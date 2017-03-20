Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Power Lunch, Happy Hour, and Wine Wednesday
Happy Monday, Miami. This week, take a midday break at Seaspice, indulge in happy hour at Ariete, or snag a nightcap at Olla. South Beach's Red the Steakhouse relaunched its Wine Wednesday special too, pricing all bottles between $100 and $200 at 25 percent off.
Power Lunch at Seaspice
Tuesday through Friday from noon to 3:30 p.m., snag a prix-fixe lunch at Seaspice. Priced between $40 and $55, the Mediterranean-inspired menu includes a steak salad, a lobster roll, pan-seared Faroe Island salmon, and a Wagyu burger. For more information, call 305-440-2400.
The Mc-Chug, Ariete's spin on the Egg McMuffin.
Happy Hour at Ariete
Coconut Grove's Ariete debuted a new happy hour menu available Tuesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Cocktail highlights include the Cocktail Float, made with house-made ice cream, root beer, and Fernet; the French 75, mixed with Flor de Caña, lemon juice, and Proseco; and the Girl from Ipanema, blended with Cachaca, ginger beer, lime, and basil. Pair a drink with a small bite, including fritas with chorizo and potato sticks served on a potato roll, smoked salmon sliders, and the restaurant’s signature chug burger. For more information, call 305-640-5862.
Wine Wednesdays at Red the Steakhouse
With more than 500 wine varieties, South Beach's Red the Steakhouse has relaunched its Wednesday night wine special. Snag 25 percent off all wines priced between $100 and $200. For more information, call 305-534-3688.
Early-Bird and Late-Night Happy Hour at Olla
From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. until close everyday, enjoy happy hour specials at Olla. The menu features $8 cocktails, $8 bar bites, $6 glasses of wine and $5 draft beer. Highlights include guacamole and cauliflower with green chile crema, pumpkin seeds, pan molido, and cotija; and crispy sweetbreads served with white corn sope, avocado, relish, serrano salsa, and cotija cheese. On Tuesdays, find half-priced wine bottles too. For more information, call 786-717-5400.
