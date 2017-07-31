menu

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Miami Spice, Copper 29, and Veg Dinner at Glass and Vine

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Miami Spice, Copper 29, and Veg Dinner at Glass and Vine

Monday, July 31, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Miami Spice kicks off on Tuesday.
Miami Spice kicks off on Tuesday.
billwisserphoto.com
Happy Monday, Miami. Enjoy what's new in town, including the beginning of Miami Spice 2017 on Tuesday, an Italian and beer dinner at Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza, and Copper 29's one-year anniversary.

billwisserphoto.com

Barbecue Dinner at Pinch Kitchen
7:30 p.m. Monday, July 31; $65. 8601 Biscayne Blvd, Miami.
Close out National Grilling Month with a four-course barbecue dinner at Pinch Kitchen. The menu will feature different styles of American barbecue, paired with select craft beers. For dessert, Pinch will serve scoops of Sweet Melody Ice Cream. Seating is limited. Tickets must be purchased in advance via Eventbrite.

George Apostolidis / Courtesy of La Mar

Miami Spice 2017 Kick-Off at Various Locations
Tuesday, August 1 through Saturday, September 30; Various prices and locations.
The moment we've long waited for is finally here: Miami Spice 2017 begins today. Dine at the best local restaurants, for lunch or dinner, at less than 40 bucks a pop. The program, which runs August 1 through September 30, features three-course lunches for $23 and dinners for $39, plus tax and tip, inside more than 200 restaurants. This year, New Times has broken down the ten most interesting, best-valued Miami Spice menus by neighborhood.

Photo by Laine Doss

Prix-Fixe Veggie Menu at Glass & Vine
Tuesday, August 1 through Saturday, September 30; $39. 2820 McFarlane Rd., Miami.
At Glass & Vine, executive chef Giorgio Rapicavoli crafted a veggie-centric prix-fixe menu available daily from August 1 through September 30. The seven-course special, priced at $39 per person, include a watermelon salad with Florida stracciatella; heirloom tomato “ceviche” with leche de tigre, cilantro, and jalapeño; charred cauliflower with herbed tahini and crispy chickpeas; sweet corn sprinkled with lime crema and queso cotija; semolina pasta with green pea pesto and breadcrumbs; and guava bread pudding topped with toasted coconut. In addition to the menu, happy hour runs every weekday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and includes half-off all wines by the glass, $5 beers, and $8 cocktails. For more information, call 305-200-5268.

Courtesy of J. Wakefield

Well Done Dinner at Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza
7 p.m. Tuesday, August 1; $35. Various locations in Miami-Dade.
Enjoy a five-course craft beer dinner featuring Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza's “Well Done” menu paired with J Wakefield’s handcrafted ales. Highlights include wings and ribs with Hops 4 Teacher IPA; eggplant marino and meatballs with Amber Waves; and New York-style strawberry cheesecake with Campos De Fresas Imperial Strawberry Blonde Ale. Reservations suggested. Call 305-273-8020.

Courtesy of the Salty Donut

Mango Doughnut Croissant at the Salty Donut
Through Sunday, August 6; $4.75 each. 50 NW 23rd St. #112, Miami.
This week, the Salty Donut launched Miami's first doughnut/croissant hybrid, which co-owner Amanda Pizarro calls a "croughnut" (not to be confused with the trademarked Cronut). It's made with a 24-hour brioche dough similar to that used in the Salty's other doughnuts and is filled with homemade mango jam and topped with mango curd and mango pearls. All ingredients in the mango croughnut are homemade. Instead of using prepackaged dough, which helps cut prep time, the Salty team makes each layer of dough from scratch using an original recipe. Every mango the shop received through its "Save the Mango" campaign is used to make the fillings and toppings in-house.

Photo by Christina Mendenhall

Kegs & Cultures: Beer and Cheese Pairing at Funky Buddha Brewery
7 p.m. Thursday, August 3; $25. 1201 NE 38th St., Oakland Park.
Pair a selection of Funky Buddha beers with fine cheeses during an interactive food and drink class led by beer expert, Adrian Morales and certified cheese professional, Rebecca Heaton. All attendees must be 21+. As space is limited, tickets must be purchased in advance, which includes five beer and cheese pairings. A portion of the ticket sales will be donated to the Whole Planet Foundation. For more information and tickets, check Facebook.

Courtesy of the Nautilus

Lobby Happy Hour at the Nautilus
5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday; Prices vary. 1825 Collins Ave, Miami Beach.
Swing by the Nautilus for daily happy hour inside the hotel's lobby. There's $5 house wines and beer, and $7 cocktails like margaritas and mojitos. Nibble on $5 bites including ham and cheese croquettes, baked feta, guacamole, lamb sliders, and tabouleh.

Paula Echevarria

One-Year Anniversary at Copper 29
6 p.m. Thursday, August 3; Free. 206 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables.
Party with Copper 29 to celebrate the bar's one-year anniversary in Coral Gables. RSVP in advance and arrive between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. to receive two free drink tickets, which can be used on any happy hour cocktail, wine, or beer. To RSVP, visit eventbrite.com.

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
