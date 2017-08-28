Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Caviar and Beer, Mozzarella-Making Class, and Soul Table

This week, Matthew Kuscher will serve caviar and beer at Kush, Panarea will host a mozzarella-making class, Amaris Jones will curate a communal dinner at the River Yacht Club, and Byblos will welcome New York chef Lior Lev Sercarz of La Boîte.

Caviar & Cantillon at Kush. Indulge in an evening of craft beer and caviar with the folks at Kush. The restaurant's owner, Matthew Kuscher, will be your butler for the event, generously serving Petrossian caviar and Cantillon Fou' Foune. Caviar will be served traditionally, with chopped eggs, chives, crème fraîche, and fresh blinis. There will be live violin performances, rare bottle openings, and pigs in a blanket to satisfy the heartiest of appetites. Guests are encouraged to keep their mother of pearl spoon to commemorate the event. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 29, at Kush, 2003 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-576-4500; kushwynwood.com. Tickets cost $100 via eventbrite.com.

