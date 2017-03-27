Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: National Paella Day, Market #atMDD, and Donuts!

Donuts! Fest returns to Wynwood on Thursday. Photo by CandaceWest.com

Happy Monday, Miami. The Donuts! Fest returns this Thursday, bringing together the best doughnut shops from across South Florida for an evening of garnished dough and booze. MDoughW's pastelito-and-cookie-dough collaboration returns to UberEats this Wednesday; a Versailles pastry is stuffed inside a thick sphere of dough and then delivered straight to your doorstep. If that's not enough, celebrate National Paella Day all week at Bulla, where a variety of paella specials will be offered through Sunday.

EXPAND Courtesy of Bulla

National Paella Day at Bulla

All week during dinner

It's time to celebrate yet another food holiday. This time, it's paella. Considered Spain's national dish, paella is a Valencian-born rice plate that originated in the mid-19th Century. This week, Bulla will offer a variety of paellas created by executive chef Miguel Rebolledo. Menu highlights include paella valenciana, paella de la huerta, and paella negra. Also, Monday evening, enjoy complimentary paella tastings from 5 to 7 p.m. during happy hour on the patio at both Bulla locations.

EXPAND The market takes place every Wednesday at Jungle Plaza. Courtesy of Robin Hill for Miami Design District

Weekly Farmers' Market at the Design District

3 p.m. Wednesday

Branded the Market #atMDD, the Design District farmers' market offers a variety of freshly prepared local goods, giving those on all budgets an opportunity to spend some cash. Shoppers can enjoy live music and meander among more than 40 booths packed with sweet and savory goods such as fresh produce, artisanal breads, nuts, jams, teas, oils, and vinegars. Participating businesses include Creperia to Go, Mauricio's Fudge, Korean Kitchen, Sanctuary Teas, Two Guys Soaps, and Sandwicherie. Other stands offer prepared foods highlighting a hodgepodge of international cuisines, such as açaí bowls, arepas, empanadas, brick-oven pizza, poke, and crepes. Keep an eye out for samosas and curries from Nisha's Flavors of India.

EXPAND MDoughW's latest collaboration is with Versailles. Courtesy of MDoughW

MDoughW and Versailles Guava Pastelito Doughie Collab

11 a.m. till sell-out Wednesday and Thursday on UberEats

Through a partnership with the Magic City's king of Cuban fare, Versailles, Miami-based dessert business MDoughW created a guava and cheese pastelito doughie, which stuffs the Versailles pastry inside thick sugar cookie dough and then covers it in crisp pastelito flakes. The concoction is available exclusively via UberEats beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

EXPAND Masson Liang

Booze 'n' Qs at the Wynwood Yard

6:30 p.m. Thursday

Boty — an app packed with day-drinking, happy-hour, and social events scattered across Miami — will host an old-school trivia game at the Wynwood Yard. The game will allow users to interact by getting to know other bar-going users, including bartenders and other locals. Show up at the Yard a little before 6:30, and make sure to have the Boty app downloaded on your phone to play.

Pubbelly Sushi Photo by Juan Fernando Ayora

Sushi and Wine at Abaco Wines & Wine Bar

6 p.m. Thursday

Nosh on a few plates of Pubbelly Sushi during a sushi and wine dinner with Abaco Wines & Wine Bar in the Design District. Tickets cost $25 per person, but for those who spend $50 during the tasting, the ticket becomes free.

Karli Evans

Donuts! Fest at MAPS Backlot

6 p.m. Thursday

Doughnuts used to be the butt of cop jokes and sad office kitchens, but no longer. Much like tacos and toast, the humble doughnut has been elevated to an art form. To celebrate this renaissance, the Donuts! Fest is bringing all the glazed and cream-filled masterpieces to one place. Last year's Golden Donut Award winner — Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken — will return to defend its title among other peddlers of sugary deliciousness, alongside offerings of booze, coffee, and savory fare. You can't go wrong when your ticket includes unlimited doughnuts and two beers.

