Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Michelin on the Road, $15 Lunch at Jack's, and Sips 'n' Selfies

Happy Monday, Miami. This week, Alter's Brad Kilgore will host Miami's first Michelin on the Road dinner, New Times Sips 'n' Selfies will return to Casa de Montecristo by Prime Cigar & Whiskey Bar, and Taurus in Coconut Grove will launch Whisky Wisemen Third Thursdays, where 10 percent of your bar tab will benefit the United Way of Miami-Dade.

Michelin on the Road, With Brad Kilgore at Alter. Tuesday evening, Alter's Brad Kilgore, who was named Best New Chef 2016 by Food & Wine, will unite with chef Noah Sandoval of Michelin-two-star restaurant Oriole in Chicago. The collaborative dinner, hosted at Alter, will include an eight-course, joint-crafted tasting menu. This is Miami's first Michelin on the Road dinner, where Michelin-starred chefs are paired with local chefs to create unique dining experiences in cities where the Michelin Guide is not yet present. Reservations are open to the public. Seatings begin at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, August 15, at Alter, 223 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-573-5996; altermiami.com. Tickets cost $250 per couple via michelinevents.tocktix.com.

Marlins vs. Giants at Marlins Park. You know you love baseball when you head to a game just to heckle the team doing worse than your own. The Miami Marlins aren't doing too hot, but at least they’re not the San Francisco Giants. But of course, the game is just half the experience of being at the ballpark. Food and drinks play a big role. And today's fans are no longer satisfied with just a dog and a beer. Vince Navarrete, executive chef of Levy Restaurants, the stadium's main food concessionaire, created several new menu items that combine classic ballpark fare with Latin influences and local ingredients such as Zak the Baker bread and Homestead tomatoes. 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, August 15, at Marlins Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami; 305-480-1300; marlins.com. Tickets cost $12 to $116 via marlins.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Jack's Miami

Power Lunch at Jack's Miami. Take advantage of Jack's $15 summer lunch special, which includes a salad, pasta or a sandwich, and a drink. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Jack's Miami, 2426 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-640-5507; jacksmiami.com.

National Rum Day at the Angler's Boutique Resort. Whether you drink it with Coke or in a piña colada, light or spiced, the experience of consuming rum is better done in the company of others. You can celebrate the sticky liquor on National Rum Day at the boutique Angler’s Hotel with $2 mojitos, Hemingway daiquiris, rum and tonics, and rum cake lollipops to cushion your belly for all of that booze. Enjoy the cheap drinks while watching a screening of a story by Hunter S. Thompson told in the 2011 flick The Rum Diary. 5 p.m. Wednesday, August 16, at the Angler's Boutique Resort, 660 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; anglershotelmiami.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Courtesy of Cantina La Veinte

Happy Hour and Ladies' Night at Cantina La Veinte. This Brickell restaurant offers weekday happy hour featuring half-off beers, classic margaritas, and select cocktails. Wednesdays from 5 to 10 p.m., ladies can enjoy complimentary craft margaritas while a local DJ plays music. 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday at Cantina La Veinte, 465 Brickell Ave., Miami; 786-623-6135; cantinala20.com.

New Times courtesy photo

New Times Sips 'n' Selfies at Casa de Montecristo by Prime Cigar & Whiskey Bar. Back when classy broads were a real thing and not just something strippers pretend to be when they start rapping, you'd imagine they hooked their wrists around the bent arm of a gentleman with a cigar between his teeth. Well, New Times is all about class, which is why the next Sips 'n' Selfies event will pair summery cocktails with Mediterranean-style hors d'oeuvres at a spot where you can puff away like the G's of old. 7 p.m. Thursday, August 17, at 1106 S. Miami Ave., #202, Miami; 786-622-2220; miami.primecigar.com. Admission is free with RSVP via ticketfly.com.

Nick Harborne

Whisky Wisemen Third Thursdays at Taurus. You get another chance to drink with a positive impact at the Whisky Wisemen Third Thursday Launch. Instead of guzzling from a bottle of Jim Beam at your desk, head to Coconut Grove, meet the connoisseurs behind the Miami Chapter of the Canadian-founded organization, and feel good about the 10 percent of your bar tab that will benefit the United Way of Miami-Dade, a nonprofit that works in education, financial stability, and health in our county. With various whiskey brands being featured at each event, you might even learn a thing or two. 7 p.m. Thursday, August 17, at Taurus Beer & Whiskey House, 3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; 305-529-6523; taurusbeerandwhiskey.com. Admission is free.

