Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Sushi Sake Opening, Taco Tuesday, and Pastrami Sandwiches

Snag two-for-one tacos at Tocaya Organica on Tuesdays.

Happy Monday, Miami. Enjoy what's new in town, from the opening of Sushi Sake in downtown and Taco Tuesdays at Tocaya Organica, to Noche de Lechón and a white asparagus tasting menu.

Sushi Sake opens today, April 10 in downtown Miami.

Sushi Sake Opens on Biscayne Boulevard in Downtown Miami

Monday, April 10

Local sushi restaurant chain Sushi Sake opens its 14th location today in downtown Miami. Located across on Biscayne Boulevard across from the American Airlines Arena, the 3,500-square-foot space with an adjacent terrace is the largest Sushi Sake outpost yet. Unlike the chain's other locations — which feature bold red, black, and white décor accented with Japanese-inspired props, waterfalls, and sparkling chandeliers — the Biscayne eatery will reflect a more modern interior design in neutral hues. At a sit-in sushi station, diners can watch chefs whip up rolls. The restaurant also boasts a glass-encased, 600-bottle wine display, communal tables, and projector screens. Though the menu is largely the same at all locations, the Biscayne outpost will be the first with a full bar. Diners can expect a cocktail program in the coming weeks, along with weekend brunch. Menus for both have not been released yet.

Bulla Gastrobar

Noche de Lechón at Bulla Gastrobar

Dinnertime on Mondays

Beginning Monday, April 10, Bulla Gastrobar is offering a special Noche de Lechón menu, where guests can share six different dishes for $40. Highlights include gazpacho andaluz, a chilled vegetable soup; lechón asado, which is slow cooked marinated pork; and patatas panaderas, which is a plate of roasted heirloom potatoes with peppers and onions. The menu also includes coconut flan for dessert. For reservations, call 305-260-6543.

Tocaya Organica

Taco Tuesdays at Tocaya Organica

11 a.m. to midnight Tuesday, April 11

Beginning Tuesday April 11, Lincoln Road's Tocaya Organica will launch Taco Tuesdays, where all tacos will be two-for-one from 11 a.m. to midnight. Choose from a selection including the Cali Green, made with sliced onion and avocado vinaigrette; Barrio Style, packed with tomatillo molcajete, avocado, red onion, and cilantro; The Everyday, stuffed with pico de gallo, roasted pepper salsa, and cilantro; and the Baja Chipotle, a spicy taco made with shaved cabbage, sweet chipotle sauce, cilantro, and vegan chipotle crème.

Hank & Harry's

Try a Proper Pastrami on Rye at Hank & Harry's

The recent opening and speedy popularity of Hank & Harry's (1691 Michigan Ave., Miami Beach; 305-763-8107), a modern New York-style deli, marks somewhat of a resurgence in Miami's long deli history (along with proof of hunger for a quality pastrami sandwich). Created by Miami-based restaurant group Sliderz MG, Hank & Harry's whips up breakfast, lunch, and dinner in a 1,200-square-foot space on Lincoln Road. The menu pairs a hodgepodge of traditional Jewish deli plates — such as corned beef and pastrami sandwiches ($12), knishes, house-made bagels and cream cheeses ($1.50 to $3), and black-and-white sugar cookies ($1.50) — with Italian favorites such as hot Italian sandwiches and meatball subs ($10). The restaurant also offers custom-built salads, soups, burgers, and hot dogs, as well as java from Panther Coffee ($3 to $6).

Quinto La Huella

Social Hours at Quinto La Huella

5 p.m. Thursday, April 13

Every Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., snag happy hour at Quinto La Huella inside the Brickell City Centre. Small plates are priced at $8, while draft beers are available for $5 and cocktails for $8.

Villa Azur

White Asparagus Tasting Menu at Villa Azur

Mediterranean restaurant Villa Azur has launched a monthly ingredient-focused tasting menu, beginning with white asparagus during the month of April. The four-course menu ($80), which is available with wine pairings ($135), features warm jumbo white asparagus in a tarragon hollaindaise espuma dressing; white asparagus tart with morel mushroom chantilly and crispy parmesan; veal tenderloin medallion with sautéed jumbo white asparagus, fava bean dressing, and veal demi-glace; and caramelia chocolate panna cotta for dessert. For more information, call 305-763-8688.