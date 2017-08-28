 


Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Caviar and Beer, Mozzarella-Making Class, and Soul Table
Gil Bitton

Clarissa Buch | August 28, 2017 | 8:00am
AA

This week, Matthew Kuscher will serve caviar and beer at Kush, Panarea will host a mozzarella-making class, Amaris Jones will curate a communal dinner at the River Yacht Club, and Byblos will welcome New York chef Lior Lev Sercarz of La Boîte.

Caviar & Cantillon at Kush. Indulge in an evening of craft beer and caviar with the folks at Kush. The restaurant's owner, Matthew Kuscher, will be your butler for the event, generously serving Petrossian caviar and Cantillon Fou' Foune. Caviar will be served traditionally, with chopped eggs, chives, crème fraîche, and fresh blinis. There will be live violin performances, rare bottle openings, and pigs in a blanket to satisfy the heartiest of appetites. Guests are encouraged to keep their mother of pearl spoon to commemorate the event. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 29, at Kush, 2003 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-576-4500; kushwynwood.com. Tickets cost $100 via eventbrite.com.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Caviar and Beer, Mozzarella-Making Class, and Soul Table
Courtesy of Panarea

Mozzarella Making at Panarea. Executive chef Claudio Sandri at Panarea Mediterranean Sea Grill has launched a monthly interactive mozzarella-making class. He will teach attendees how to stretch and mold curds into creamy, half-pound mozzarella balls. The homemade cheese will be used to make Panarea’s signature pinsa romana, a traditional Roman recipe for oval-shaped pizzas, which will be eaten after class. As you bake and eat, enjoy complimentary glasses of wine; and at the end of class, you'll receive a certificate of completion. 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 30, at Panarea Mediterranean Sea Grill, 11052 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-953-5120; panareaseagrill.com. Tickets cost $59 via panareaseagrill.com.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Caviar and Beer, Mozzarella-Making Class, and Soul Table
Photo via Bocas House Facebook

Bocas House Opens in Coral Gables. Bocas House, a Venezuelan-Peruvian restaurant based in Doral, has officially opened a third location, in Coral Gables. It's Bocas' largest brick-and-mortar, boasting more than 200 seats and a full-service bar. The menu is comfort-food-inspired, similar to those at Bocas' locations in Doral and Weston. Food highlights include Latin-fusion plates such as salmon ceviche in a passionfruit and mango sauce; tequeños made with phyllo dough and served with a papelón (unrefined whole cane sugar) reduction; and meat and seafood causas, which are Peruvian-style mashed-potato terrines. The restaurant also serves a treat exclusive to the Coral Gables location: The Golden Milkshake is made with a Nutella base and topped with a Nutella brownie, a golden Nutella brigadeiro, raspberries, and gold dust. Bocas House, 2 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 786-401-7071; bocashouse.com. 11:30 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Thursday nights, take a seat at the Table to embark on a $39, three-course, communal dinner.
Thursday nights, take a seat at the Table to embark on a $39, three-course, communal dinner.
Courtesy of River Yacht Club

Soul Table With Chef Amaris Jones at River Yacht Club. Miami’s weekly riverfront communal dining event, the Table at the River Yacht Club, transforms into Soul Table with celebrity chef Amaris Jones, who is best known for helping Rick Ross lose 80 pounds through healthier versions of soul-food classics. The three-course family-style meal will feature a rotating lineup of Amaris’ Afro-Caribbean and Afro-South American bites. 8 p.m. Thursday, August 31, at River Yacht Club, 401 SW Third Ave., Miami; 305-200-5716; riveryachtclub.com. Cost is $39 per person. Seating is limited, and reservations are recommended.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Caviar and Beer, Mozzarella-Making Class, and Soul Table
Byblos Miami

Guest Chef Dinner at Byblos. Executive chef Stuart Cameron joins La Boîte’s Lior Lev Sercarz of New York for a spice-centric four-course dinner. The two will prepare dishes that contain custom spice blends by Sercarz. A peek at the one-night-only menu reveals beef tartare, snapper crudo, grilled lamb kebabs, and tahini parfait. With each ticket, diners will receive a copy of Sercarz' cookbook, The Spice Companion. 6 p.m. Thursday, August 31, at Byblos, 1545 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-508-5041; byblosmiami.com. Tickets cost $88 via tablelist.com.

 
Clarissa Buch has been named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table. She writes about food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her in restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).

