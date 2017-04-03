menu

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Brew House Rock, Matzoh Factory, and Words & Wine

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: National Paella Day, Market #atMDD, and Donuts!


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Brew House Rock, Matzoh Factory, and Words & Wine

Monday, April 3, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Causa saltadoEXPAND
Causa saltado
Courtesy of SuViche
A A

Happy Monday, Miami. Enjoy what's new in town, from NaiYaRa's sushi doughnut and SuViche's revamped lunch and dinner menu, to Brew House Rock and a Matzoh Factory workshop.

Camote rollEXPAND
Camote roll
Courtesy of SuViche

The Features Menu at SuViche
Peruvian-Japanese restaurant SuViche has updated its menu with six new dishes available for lunch and dinner at all locations. Specialty sushi rolls include a sweet, savory, and spicy camote roll, made with torched sweet potato, fresh tuna, cucumber, and SuViche sauce; and the butcher’s roll, which features steak with a pinch of garlic cream cheese and lomo sauce. Larger dishes include the causa saltado — a crisp panko-breaded causa paired with chicken, shrimp, or steak — and the salmon nikkei, which stacks seared salmon on a bed of mixed quinoa and vegetables with a flavorful rocoto pepper vinaigrette.

The sushi doughnut at NaiYaRa is the size of an actual doughnut.EXPAND
The sushi doughnut at NaiYaRa is the size of an actual doughnut.
Courtesy of NaiYaRa

Secret Off-Menu Sushi Doughnut at NaiYaRa
NaiYaRa, in Miami Beach's Sunset Harbour, has debuted the fashionable (and tasty) sensation. Swap sweet brioche dough for rice and seaweed formed into a doughnut shape and decorated with ingredients such as wasabi, ginger, avocado, and mayo. Created by NaiYaRa chef Danny Khoetchapalayook, each doughnut ($25) is made to order and must be requested, because it's not listed on the menu. Toppings range from salmon, tuna, and caviar to crisp rice balls, truffle flakes, and cashew mayo.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Brew House Rock, Matzoh Factory, and Words &amp; Wine (6)EXPAND
Courtesy of Concrete Beach Brewery

Brew House Rock at Concrete Beach Brewery
8 p.m. Monday, April 3, $5 per person
Brew House Rock, a monthly lesson in craft beer hosted by Concrete Beach Brewery, returns Monday. Designed for anyone interested in developing a deeper knowledge and appreciation for craft beer, this month's lesson will cover all things hops. Sample hop-forward beers while learning about why hops are used and the difference in hop flavors, aromas, and geographic regions.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Brew House Rock, Matzoh Factory, and Words &amp; Wine (7)
Photo by Yoninah / Wikimedia Commons

Matzoh Factory Workshop at Chabad Chayil
2 and 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, suggested donation of $9 person or $26 per family
Passover is less than a week away. Get in the spirit by learning how to bake matzoh at Chabad Chayil in North Miami Beach. Bake your own to take home to family and friends. For more information, visit chabadchayil.org.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Brew House Rock, Matzoh Factory, and Words &amp; Wine (4)
Photo by Masson Liang

Words & Wine Open Mic at the Wynwood Yard
8 p.m. Wednesday, April 5
Head to the Wynwood Yard for open-mike signup beginning at 8 p.m. Bands must be set up by 9 p.m. The event welcomes all musicians and artists, including drummers, acoustic players, hoopers, dancers, and jugglers. Enjoy wine and small bites from the Yard's resident food trucks while you watch the show. Special guests will be Andrade World Music and Pavlov's Bell, plus sounds by DJ Ephniko.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Brew House Rock, Matzoh Factory, and Words &amp; Wine (8)EXPAND
Concrete Beach Brewery

Domino Thursday at Concrete Beach Brewery
5 to 11 p.m. Thursday, April 6, free admission
Concrete Beach is re-creating Little Havana’s Domino Park at the Social Hall. Every Thursday, domino games will be set up, and the brewery will offer a $6 tasting flight inspired by the game.

Related Stories

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
SuViche
More Info
More Info

1119 16th St.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-777-3555

miles
SuViche
More Info
More Info

49 SW 11th St.
Miami, FL 33130

305-960-7097

www.suviche.com

miles
NaiYaRa
More Info
More Info

1854 Bay Rd.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

786-275-6005

naiyara.com

miles
Concrete Beach Brewery
More Info
More Info

325 NW 24th St.
Miami, Florida 33127

305-205-9983

www.masterbreweracademy.com

miles
The Wynwood Yard
More Info
More Info

56 NW 29th St
Miami, Florida 33127

305-447-8678

thewynwoodyard.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >