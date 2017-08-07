 


Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Ol' Spice, Naples Spice, and $6 Margaritas
Eating House

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Ol' Spice, Naples Spice, and $6 Margaritas

Clarissa Buch | August 7, 2017 | 8:00am
AA

Happy Monday, Miami. Enjoy what's new in town this week, including a free blow out at DryBar followed by margaritas at Tacology, "Wine Flight Wednesday" across Coconut Grove, and prix-fixe menus at Eating House and La Leggenda Pizzeria.

EXPAND
Courtesy of Quarterdeck

IPA at The Angler's Boutique Resort. The lovely Angler's Hotel in South Beach is offering IPA specials today. You can snag $2 Lagunitas and $1 bottomless fries flavored with Old Bay, with which to soak up the brew. The charming boutique hotel just a couple of blocks from the Atlantic will be even more charming once you’ve caught a cheap buzz. 5 p.m. Monday, August 7; 660 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; anglershotelmiami.com; 786-594-5811. Admission is free.

EXPAND
Courtesy of Concrete Beach Brewery

Brew House Rock: Pour Taste at Concrete Beach Brewery. There is a science not only to making beer but also to tasting it. At least that's according to Wynwood’s Concrete Beach Brewery. Its brew masters will initiate you into the study of beer tasting at Brew House Rock: Pour Taste. Be sure to bring your best palate. 8 p.m. Monday, August 7; 325 NW 24th St., Miami; concretebeachbrewery.com; 305-796-2727. Admission costs $5.

Conch salad
Conch salad
CandaceWest.com

Wine Flight Wednesday in Coconut Grove. The Coconut Grove Business Improvement District is behind “Wine Flight Wednesday,” where customers can enjoy a wine flight or a bottle with an appetizer for $33 at a different restaurant each week. Participating restaurants include Greenstreet Cafe, which offers three Italian wines paired with a Roma tomato flatbread; and the Spillover, featuring four meads served with a conch salad or conch strips. Every Wednesday during dinner through September 27; Various locations; $33.

For all participating restaurants, visit coconutgrove.com/wineflightwednesday.


Courtesy of Purple PR

Snail Social at Market at the Edition. Raising awareness for clean, local food in the community, this week's Snail Social features complimentary bites at Market at the Edition, including tuna tartare, spinach and three cheese pizza, manchego cheese fritters, and guava cheesecake lollipops. Event-goers who stay for dinner can dine at Market for 15 percent off. This event is free and open to the public. 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 9; 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-202-1595; editionhotels.com.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Ol' Spice, Naples Spice, and $6 Margaritas
Courtesy of Tacology

DryBar and Tacology Ladies Night at Brickell City Centre. Enjoy a dry style at Drybar, followed by pink margaritas for ladies night at Tacology. Blowouts run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Drybar on the third floor of the Brickell City Centre. Then, head to Tacology on the fourth floor for $6 margaritas. RSVP is mandatory. E-mail miamievents@thedrybar.com to confirm your spot. 6 p.m. Wednesday, August 9; 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami.

Chicken and waffles
Chicken and waffles
Courtesy of Eating House

Ol’ Spice Summer Menu at Eating House. In lieu of Miami Spice, a seven-course prix-fixe menu is available daily through September 30 at Eating House. For $35 per person, the menu features a selection of the restaurant's best-sellers over the last six years. Highlights include fried cauliflower, chicken and waffles, pasta carbonara, and mini cap'n crunch pancakes. A minimum of two customers per table is required to partake in Ol’ Spice. Through September 30; 804 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; 305-448-6524; eatinghousemiami.com; $35 per person.

Vegetarian pizza
Vegetarian pizza
Christine Michelle Photography

Spezie di Napoli (Naples Spice) at La Leggenda Pizzeria. Through the end of August, "Spezie di Napoli"(Naples Spice), a three-course prix-fixe tasting menu, is available at La Leggenda Pizzeria. Offered Monday through Thursday during lunch and dinner, the menu ($30) features fried meatballs, sweet grape tomato bruschetta, vegetarian and margherita pizzas, and tiramisu. A course-by-course wine pairing is available for $25. Alternative pizza dough, like gluten-free, turmeric, and burnt multi grain, is available for an additional charge. Through August 31; 244 Espanola Way, Miami Beach; 305-763-8566; leggendapizzeria.com; $30 per person.

EXPAND
Courtesy of Skybar

Garden Menu at Skybar at the Shore Club. Along with Skybar's new Thursday night "Jazz in the Garden" event, find a new menu ($9-$34) available at the lounge. Highlights include an heirloom and peach salad;
an avocado, orange, and pine nuts salad; blackened grouper with summer corn salsa; grilled New York strip with roasted potatoes; and fried Oreos. Daily, 4 p.m. until close; 1901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-695-3100; morganshotelgroup.com. $9-$3.


 
Clarissa Buch has been named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table. She writes about food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her in restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).

