, and Pour for a Cause

This week, get involved with the Salty Donut's hurricane-relief fund, celebrate Rosh Hashanah at Farmer's Table or Drinkhouse Fire & Ice, enjoy half-off oysters and champagne by the glass at the Dutch, and attend the Rusty Pelican's hurricane-relief event, Pour for a Cause.
Doughnut Donations With the Salty Donut. This week, donate $2.50 to the Salty Donut to be a part of the shop's Hurricane Irma relief effort. With each contribution, the Salty Donut will deliver a "happiness pack" — which includes a traditional glazed doughnut and a water bottle — to a local shelter. Every $2.50 equals one pack. Those interested can donate as many packs as they wish. If the shop receives more donations than it can produce, 100 percent of excess proceeds will be donated to a reputable charity that benefits those affected by Hurricane Irma. The Salty Donut also welcomes volunteers to hand out doughnuts and water at shelters and/or help in the shop's kitchen by decorating doughnuts. Those interested should email volunteer@saltydonut.com (must be 18 years or older to volunteer). To donate, visit the Salty Donut's donation page on Gettie or download the Gettie app.
Rosh Hashanah Dinner at Farmer’s Table. Ring in the Jewish New Year with a Rosh Hashanah dinner served at Farmer's Table. The à la carte holiday offerings begin with matzo ball soup with vegetables and dill for $7 and chopped Springer Mountain chicken liver with caramelized onions, egg, and lavash crackers for $11. The main course includes slow-braised brisket, noodle kugel, carrot tzimmes, broccoli, and brisket gravy for $28 or glazed salmon with caramelized Brussels sprouts, leeks, potato pancakes, and a zesty lemon-mustard sauce for $26. Dessert is a flourless chocolate cake or sweet coconut macaroons. 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, September 20, and Thursday, September 21, at 1901 N. Military Trail, Boca Raton; 561-417-5836; farmerstableboca.com.
Rosh Hashanah at Drinkhouse Fire & Ice. Rosh Hashanah is the Jewish New Year, a two-day annual celebration that honors the creation of the original humans — Adam and Eve — and the beginning of the agricultural cycle in the ancient Near East. Make this new year sweet not only by dipping apples in honey but also by heading to a Miami Beach bar that's made up of 100,000 pounds of actual ice. There's even ice glassware, and you can take shots from crystal-studded sculptures. For $15, you get to wear a fur coat, boots, and gloves to stay warm, and for $50, you can wear them and get an apple honey shot for good luck. Your bubbe would be proud. 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 20, at 1672 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; sobefireice.com. Tickets costs $15 to $50.
Oysters and Bubbles at the Dutch. Enjoy half-off oysters and champagne by the glass every Sunday through Friday at the Dutch. On Saturdays, the offer runs all day. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-938-3111; thedutchmiami.com.
Pour for a Cause Hurricane Benefit Event at the Rusty Pelican. Visit the bayside restaurant Thursday evening for Pour for a Cause, a benefit to raise funds for those affected by Hurricane Irma. The event will include more than ten drink stations, paired with appetizers and event space donated by the Rusty Pelican. There will also be a silent auction and various raffles. All proceeds will directly benefit the USBG National Charity Foundation’s Hurricane Relief Fund. This fund has been developed through the Bartender Emergency Assistance Program to help hospitality workers and their families after catastrophic events such as Hurricane Irma. 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, September 21, at 3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne. Tickets cost $35 via eventbrite.com.
#FloridaStrong Cocktail at MO Bar + Lounge. Through September, order a #FloridaStrong cocktail, made with white rum, spiced guava purée, lime juice, sugar syrup, mint, and lemon, which will benefit Feeding South Florida. Fifty percent of each cocktail purchase ($12) will be donated to the organization's Hurricane Irma relief effort. Through September at 500 Brickell Key Dr., Miami; 305-913-8288; mandarinoriental.com.
