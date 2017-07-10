Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: All-Star Game Eats, National French Fry Day, Hamilton Themed Cocktails, and a Miami Spice Preview

The Dutch is hosting a Japanese robatayaki-themed barbecue on Wednesday. Photo by Noah Fecks

Happy Monday, Miami. Enjoy what's new in town this week, including a Slow Food Miami event at the Brick, a Japanese robatayaki-themed barbecue at the Dutch, and a Miami Spice preview at Komodo. On Thursday, catch Miami New Times' food editor Laine Doss behind the bar at Phuc Yea in a one-night-only Hamilton-themed bar takeover.

EXPAND Courtesy of Concrete Beach Brewery

Brew House Rock at Concrete Beach Brewery

8 p.m. Monday, July 10; $5

Concrete Beach presents regular informative sessions that allow you to get a little more intimate with your hoppy brews. The brewery considers making beer an art form, so to share the ins and outs of creating the product, it offers a program of monthly themed classes, Brew House Rock. June's focus is on the history and science of English-style beers. The session is cheaper than a beer and includes a one-hour class and tasting.

Laine Doss

Home Run Derby at Marlins Park

8 p.m. Monday, July 10; $250-$360

You love baseball, but the pleasure centers in your brain have been reprogrammed by years of internet-induced instant gratification. Skip all the boring downtime and enjoy only the sounds of the smacking bat against a flying ball at Major League Baseball's Home Run Derby. It’s not one, two, three strikes you’re out at this old ball game sponsored by T-Mobile. The annual home-run-hitting contest debuted in 1985 and is held the day before the All-Star Game. It’s also Gatorade All-Star Workout Day, so you’ll have plenty to ogle as you gear up to watch the players hit it outta the park.

Photo by CandaceWest.com

Slow Food Snail Social at the Brick

6 p.m. Tuesday, July 11; free

On Tuesday, Slow Food Miami's second Snail Social of the season returns. The annual event series returns to raise awareness of clean and local food in the community. This week, attendees will enjoy complimentary bites from the Brick's menu, including fresh ceviche shooters with mahi-mahi, yellowtail, and Key West pink shrimp; heritage pork sliders topped with caramelized bourbon barbecue sauce on a Zak the Baker mini brioche; pesto Key West shrimp and cherry tomato skewers; and avocado endive salad with lime con leche dressing. Event-goers hungry for dinner can dine at the Brick for 20 percent off. This event is free and open to the public. RSVP here. If you can't make it this week, keep an eye out for a future Snail Social. They happen on the second Tuesday of every month.

Laine Doss

All-Star Game Eats at Marlins Park

This Tuesday, July 11, Marlins Park in Miami will host the 88th-annual Major League Baseball All-Star Game, also known as the Midsummer Classic. For one night only, team rivalries are dropped and all-stars from the sport's American League face the best players from the National League for what's arguably baseball's most exciting matchup. Of course, the game is just half the experience of being at the ballpark. Food and drinks play a big role. And today's fans are no longer satisfied with just a dog and a beer. Find several new menu items that combine classic ballpark fare with Latin influences and local ingredients such as Zak the Baker bread and Homestead tomatoes. Here are the ten best things to eat at Marlins Park.

Bulla's jamón ibérico. Courtesy of Bulla

Sherry Pairing Dinner at Bulla Gastrobar

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11; $50

On Tuesday evening, kick off summer with Bulla's sherry pairing dinner. For $50 per person, enjoy a curated four-course meal by executive chef Diego Solano paired with Bulla's Spanish sherry by mixologist Joel Mesa. Guests can reserve a spot by calling the restaurant at 305-441-0107.

On Tuesday, 10 percent of all dinner proceeds at Whisk will benefit the Tropical Audubon Society. billwisserphoto.com

Dine Out for Tropical Audubon Society at Whisk

6 p.m. Tuesday, July 11; Prices vary

Returning for its sixth year, the Tropical Audubon Society's dinner series continues this Tuesday. Dine in or take out on the second Tuesday of July and August, and Whisk will donate 10 percent of all dinner proceeds to TAS. Featured on this Tuesday’s menu will be chef Brendan Connor’s fried green tomatoes paired with fried chicken, a kale Caesar, and shrimp and grits. Upcoming dates include July 11 and August 8. For those interested in participating, RSVP via the Tropical Audobon's Facebook page.

EXPAND Courtesy of the Dutch

Summer Barbecue Series Launch at the Dutch

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 12; $40

This Wednesday, the Dutch's summer barbecue series returns with executive chef Adonay Tafur and chef Joshua Gripper. They'll curate a Japanese robatayaki-themed, family-style barbecue. Expect homemade pies and treats from pastry chefs Jaclyn Marshal and Richard Vaughn. The event will take place every Wednesday in July. For reservations, call 305-938-3111.

Courtesy of Komodo

Miami Spice Preview at Komodo

7 p.m. Thursday, July 13; $55

Get a sneak peak of Miami Spice 2017 with a one-night-only dinner with Komodo's David Grutman and executive chef Ben Goldman. Chef Goldman will create a menu featuring dishes from the restaurant's upcoming Spice menu. Priced at $55 per person, dinner begins at 7 p.m. Seating is limited. Reservations must be made in advance by calling 305-534-2211.

Courtesy of BurgerFi

National French Fry Day at BurgerFi

All day Thursday, July 13

Celebrate National French Fry Day at any South Florida BurgerFi location. The burger chain will offer a free regular fries with any hot dog or burger purchase. Consider an order of the brand's new summer barbecue burger, which features two patties topped with pulled pork, sweet barbecue sauce, pickles, and crispyslaw with white cheddar and American cheese. Guests can find their closest BurgerFi location here.

Photo by Laine Doss

Hamilton-Themed Bar Takeover with Miami New Times' Laine Doss at Phuc Yea

9 p.m. Thursday, July 13; $6 each

From 9 p.m. to close on Thursday evening, Miami New Times' food editor Laine Doss will take over the bar at Phuc Yea. Doss will whip up a selection of Hamilton-themed sips, including the Angelica, made with rosé, St-Germain, and prosecco; the Hamilton Manhattan with rum; and the Tea Party, a gin-spiked iced tea with lemon and mint. All tips collected by Doss during the evening will benefit Immigrants: We Get The Job Done Coalition, which helps immigrant workers in America.

