Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: $5 Restaurant Week and Downtown Doral Crawl

Happy Monday, Miami. This week, food service app DoorDash is sponsoring a $5 delivery-only restaurant week; Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market, Pisco y Nazca, and Bulla Gastrobar will host a food and drink tour in Downtown Doral; and chef Allen Susser returns to Books & Books with a sustainable seafood dinner.

DoorDash $5 Restaurant Week Special. Food service app DoorDash is behind a delivery-only restaurant week, which begins today, Monday, August 21 and continues through Friday, August 25. Participating restaurants will offer exclusive deals on the company's app and website. Among these are Spring Chicken's Yardbird sandwich, a crispy chicken thigh topped with house pickles and Southern sauce on a toasted potato bun; Green Berry's organic açaí bowl, made with bananas, strawberries, honey, granola, and chia seeds; and a selection of deli meat sandwiches from Firehouse, Pink Sub, and Subrageous. All restaurant-week specials are $5 with the promo code TasteMIA, which also waives delivery charges. Users can download the DoorDash app and click the "#DoorDashTastes Miami" banner to view nearby participating eateries.

Photo by Marta Xochilt Perez

Solar Powered Science Cafe at Gramps. If you think the recent flooding around Miami was just a passing phase, then you need to get your nose out of Donald Trump’s tweets. Scientists predict that rising sea levels will soon turn Miami into the floor of the Atlantic Ocean. Maybe there’s no way you prevent the flooding of our homes, but you can help Mother Earth in other ways — like by attending the Solar Powered Science Cafe at Gramps. Mayor Phillip Stoddard, the man behind South Miami’s law requiring new homes to instal solar panels, will speak. Also on the panel is Jody Finver of FL SUN, who brings solar cooperatives to the Miami residents. Gramps is helping the cause by providing 50 percent off drinks until 8 p.m. 5 p.m. Monday, August 21, at 176 NW 24th St., Miami; facebook.com/mfsmiami. Admission is free.

EXPAND Courtesy of Bulla

Pub Crawl in Downtown Doral. Sip and sample your way around Doral during a guided food and drink tour. Stop at Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market, Pisco y Nazca, and Bulla Gastrobar, where each restaurant will offer a selection of small plates and cocktails. At each stop, guests will have the opportunity to win prizes, too. 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 23, at 5241 NW 87th Ave., Doral. Tickets cost $55 per person; For menu information and tickets, visit eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Photo by Kristin Bjornsen

Veza Sur and Baja Bao Now Open. A new Wynwood craft brewery, Veza Sur Brewing Co., is now open, along with Baja Bao, the eatery that serves buns and bowls by chef Jose Mendin. The brewery offers 18 beers on tap behind a 40-foot bar made from reclaimed driftwood, including a rich coffee porter ($6.50 per pint) to a refreshing blood orange gose ($7 per snifter). The brewery's unique specialty is its choppe (pronounced shoh-pee), a chilled lager with a three-inch head traditionally served below freezing. Outside, where a lush terrace is shielded from sun and rain by a roof, you'll find Baja Bao. "Los baos" ($4 to $6 each) are available with a variety of fillings, including Korean barbecued steak, barbecued pork, camarones al pastor, hongos y huitlacoche, lechón asado, and estilo Baja (crispy mahi-mahi). Other menu items are tuna poke guacamole ($11), spicy edamame ($4), and tostadas ($9). 55 NW 25th St., Miami; 305-362-6300; vezasur.com. Sunday through Thursday noon to midnight, Friday and Saturday noon to 2 a.m.

EXPAND Concrete Beach Brewery

Brew Views Dinner Series at Concrete Beach Brewery. Ariete’s executive chef Michael Beltran and Concrete Beach's Joseph Reynolds will unite for a five-course food and brew pairing dinner. Beltran and Reynolds will walk diners through each course, explaining how to correctly pair a plate with a beer. Dinner will be hosted among the brew tanks toward the center of the brewery. Seating is limited. Attendees must be 21 or older. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, August 24, at 325 NW 24th St., Miami; concretebeachbrewery.com. Tickets cost $85 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Matador Room

Pineapples and Pizza at Matador Bar. The folks at Matador Room assure us that the age-old debate is over: Pineapple and pizza do go together, and the combo is scrumptious. That's why they're pairing a squash and chorizo pizza with a fancy pineapple cocktail and inviting everybody over to partake. The event is part of the restaurant's monthly Pineapples & Pizza series, which offers live music and off-menu pairings of exotic pizzas and specialty cocktails. Naysayers are encouraged to bring a friend to experience, although it's doubtful you'll be able to deny the deliciousness. 9 p.m. Thursday, August 24, at 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-257-4600; matadorroom.com. $35 per pizza and cocktail pairing.

Inside the Café at Books & Books at the Arsht Center. Courtesy of Books & Books

Hook, Catch, and Cook Sustainable Seafood Dinner at the Café at Books & Books at the Adrienne Arsht Center. Join chef Allen Susser with Pubbelly's Jose Mendin and Artisan Beach House's Paula DaSilva for a one-night-only seafood dinner, where the chefs will collaborate on five unique courses featuring sustainably caught local seafood. Susser will go on a fishing expedition the day before to catch the seafood that will be cooked during the event. The event menu will be determined by the catch. 7 p.m. Thursday, August 24, at 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-405-1745. Tickets cost $82 via booksandbooks.com.

