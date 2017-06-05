Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Pubbelly Burger Series, Brew House Rock, and Coral Gables Restaurant Week

Courtesy of Pubbelly

Happy Monday, Miami. Enjoy what's new in town this week, including the launch of Jose Mendin's summer burger series at Pubbelly to Brew House Rock at Concrete Beach, Coral Gables Restaurant Week, and the Grooves & Food Festival.

Jose Mendin's Summer Burgers at Pubbelly Noodle Bar

Monday through Thursday until August 3; prices vary

Good news, burger junkies. Jose Mendin's summer burger series returns this week, where the restaurant will feature a unique collection of burgers topped with everything from barbecue pork belly and kimchi to spicy cole slaw and guacamole. Available Monday through Thursday until August 3rd, snag one of Mendin's meat-and-cheese patties during dinner service. Every Wednesday, try a rotating guest chef collaboration burger, featuring Crumb on Parchment's Michelle Bernstein, Sarsparilla Club's Janine Booth, and one of our own, New Times' food editor Laine Doss. For every burger ordered, the Pubbelly Group will donate $1 to the James Beard Foundation Better Burger Project. For more information, visit thepubbellygroup.com/summer-burgers.

Photo by Laine Doss

Brew House Rock: MaltCrushMonday at Concrete Beach Brewery

8 p.m. Monday, June 5; $5

Concrete Beach presents regular informative sessions that allow you to get a little more intimate with your hoppy brews. The brewery considers making beer an art form, so to share the ins and outs of creating the product it offers a program of monthly themed classes, Brew House Rock. June's focus is on the “backbone of beer”: malt. The session is cheaper than a beer and includes a one-hour class and tasting.

Photo by Michael St. John

Taco Tuesday at Margaritaville

Every Tuesday during dinner; $10

Inside Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort’s Five O’Clock Somewhere restaurant, find a new taco special every Tuesday, where two tacos and a draft beer are priced at $10. Taco varieties range from a fresh daily catch and achiote marinated chicken, to cilantro lime marinated steak or blackened shrimp. All tacos are served on corn tortillas with tri-color chips and salsa.

EXPAND Courtesy of Bulla

Coral Gables Restaurant Week at Various Locations

Various times and locations through June 25

Coral Gables has more restaurants per square mile than almost any other neighborhood in Miami, so deciding where to eat when you’re there can be daunting. If you're more of a toe-in-the-water type than a dive-in-headfirst person,Coral Gables Restaurant Week might help with your dining dilemma. More than 40 restaurants are offering prix-fixe menus through June 25 at 20 percent off. Participating eateries include Bulla, Cibo, the Local Craft Food & Drink, Uvaggio, and Swine. For more information, visit restaurantweek.shopcoralgables.com.

Grooves & Food Festival at Smart Bites to Go

5 p.m. Thursday, June 8; $12

Nothing says summer like light bites, good tunes, and outdoor festivals (as long as the outdoors part is at night). So the Grooves & Food Festival meets all the criteria to kick off the steamy season. There'll be live art, comedy, music, food from Smart Bites, and goods from local vendors. The folks at the Dirty5ive artist collective are throwing this event to foster community and support for local creatives, so show some love to these Miami makers while grooving into summer.

