Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: CityPlace Doral Restaurant Tour, Spice by the Sea, and Best of Miami 2017

Monday, June 19, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Explore CityPlace Doral's dining scene on Thursday night.EXPAND
Explore CityPlace Doral's dining scene on Thursday night.
Courtesy of Icebox Doral
Happy Monday, Miami. Enjoy what's new in town this week, including Miami New Times' Best of Miami 30th anniversary party at the Frost Museum, a dining tour of CityPlace Doral, and a Miami Spice preview dinner at Artisan Beach House.

courtesy of Standard Spa

Concrete Poetry Dinner at The Standard Spa Miami Beach
7 p.m. Monday, June 20; $75 to $95
Ruth and Marvin Sackner spent a large part of their lives gathering works of concrete and visual poetry, eventually creating the largest collection of this type of art in the world — and it's based right here in Miami. It will be celebrated at the Concrete Poetry Dinner, a "performative" meal blending food, art, and literature at the Standard in Miami Beach. So whether you're dedicated to the art of cooking, the visual arts, or the written word, there’s a plate with your name on it at this shindig. For more information, visit concretepoetry.splashthat.com.

Courtesy of Brothers & Brawlers

Support Local Mixer: Collaboration at Brothers & Brawlers
6 p.m. Tuesday, June 20; free
Sure, the internet offers just about anything you desire delivered to your front door in hours. Diapers on demand are a dream, but wouldn’t you rather buy your radishes locally? Contributing to local businesses helps protect the environment and nurtures your community. Prism Creative group is helping small Miami businesses connect through its Support Local Mixer at Wynwood’s Brothers and Brawlers. The focus of this meetup is how to strengthen through collaborations. Local wares, handcrafted drinks, and food will sweeten the deal.

Pao by Paul QuiEXPAND
Pao by Paul Qui
Courtesy of Juan Fernando Ayora

"I Love Sushi" Omakase Dinner at Pao by Paul Qui
7 p.m. Tuesday, June 20; $125
On Tuesday night, chef Qui’s omakase dinner will feature a medley of Japanese-inspired sushi dishes. Qui's omakase multi-course feast showcases the restaurant's best small plates paired with spontaneous sushi creations. Seating is communal and space is limited. Tickets cost $125 per person. For more information, call 786-655-5630.

billwisserphoto.com

Kaiseki Tasting at Lure Fishbar
7 p.m. Wednesday, June 21; $125
To welcome Lure Fishbar's newly appointed executive sushi chef Kiichi Okabe, attend an exclusive kaiseki tasting on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. The six-course experience, curated by Okabe, is priced at $125 per person, which includes pairings with Suntory Whisky. Seating is limited. For reservations, call 305-695-4550.

Courtesy of Concrete Beach Brewery

Mystic & Holistic at Concrete Beach Brewery
7 p.m. Wednesday, June 21; free
Before WebMD, humankind had to turn to alchemists and snake oil salesmen for medical advice. Not all of their remedies were winners — blood letting, for example — but some have persisted, especially ones that have added benefits like getting you drunk. Concrete Beach is hosting an ode to the wisdom of old with Mystic and Holistic, a night of tarot card readings, crystal healings, and four versions of its Stiltsville brew made with different hops varieties. Hops have been used to treat insomnia, ADHD, and anxiety, and they also make beer delicious. So go ahead — drink to your health.

Courtesy of Icebox Doral

CityPlace Progressive Dinner Tour at CityPlace Doral
6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22; $47
In case your engagement with Miami-Dade restaurants is still limited to Coral Gables, Brickell, and South Beach, you should get to know CityPlace, the new dining, shopping, and entertainment mecca of Doral. The CityPlace Progressive Dinner Tour will introduce the uninitiated to the city's new cluster of restaurants and bars with a kind of sampling crawl across its concentrated grounds. After stops at CinéBistro, Icebox Cafe, the Rusty Bucket, and Sloan's Ice Cream, you'll be waddling to closing drinks at Cabo Flats with a newfound appreciation for what West Dade offers. For more information, call 305-205-9322.

Courtesy of Artisan Beach House

Spice by the Sea at Artisan Beach House
7 p.m. Thursday, June 22; $75
To celebrate the return of Miami Spice, which kicks off this coming August, three waterfront dining destinations will team up for a one-night-only Miami Spice mash-up dinner. Chefs from Lightkeepers at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Tatel at the Ritz-Carlton South Beach, Artisan Beach House at the Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour will curate a three-course, family-style meal featuring selections from each restaurant’s upcoming Miami Spice menus. Priced at $75 per person, the preview dinner will include complimentary pours from Miami Spice sponsors Chandon California, Stella Artois, Terrazas de los Andes, and FIJI Water. Seating is limited. Reservations must be made in advance. Call 305-455-5460.

Amadeus McCaskill

Best of Miami Party at Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science
8 p.m. Thursday, June 22; $50
Miami New Times is turning dirty 30 this year, meaning we're just as sexy but can impart something like sagely advice on you younguns. Which is why celebrating our yearly picks for the top places, people, and things in the Magic City is especially pertinent this year. At the Best of Miami Party, you'll not only be introduced to the crème de la crème, but also get free booze, bites, and entertainment courtesy of the crazy young aunt of South Florida newspapers. Let's hope we don't end the night crying under our birthday crown. For tickets and more information, visit newtimesbestofmiami.com.

Courtesy Mercado Negro

Del Maguey Mezcal Tasting at Mercado Negro Mezcaleria
8 p.m. Thursday, June 22; $20
Enjoy an evening of drinks during Del Maguey Mezcal’s tasting and food pairing event on Thursday at Tacocraft's Mercado Negro. Tequila enthusiasts will get a taste of four exclusive mezcals from Del Maguey, paired with four mini tacos. Mercado Negro will also offer $8 Del Maguey Mezcal Vida cocktails throughout the evening. The event is $20 to attend. To RSVP, email Events@blackmarketmiami.com.

Courtesy Matador Room

Pineapples & Pizza at Matador Room
9 p.m. Thursday, June 22; $35
The folks at Matador Room assure us that the age-old debate is over: Pineapple and pizza do go together, and it's scrumptious. That's why they're pairing a Spanish ham pizza with a fancy pineapple cocktail and inviting everybody over to try it. It's the beginning of the restaurant's monthly series Pineapples & Pizza, which will offer live music and off-menu pairings of exotic pizzas and specialty cocktails. Naysayers are encouraged to bring a friend to share, although it's doubtful you'll be able to deny the deliciousness. For more information, call 786-257-4600.

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
