Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Frita Tuesdays, Matador Bar Takeover, and 954 in the 305

EXPAND Courtesy of Burlock Coast

Happy Monday, Miami. Enjoy what's new in town this week, including frita Tuesdays at Ariete, a neighborhood gathering at Sherwood's Bistro in Little Haiti, a special collaborative dinner at Beaker & Gray, and a mixologist takeover at Matador Bar. Read on for a selection of this week's events.

EXPAND Courtesy of Lolo's Surf Cantina

Lolo’s Mezcaleria at Lolo’s Surf Cantina

10 p.m. Monday, June 26; Free

Lolo’s Surf Cantina, a Baja-inspired Mexican restaurant in Miami Beach's South of Fifth neighborhood, will host an industry night on Monday beginning at 10 p.m. The restaurant will transform into Lolo’s Mezcaleria, where guests will enjoy complimentary dishes served buffet-style and a Casa Noble tequila shot on the casa.

EXPAND Courtesy of King's Bowl

Industry League Six-Week Bowling Match at King's Bowl Doral

10 p.m. Monday, June 26 and Tuesday, June 27

At Kings Bowl Doral, which opened in late May, challenge your office neighbors by forming a six-person industry league. Friends and coworkers are invited to compete against other leagues in two rounds of bowling every Monday night. Winners takes home a trophy (and bragging rights). In between games, nosh on bacon sriracha deviled eggs, kung pao fried cauliflower, and pan-seared mac 'n' cheese, as well as pizza, wings, sandwiches, and wraps.First match starts on Monday, June 26. For more information and to sign up, visit kingsbowlamerica.com/miami-doral.

Courtesy of Shake Shack

Pride Month at Shake Shack

Through the end of June; $35

Show your support during Pride Month by purchasing a $35 Shack pride towel. All proceeds will benefit the Trevor Project, a leading national organization that provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ+ youth. White you're at it, treat yourself with a Shack burger too. For more information, visit shop.shakeshack.com.

Photo via Ariete

Frita Tuesdays at Ariete

6 p.m. to 11 p.m. every Tuesday; $2

This is pretty straightforward: Every Tuesday nosh on a $2 frita packed with chorizo and loaded with potato sticks on a soft potato roll. If you can't make it on a Tuesday, dine at the restaurant on Wednesday and receive 15 percent off your bill if you're a Coconut Grove resident. And every Thursday, enjoy a $45 prime rib dinner, served with a side of potatoes, two glasses of wine, and beignets for dessert. For more information, call (305) 640-5862.

Photo by FujifilmGirl

Neighborhood Gathering at Sherwood's Bistro

5 p.m. Tuesday, June 27; Free

Created through a partnership with Barclay Graebner, a Miami Shores resident who opened Morgan's restaurant, Sherwood's Bistro & Bar is now open on NE Second Avenue and 83rd Street in Little Haiti. Get acquainted with the area through a neighborhood gathering event at the restaurant on Tuesday evening. Enjoy complimentary eats, drinks, and music during the soiree from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. To RSVP, visit eventbrite.com.

CandaceWest.com

Merienda Hour at Bar Centro inside Bazaar Mar by José Andrés

5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday; Prices vary

On Mondays through Fridays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., stop by Bar Centro inside Bazaar Mar at the SLS Brickell for merienda hour, the bar's new snack and sip concept. Expect a selection of cocktails ($8), including the bellota old fashioned garnished with barbecue bitters and smoked demerara, and sevillana spiced vodka with watermelon, lemon, and mint. Small plates include hamachi cones ($8), lobster croquettas ($8 for three pieces), and mussels en escabeche ($6). For more information, call 305-615-5859.

EXPAND Courtesy of SuViche

National Ceviche Day at SuViche

3 p.m. to close Wednesday, June 28; $18

To celebrate National Ceviche Day on June 28, SuViche will offer $18 bottomless ceviche bowls at all four of its locations from 3 p.m. to close. Pick from the restaurant’s seven varieties including the ceviche natural, ceviche de aji amarillo, and ceviche suvama. Drink specials include $4 beer, wine and sake.

EXPAND Left to right: Burlock Coast chef de cuisine Gavin Pera and Beaker & Gray chef/owner Brian Nasajon Courtesy of Beaker & Gray

954 in the 305 at Beaker & Gray

7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28; $70

Wynwood’s Beaker & Gray and Fort Lauderdale's Burlock Coast are teaming up for a four-course feast on Wednesday, June 28. The one-night-only event is a rare opportunity for diners to experience the flavors of two restaurants at one location. In keeping with Beaker & Gray’s year-long Instant Karma philanthropy program, a portion of the evening’s proceeds will benefit Best Buddies South Florida. Following the cocktail reception at 7 p.m., enjoy a curated meal by Beaker & Gray chef/owner Brian Nasajon and Burlock Coast chef de cuisine Gavin Pera. The menu is still in development but the chefs promise a unique experience. “This isn’t a platform to serve food that people can have at either of our restaurants,” says Pera. “Brian and I are working on special dishes meant for the 954 in the 305 dinner specifically.” Seating is limited and reservations are recommended. To reserve, email beakerandgray@beakerandgray.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Matador Bar

Matador Takeover at Matador Bar

9 p.m. Thursday, June 29; Prices vary

Matador Takeover, the monthly boozy event at Matador Bar, returns this Thursday, June 29 at 9 pm. This month’s takeover invites guests to enjoy drinks from some of Miami's favorite mixologists. Participants include Philip Khandehrish, named Miami’s Most Imaginative Bartender in 2014, alongside Adrian Bigg, Gabe Urrutia, Jamie Evans, Nick Nistico, Robert Ferrera, and Teresa Cesario, who will each serve up their two favorite cocktails. Pair a few cocktails with new menu items at the Matador Bar, including sweet pea guacamole with warm crunchy tortillas or the bar's signature black truffle and fontina pizza.

EXPAND Courtesy of Burlock Coast

Summer Specials at Burlock Coast

6 p.m. every Thursday; Prices vary

Kick off summer at Fort Lauderdale's Burlock Coast with a rotating roster of happy hour specials. On Monday nights, nosh on a $10 burger paired with a draft beer from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, find a taco and margarita special for $10; and on Wednesday, enjoy a seafood boil, which features a pound of fresh seafood for $29. Thursday night is for the ladies from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., with complimentary champagne for ladies and $5 small plates. End the week with $6 eats and drinks from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, visit burlockcoast.com.