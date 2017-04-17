Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Sushi Maki, Tuscany Thursdays, and Sorso Pop-Up

EXPAND Sushi Maki is now open in Coconut Grove. Courtesy of Sushi Maki

Happy Monday, Miami. Enjoy what's new in town, from the openings of Pubbelly Sushi Market in Aventura and Sushi Maki in Coconut Grove to Tuscany Thursdays at Commonwealth, World Malbec Day, and Matador Bar's Third Thursday Takeover Series.

Courtesy of Sorso

Sorso Pop-Up at Scarpetta

The True Bleau cocktail contains Barr Hill gin, grapefruit soda, and a massive spherical indigo ice cube infused with pea flowers. This colorful drink can be found at Sorso, a pop-up cocktail lounge that's slated to run through the summer at Scarpetta at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. The pop-up is located in the lounge and patio area of Scott Conant's chic Italian eatery. Guests are greeted by two large cold-brew towers that look like they were snagged from Dr. Frankenstein's lab.

Empanadas Novecento Courtesy of Novecento

World Malbec Day at Novecento

Dinnertime, Monday, April 17

Because Malbec is Argentina's flagship grape, celebrate World Malbec Day at Novecento. The restaurant's outposts in Brickell and Aventura will offer bottles of Graffigna Grand Reserve Malbec for 50 percent off or a three-course sharing menu priced at $75 per couple, which includes a bottle of Graffigna Grand. Menu highlights include empanadas stuffed with beef; picanha a la parrilla, served with picanha steak, chimichurri, and Gorgonzola-truffle fries; and warm crepes filled with dulce de leche. Call 305-403-0900.

Instagram

Pubbelly Sushi Market at Aventura Mall

Instead of offering tables, chairs, and waitstaff, the Pubbelly Boys' fourth sushi spot is a grab-and-go version of the company's signature gastropub. The space caters to busy shoppers or those who prefer take-out rather than dine-in. The menu ($2 to $16) offers a selection of salads, sushi rolls, and sashimi, as well as speciality plates such as tuna pizza drizzled with garlic aioli and truffle oil ($16) and shrimp ceviche taquitos stuffed with avocado mousse and red pico de gallo ($12). New to the menu is a selection of poke bowls, including salmon kimchi ($12) and tuna with sesame sweet soy ($8). The small industrial-designed space, located on the first floor near Gucci and Nordstrom, features a narrow bar with a handful of metal stools. Otherwise, the space is largely standing-room-only. Outside the shop is a public seating area.

Courtesy of Commonwealth

Tuscany Thursdays at Commonwealth

Thursdays during dinner

Stocked with more than 100 whiskeys, South Beach speakeasy-style craft kitchen Commonwealth will launch Tuscany Thursdays on April 20. Enjoy unlimited pasta for $12 and bottles of wine for $20. Pastas include rigatoni, spaghetti, and fettuccine with a choice of pomodoro or alfredo sauce. Add chicken or pork too. For reservations, call 788-773-1813.

Courtesy of Purple PR

Third Thursday Takeover Series at Matador Bar

9 p.m. Thursday, April 20

Matador Bar welcomes Brooklyn's Leyenda for its series Third Thursday Takeover. Bartender Ivy Mix and

mixologist Ryan Liloia will whip up some of their favorite cocktails from the pan-Latin cocktail bar, which was named on Esquire's 2016 list "Best Bars in America."

Courtesy of Sushi Maki

Sushi Maki Now Open in Coconut Grove

Sushi Maki is now open in Coconut Grove at 2550 S. Bayshore Dr. With the new outpost comes a significant transformation in the restaurant's service. Sushi Maki's founder, Abe Ng, calls it "fine casual." Customers place orders and pay at a counter. Then they are escorted to a dining area where they are served by waitstaff. Diners can also expect complimentary Wi-Fi, two hours of free parking, and charging stations at nearly every table. The menu features many of the brand's signature offerings ($4 to $20), including chicken 'n' waffle rolls, sashimi, ramen, poke bowls, and bubble tea. Expect a few new items too, such as volcano fries — kanikama salad, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and seaweed strips — a beef bowl, tempura Oreos, and mochi ice cream.

