Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Slow Food Miami, Deering Seafood Fest, and Cochon 555

Courtesy of Cochon 555

Happy Friday!

While Ultra pulses away in downtown Miami, the food scene is really heating up.

This weekend, find parties, festivals, and plenty of beer all around town.

Start with the Slow Food Miami tasting party at the Nobu Eden Roc, or dine at the Wynwood Yard. Saturday, check out J. Wakefield's limited-edition bottle releases, and Sunday, eat a bounty from the ocean at the Deering Seafood Festival in the afternoon before heading to Cochon 555 or the Saffron Supper Club in the evening.

Weekend starts now!

Photo by Masson Liang

Taste of the Yard at the Wynwood Yard

Can’t decide what to eat? Now there’s a wonderful solution: Taste of the Yard. Why commit to just one purveyor when you can savor bites and libations from eateries around the Yard? Every Friday, a $25 ticket allows you five samples from the Yard’s culinary concepts, including the Bar at the Yard, BBQ by Darian, the British Garden, Charcoal Garden Bar + Grill, Della Test Kitchen, Kuenko, Mr. Bing, Radiate Apothecary, Steelcity Coffee, and World Famous House of Mac.

5 p.m. Friday, March 24, at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-351-0366; thewynwoodyard.com. Tickets cost $25 via eventbrite.com.

Courtesy of Barú Kendall

Barú Kendall

With locations in Brickell and Doral, Barú has made a name as a fun bar with cool drinks and a hot Latin vibe. Now it has expanded to South Miami-Dade. Barú Kendall, located at the Palms at Town & Country, offers 5,500 square feet of entertainment. Find three cocktail bars, two terraces with lakeside views, and a Latin-inspired food menu. It's the perfect escape from Ultra madness.

Barú Kendall at the Palms at Town & Country, 8326 Mills Dr., Miami; 305-477-6022; barulatinbar.com.

Chef Helene Henderson Courtesy of Malibu Farm

Slow Food Miami Snail of Approval

This Friday from 6 to 10 p.m., Slow Food will celebrate its 2016-17 Snail of Approval honorees at its sixth-annual tasting event at the Nobu Eden Roc. Guests can roam the property's terrace and sample dishes from a mix of past and present Snail of Approval recipients, including Zak the Baker, Matthew Kenney, Giorgio Rapicavoli, Sean Brasel, and Allen Susser. In addition, Snail winners Jonathan Wakefield (J. Wakefield Brewing), Kevin Rusk (Titanic Brewing), Carlos Cararas (MIA Beer Company), Cristina Ivory (Angry Booch), Nick Paton (Kelvin Slushies), and Buster Brown (Counter Culture Kombucha) will provide liquid refreshment. Helene Henderson, chef/owner of Nobu Eden Roc's Malibu Farm, will host the event.

7 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 24, at Nobu Eden Roc, 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-0000; nobuedenroc.com. General-admission tickets cost $85 in advance and $100 at the door via freshestnightout2017.bpt.me.

Courtesy of J. Wakefield Brewing

J. Wakefield Brewing Beer Releases

This Saturday at noon, J. Wakefiend Brewing will release six beers. They will be sold at the brewery bay door, and sales are cash only. The following beers will be available while supplies last:



Ay Que Rico (Red Label): Bourbon-barrel-aged imperial stout with dulce de leche added. ABV: 12 percent. 750ml bottles. $25 plus tax. Limit three bottles.

Ay Que Rico (Blue Label): Scotch-whisky-barrel-aged imperial stout with dulce de leche and Jamaica Blue Mountain coffee from Monstra Coffee in San Diego added. ABV: 12 percent. 750ml bottles. $30 plus tax. Limit three bottles.

Orange Dreamsicle: Sour ale with oranges and vanilla. ABV: 7 percent. 750ml bottles. $15 plus tax. Limit three bottles.

Forbidden Forest, collaboration with Modern Times Beer (San Diego): Imperial stout with Modern Times barrel-aged coffee. ABV: 12 percent. 750ml bottles. $20 plus tax. Limit three bottles.

Rock Box: Northeast-style double India pale ale with Mosaic hops, Amarillo hops, and honey added. ABV: 9 percent. Four-packs of 16-ounce cans. $18 plus tax. No limit.

That’s My Jam: Northeast-style India pale ale with strawberries, coffee, and cocoa nibs. ABV: 7 percent. Four-packs of 16-ounce cans. $20 plus tax. No limit.

Noon Saturday, March 25, at J. Wakefield Brewing, 120 NW 24th St., Miami; 786-254-7779; jwakefieldbrewing.com. Sales are cash only.

Courtesy of Rockaway PR

Cochon 555's Bespoke Dinner at Pubbelly Noodle Bar

Ramp up for Cochon 555's mega Sunday porkfest with the Chef's Course Bespoke dinner this Saturday. Guest chefs Diego Oka of La Mar at Mandarin Oriental and Michael Beltran of Ariete will take over the Pubbelly Noodle Bar kitchen for a five-course dinner that incorporates the theme "culinary modernity." Hosted by chef Jose Mendin, the evening will offer premium wine and cocktail pairings and a predinner cocktail reception with appetizers presented by House of Angostura. Proceeds benefit the Piggy Bank charity.

7 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Pubbelly Noodle Bar, 1418 20th St., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $125 via pubbellygroup.com.

Click "Next Page" for more great food and drink events this weekend in Miami.

