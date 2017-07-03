Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: MDoughW, Proper Sausages Pop-Up, and Dutch's Summer Barbecue

Courtesy of MDoughW

Happy Monday, Miami. Independence Day weekend continues Monday and Tuesday with dozens of restaurant celebrations, including a Proper Sausages pop-up at Taquiza, and firework displays. And Wednesday, stay tuned for the return of the Dutch's annual barbecue series.

MDoughW Cookie Dough at Halves & Wholes and Ella

Monday, July 3, and Tuesday, July 4; Prices vary

Sweeten up your Fourth of July cookout with Independence Day-inspired cookie dough cups from MDoughW. The Miami-based dessert business will stock two locations — Halves & Wholes (1600 Alton Rd., Miami Beach) and Ella (140 NE 39th St., Miami) — with a selection of sparkly red, white, and blue "doughies." Prices hover around $10 depending upon how many are purchased. Doughies will be available until sold out.

EXPAND Courtesy of the Butcher Shop

Fourth-Anniversary Party at the Butcher Shop

8 p.m. Monday, July 3; free

Wynwood's the Butcher Shop will celebrate its fourth anniversary tonight. The first 100 customers will receive a free beer or rum punch. All patrons can choose from a selection of bites, and a DJ will spin till midnight.

EXPAND Proper Sausages' hot dogs Courtesy of Proper Sausages

Proper Sausages Pop-Up at Taquiza

Noon Tuesday, July 4; Prices vary

Proper Sausages will pop up at Taquiza, where Proper Sausages' owner Freddy Kaufmann will team up with Taquiza's Steve Santana for an Independence Day celebration from noon until they run out of food. According to Kaufmann, franks offered will include a New York-style, a Chicago dog, a bacon-wrapped variety, and a special surprise Santana creation.

Courtesy of the Frieze

30-Cent Scoops at the Frieze

Noon (till sold out) Tuesday, July 4;

South Beach's staple ice-cream parlor, the Frieze, will celebrate its 30th anniversary Tuesday. Throughout the day, the shop will serve 30-cent ice-cream scoops until they sell out.

Photo by Amadeus McCaskill

Fourth of July 2017 Restaurant Celebrations Across Miami

Various times and locations Tuesday, July 4

On the Fourth of July, we celebrate our nation's birthday with flags, parades, fireworks, and plenty of food. From lavish buffets to old-fashioned hot-dog cookouts, here are the best places to feast with your family and watch some fireworks.

EXPAND Courtesy of Bakehouse Brasserie

Summer Lunch Menu at Bakehouse Brasserie

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Wednesday through Friday

In South Beach, Bakehouse Brasserie (808 First St., Miami Beach) has debuted a seasonal lunch menu, available Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. New dishes include almond-crusted baked Brie, a portobello mushroom burger, steak frites, tuna tartare, a salmon burger, and a chopped salad. During lunch hours, the restaurant also offers a midday happy hour with $5 draft beers, $7 wines, and $8 cocktails.

Photo by Carla Torres

Summer Barbecue Series Launch at the Dutch

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 5; $40

This Wednesday, the Dutch's summer barbecue series will return with executive chef Adonay Tafur and chef Joshua Gripper. They'll curate a Brazilian churrasco-themed, family-style barbecue. Expect homemade pies and treats from pastry chefs Jaclyn Marshal and Richard Vaughn. The event will take place every Wednesday in July. For reservations, call 305-938-3111.

