Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Brew House Rock, Matzoh Factory, and Words & Wine

EXPAND Causa saltado Courtesy of SuViche

Happy Monday, Miami. Enjoy what's new in town, from NaiYaRa's sushi doughnut and SuViche's revamped lunch and dinner menu, to Brew House Rock and a Matzoh Factory workshop.

EXPAND Camote roll Courtesy of SuViche

The Features Menu at SuViche

Peruvian-Japanese restaurant SuViche has updated its menu with six new dishes available for lunch and dinner at all locations. Specialty sushi rolls include a sweet, savory, and spicy camote roll, made with torched sweet potato, fresh tuna, cucumber, and SuViche sauce; and the butcher’s roll, which features steak with a pinch of garlic cream cheese and lomo sauce. Larger dishes include the causa saltado — a crisp panko-breaded causa paired with chicken, shrimp, or steak — and the salmon nikkei, which stacks seared salmon on a bed of mixed quinoa and vegetables with a flavorful rocoto pepper vinaigrette.

EXPAND The sushi doughnut at NaiYaRa is the size of an actual doughnut. Courtesy of NaiYaRa

Secret Off-Menu Sushi Doughnut at NaiYaRa

NaiYaRa, in Miami Beach's Sunset Harbour, has debuted the fashionable (and tasty) sensation. Swap sweet brioche dough for rice and seaweed formed into a doughnut shape and decorated with ingredients such as wasabi, ginger, avocado, and mayo. Created by NaiYaRa chef Danny Khoetchapalayook, each doughnut ($25) is made to order and must be requested, because it's not listed on the menu. Toppings range from salmon, tuna, and caviar to crisp rice balls, truffle flakes, and cashew mayo.

EXPAND Courtesy of Concrete Beach Brewery

Brew House Rock at Concrete Beach Brewery

8 p.m. Monday, April 3, $5 per person

Brew House Rock, a monthly lesson in craft beer hosted by Concrete Beach Brewery, returns Monday. Designed for anyone interested in developing a deeper knowledge and appreciation for craft beer, this month's lesson will cover all things hops. Sample hop-forward beers while learning about why hops are used and the difference in hop flavors, aromas, and geographic regions.

Matzoh Factory Workshop at Chabad Chayil

2 and 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, suggested donation of $9 person or $26 per family

Passover is less than a week away. Get in the spirit by learning how to bake matzoh at Chabad Chayil in North Miami Beach. Bake your own to take home to family and friends. For more information, visit chabadchayil.org.

Photo by Masson Liang

Words & Wine Open Mic at the Wynwood Yard

8 p.m. Wednesday, April 5

Head to the Wynwood Yard for open-mike signup beginning at 8 p.m. Bands must be set up by 9 p.m. The event welcomes all musicians and artists, including drummers, acoustic players, hoopers, dancers, and jugglers. Enjoy wine and small bites from the Yard's resident food trucks while you watch the show. Special guests will be Andrade World Music and Pavlov's Bell, plus sounds by DJ Ephniko.

EXPAND Concrete Beach Brewery

Domino Thursday at Concrete Beach Brewery

5 to 11 p.m. Thursday, April 6, free admission

Concrete Beach is re-creating Little Havana’s Domino Park at the Social Hall. Every Thursday, domino games will be set up, and the brewery will offer a $6 tasting flight inspired by the game.

