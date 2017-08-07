Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Ol' Spice, Naples Spice, and $6 Margaritas

Courtesy of Purple PR

Snail Social at Market at the Edition. Raising awareness for clean, local food in the community, this week's Snail Social features complimentary bites at Market at the Edition, including tuna tartare, spinach and three cheese pizza, manchego cheese fritters, and guava cheesecake lollipops. Event-goers who stay for dinner can dine at Market for 15 percent off. This event is free and open to the public. 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 9; 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-202-1595; editionhotels.com.

DryBar and Tacology Ladies Night at Brickell City Centre. Enjoy a dry style at Drybar, followed by pink margaritas for ladies night at Tacology. Blowouts run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Drybar on the third floor of the Brickell City Centre. Then, head to Tacology on the fourth floor for $6 margaritas. RSVP is mandatory. E-mail miamievents@thedrybar.com to confirm your spot. 6 p.m. Wednesday, August 9; 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami.

Ol’ Spice Summer Menu at Eating House. In lieu of Miami Spice, a seven-course prix-fixe menu is available daily through September 30 at Eating House. For $35 per person, the menu features a selection of the restaurant's best-sellers over the last six years. Highlights include fried cauliflower, chicken and waffles, pasta carbonara, and mini cap'n crunch pancakes. A minimum of two customers per table is required to partake in Ol’ Spice. Through September 30; 804 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; 305-448-6524; eatinghousemiami.com; $35 per person.

Spezie di Napoli (Naples Spice) at La Leggenda Pizzeria. Through the end of August, "Spezie di Napoli"(Naples Spice), a three-course prix-fixe tasting menu, is available at La Leggenda Pizzeria. Offered Monday through Thursday during lunch and dinner, the menu ($30) features fried meatballs, sweet grape tomato bruschetta, vegetarian and margherita pizzas, and tiramisu. A course-by-course wine pairing is available for $25. Alternative pizza dough, like gluten-free, turmeric, and burnt multi grain, is available for an additional charge. Through August 31; 244 Espanola Way, Miami Beach; 305-763-8566; leggendapizzeria.com; $30 per person.

Garden Menu at Skybar at the Shore Club. Along with Skybar's new Thursday night "Jazz in the Garden" event, find a new menu ($9-$34) available at the lounge. Highlights include an heirloom and peach salad;

an avocado, orange, and pine nuts salad; blackened grouper with summer corn salsa; grilled New York strip with roasted potatoes; and fried Oreos. Daily, 4 p.m. until close; 1901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-695-3100; morganshotelgroup.com. $9-$34.