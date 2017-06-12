Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Snail Social, Miami Spice Preview, and Best of Miami Pop-Up Party

Employees Only is hosting an Industry BBQ on Monday, June 12. Nosh on $4 burgers, $2 hot dogs, $4 Zacapa punch, and $2 Peronis. Courtesy of Employees Only

Happy Monday, Miami. Enjoy what's new in town this week, including a Miami Spice sneak peak at Estefan Kitchen, the River Yacht Club's weekly dinner party, southern-inspired breakfast at Bird & Bone, and New Times' Best of Miami pop-up soiree at Sushi Sake.

Industry BBQ Party at Employees Only Miami

1 p.m. Monday, June 12; free

You know a place will cater to your every need when it's called Employees Only. People in the biz know how to please one another with the best service, products, and prices. The South Beach eatery is the third venture of its kind, created by five industry vets with the mission of offering flawless everything. Built in 1929, the Coral House at the Washington Park Hotel is a perfectly charming location for a kickoff to the hottest season. The Industry BBQ Party, taking place on the off day of Monday, will offer $4 burgers, $2 hot dogs, $4 Zacapa punch, and $2 Peronis.

On Tuesday, 10 percent of all dinner proceeds at Whisk will benefit the Tropical Audubon Society. billwisserphoto.com

Dig in and Dine Out with Tropical Audubon Society at Whisk Gourmet

6 p.m. Tuesday, June 13

Returning for its sixth year, the Tropical Audubon Society's dinner series kicks off on Tuesday. Dine in or take out on the second Tuesday of June, July, and August, and Whisk will donate 10 percent of all dinner proceeds to TAS. Featured on this Tuesday’s menu will be chef Brendan Connor’s fried green tomatoes paired with fried chicken, a kale Caesar, and shrimp and grits. Upcoming dates include July 11 and August 8. For those interested in participating, RSVP via the Tropical Audobon's Facebook page.

EXPAND Photo courtesy of CityPlace

Sloan's Ice Cream Parlor Grand Opening at CityPlace Doral

6 p.m. Tuesday, June 13; free

Visit CityPlace Doral's newest sweets shop on Tuesday. Sloan's Ice Cream Parlor will host a grand opening celebration, stocked with homemade candies, chocolates, and creams. Snag a free scoop and a candy cone of your choice during the event. Those who post pictures during the grand opening on social media using the hashtags #sloansdoral and #doralchamber will be entered to win a $50 gift card.

EXPAND Courtesy of Snail Social

Slow Food Miami Snail Social at R House

6 p.m. Wednesday, June 14; free

This Wednesday, attend Slow Food Miami's first Snail Social of summer 2017. The annual event series returns to raise awareness of clean and local food in the community. This week, attendees will enjoy complimentary bites from R House's new seasonal menu, including red beet and arugula pesto bites; ciabatta crostinis with roasted heirloom tomatoes, ricotta, and black olive tapenade; mini braised short rib and ricotta pizzas; porcini mushroom-rubbed braised lamb shank with Israeli couscous; and brisket and short rib meatballs in a heirloom marinara. Event-goers hungry for dinner can dine at R House for 20 percent off. This event is free and open to the public. RSVP here. If you can't make it this week, keep an eye out for a future Snail Social. They happen on the second Tuesday of every month.

Miami Spice Preview at Estefan Kitchen

7 p.m. Wednesday, June 14

Miami Spice, a two-month dining event where dozens of restaurants feature discounted lunch and dinner menus, is less than two months away. If that sounds too far away, snag tickets to a preview dinner at Gloria and Emilio Estefan's newest restaurant, Estefan Kitchen. For one night only, diners can preview the restaurant's Miami Spice three-course meal, which will officially be available on August 1. Dinner is priced at $55 per person. Seating is limited. Reservations must be made in advance. Call 786-843-3880.

EXPAND Courtesy of the River Yacht Club

The Table at the River Yacht Club

Thursday, June 15; $39 per person

This week, the River Yacht Club will relaunch its Thursday night dinner party, The Table. Customers will enjoy a three-course menu curated by executive chef Jun Lee, along with a glass of Moet Chandon, and live music. The menu typically consists of fresh salads, crudos, and seasonal seafood, as well as a choice of entree — either vegetable, meat, or seafood based — followed by a chef's dessert. The communal-style dinner party sits up to 40, and the menu changes weekly. Seating and availability are limited and reservations are recommended. Call 305-200-5716.

EXPAND Courtesy of Sushi Sake

Best of Miami Pop-Up Party at Sushi Sake Biscayne

7 p.m. Thursday, June 15

New Times' 30th edition Best of Miami issue is days away from publishing, with the results online this Tuesday. Though the official celebration is on June 22 at the Frost Museum, pre-game the annual event with a pop-up party at Sushi Sake on Thursday. From 7 to 9 p.m., expect complimentary light bites and cocktails. Tickets are required.

EXPAND Courtesy of Novecento

National Steakhouse Month at Novecento

Through the month of June

Through June 30, Novecento is offering a limited-edition steak promotion. Indulge in a Picanha a la Parrilla ($50), where a 32-ounce grilled picanha steak is garnished in a chimichurri-demi glaze and mushroom sauce, and served with creamed spinach, mashed potatoes and gorgonzola truffle French fries. The meal is enough to feed two diners. The special is available at the Aventura and Brickell locations. For more information, call 305-403-0900.

EXPAND Have hot chicken and waffle for breakfast. Courtesy of Bird & Bone

Breakfast at Bird & Bone

Everyday from 7 to 11 a.m.

If you've been to Bird & Bone for dinner, you know Richard Hales' Nashville hot chicken is enough of a reason to return. But evening dining aside, the restaurant is worth a visit in the morning, when the kitchen quietly whips up an affordable, Southern-inspired breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. The menu is a mixture of Hales' signature dinnertime plates and some lighter, healthier options. Fresh-pressed juices and oatmeal are paired with waffles, pancakes, eggs, and fried chicken. Savory offerings include four toasts, served on Zak the Baker country wheat, smeared with avocado, fig, Benton's ham, or smoked salmon ($8 to $11). There are egg plates too ($12 to $16), such as a Benedict with fried green tomato and Alabama white barbecue hollandaise, and a breakfast sandwich stuffed with pepper bacon and jack cheese. Sweet plates range from a vegan pancake stack to buttermilk waffles to sweet-potato pancakes topped with marshmallows and candied walnuts. For the ultimate blend of sweet and savory, opt for Hales' hot chicken and waffle ($22).

