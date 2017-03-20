Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Power Lunch, Happy Hour, and Wine Wednesday

menu

Monday, March 20, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Courtesy of Seaspice
Happy Monday, Miami. This week, take a midday break at Seaspice, indulge in happy hour at Ariete, or snag a nightcap at Olla. South Beach's Red the Steakhouse relaunched its Wine Wednesday special too, pricing all bottles between $100 and $200 at 25 percent off.

Courtesy of Seaspice

Power Lunch at Seaspice
Tuesday through Friday from noon to 3:30 p.m., snag a prix-fixe lunch at Seaspice. Priced between $40 and $55, the Mediterranean-inspired menu includes a steak salad, a lobster roll, pan-seared Faroe Island salmon, and a Wagyu burger. For more information, call 305-440-2400.

The Mc-Chug, Ariete's spin on the Egg McMuffin.
The Mc-Chug, Ariete's spin on the Egg McMuffin.
Courtesy of Ariete

Happy Hour at Ariete
Coconut Grove's Ariete debuted a new happy hour menu available Tuesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Cocktail highlights include the Cocktail Float, made with house-made ice cream, root beer, and Fernet; the French 75, mixed with Flor de Caña, lemon juice, and Proseco; and the Girl from Ipanema, blended with Cachaca, ginger beer, lime, and basil. Pair a drink with a small bite, including fritas with chorizo and potato sticks served on a potato roll, smoked salmon sliders, and the restaurant’s signature chug burger. For more information, call 305-640-5862.

Courtesy of Red the Steakhouse

Wine Wednesdays at Red the Steakhouse
With more than 500 wine varieties, South Beach's Red the Steakhouse has relaunched its Wednesday night wine special. Snag 25 percent off all wines priced between $100 and $200. For more information, call 305-534-3688.

Salsa
Salsa
Photo by CandaceWest.com

Early-Bird and Late-Night Happy Hour at Olla
From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. until close everyday, enjoy happy hour specials at Olla. The menu features $8 cocktails, $8 bar bites, $6 glasses of wine and $5 draft beer. Highlights include guacamole and cauliflower with green chile crema, pumpkin seeds, pan molido, and cotija; and crispy sweetbreads served with white corn sope, avocado, relish, serrano salsa, and cotija cheese. On Tuesdays, find half-priced wine bottles too. For more information, call 786-717-5400.

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
miles
Seaspice
More Info
More Info

422 NW N. River Dr.
Miami, FL 33128

305-440-2400

seaspicemiami.com

miles
Ariete
More Info
More Info

3540 Main Highway
Miami, FL 33133

305-640-5862

www.arietemiami.com

miles
Red the Steakhouse
More Info
More Info

119 Washington Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-534-3688

www.redthesteakhouse.com

miles
Olla
More Info
More Info

1233 Lincoln Rd.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

786-717-5400

ollamiami.com

